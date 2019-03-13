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5 things to know about new Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Mar 13, 2019 at 04:03 PM
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Nick Shook

Staff Writer

Odell Beckham Jr. is a Cleveland Brown. To help you get acquainted with the superstar wideout, here are five things to know about Beckham.

1. Beckham and fellow Browns teammate Greg Robinson played together in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl

Odell Beckham Jr. grew up in Louisiana and attended New Orleans' Isidore Newman High School, where he grew into a four-star recruit and a top-150 prospect nationally by his senior year. That led him to LSU, where he starred alongside fellow Browns teammate Jarvis Landry, and eventually to NFL superstardom.

But before he reached the spotlight, Beckham played in the annual U.S. Army All-American Bowl in 2011 as a part of the West squad. Also on that team? Browns left tackle Greg Robinson, who ended up competing against Beckham in the Southeastern Conference as a member of the Auburn Tigers.

Robinson signed a one-year deal in late February to stay with the Browns, meaning the two will team up for the first time since that weekend in San Antonio, this time trading in yellow and black for brown and orange.

Photos: New Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Take a look at a selection of photos of new Browns wideout Odell Beckham Jr., including ones from his time with new teammate Jarvis Landry back when they both attended LSU.

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) celebrates a touchdown catch during a week 12 NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2016 in Cleveland. (Evan Pinkus via AP)
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New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) celebrates a touchdown catch during a week 12 NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2016 in Cleveland. (Evan Pinkus via AP)

(Evan Pinkus via AP)
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) and Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield (6) greet each other after a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Browns won 20-10. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) and Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield (6) greet each other after a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Browns won 20-10. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger
Cleveland Browns defensive back Damarious Randall (23) hugs New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) after an NFL preseason football game on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 in East Rutherford, NJ. (NFL Photos via AP)
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Cleveland Browns defensive back Damarious Randall (23) hugs New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) after an NFL preseason football game on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 in East Rutherford, NJ. (NFL Photos via AP)

NFL Photos/2018 National Football League
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) and New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) hugs at the end an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 14, 2015, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Giants defeated the Dolphins 31-24. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
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Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) and New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) hugs at the end an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 14, 2015, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Giants defeated the Dolphins 31-24. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham, left, and Cleveland Browns inside linebacker Christian Kirksey, right, meet on the field during practice before an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
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New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham, left, and Cleveland Browns inside linebacker Christian Kirksey, right, meet on the field during practice before an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane/AP
OUT OF CAMERA FILE - New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham makes a one-handed catch during NFL football training camp, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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OUT OF CAMERA FILE - New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham makes a one-handed catch during NFL football training camp, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) and New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) exchange jerseys at the end an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 14, 2015, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Giants defeated the Dolphins 31-24. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
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Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) and New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) exchange jerseys at the end an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 14, 2015, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Giants defeated the Dolphins 31-24. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2014, file photo New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) makes a one-handed catch for a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr (39) in the second quarter of an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J. Beckham grabbed The Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year award for 2014. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
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FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2014, file photo New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) makes a one-handed catch for a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr (39) in the second quarter of an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J. Beckham grabbed The Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year award for 2014. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

Kathy Willens
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham runs the ball in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
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New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham runs the ball in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane/AP
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14), New York Giants wide receivers coach Adam Henry and New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) following a preseason week 1 NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on August 12, 2016 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Evan Pinkus via AP)
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Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14), New York Giants wide receivers coach Adam Henry and New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) following a preseason week 1 NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on August 12, 2016 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Evan Pinkus via AP)

(Evan Pinkus via AP)
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2018, file photo, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. gestures prior to the team's NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in East Rutherford, N.J. Two people familiar with the blockbuster trade say the Cleveland Browns have agreed to acquire Beckham from the Giants. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
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FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2018, file photo, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. gestures prior to the team's NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in East Rutherford, N.J. Two people familiar with the blockbuster trade say the Cleveland Browns have agreed to acquire Beckham from the Giants. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2012, file phot, LSU wide receiver Odell Beckham (3) returns a punt 89-yards for a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Baton Rouge, La. Beckham was selected in the first round, 12th overall, by the New York Giants in the NFL draft on Thursday, May 8, 2014. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
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FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2012, file phot, LSU wide receiver Odell Beckham (3) returns a punt 89-yards for a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Baton Rouge, La. Beckham was selected in the first round, 12th overall, by the New York Giants in the NFL draft on Thursday, May 8, 2014. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Gerald Herbert
LSU wide receiver Odell Beckham (3) runs past Furman safety Adekunle AK Olusanya (28) during the second half of the NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct, 26, 2013. LSU won 48-16. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
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LSU wide receiver Odell Beckham (3) runs past Furman safety Adekunle AK Olusanya (28) during the second half of the NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct, 26, 2013. LSU won 48-16. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)

Jonathan Bachman
LSU wide receiver Odell Beckham (33) and Jarvis Landry(80) react to an LSU touchdown during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2011, in Atlanta. LSU won 42-10. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
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LSU wide receiver Odell Beckham (33) and Jarvis Landry(80) react to an LSU touchdown during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2011, in Atlanta. LSU won 42-10. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/AP2011
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2013, file photo, LSU wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) celebrates his touchdown reception with wide receiver Odell Beckham (3) in front of Kent State cornerback Malcom Pannell (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La. Beckham and Landry combined for more than 2,300 yards and 18 touchdowns receiving for LSU last season. Now the best of friends are about to join the NFL, where they'll likely have to find their way without each other. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
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FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2013, file photo, LSU wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) celebrates his touchdown reception with wide receiver Odell Beckham (3) in front of Kent State cornerback Malcom Pannell (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La. Beckham and Landry combined for more than 2,300 yards and 18 touchdowns receiving for LSU last season. Now the best of friends are about to join the NFL, where they'll likely have to find their way without each other. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Gerald Herbert
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2011, file photo, LSU wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. (33) and Jarvis Landry (80) celebrate after Beckham scored a touchdown against Kentucky during an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La. Beckham and Landry combined for more than 2,300 yards and 18 touchdowns receiving for LSU last season. Now the best of friends are about to join the NFL, where they'll likely have to find their way without each other. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
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FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2011, file photo, LSU wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. (33) and Jarvis Landry (80) celebrate after Beckham scored a touchdown against Kentucky during an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La. Beckham and Landry combined for more than 2,300 yards and 18 touchdowns receiving for LSU last season. Now the best of friends are about to join the NFL, where they'll likely have to find their way without each other. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Gerald Herbert
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2. Beckham did a little bit of everything in high school

Beckham played four positions in high school and excelled at all of them, but as a result, he was a little bit under the radar (or about as much as a U.S. Army All-American can be) on the recruiting trail. His 247Sports recruiting page listed him as a cornerback. ESPN's summary of the rosters from the 2011 game does not mention Beckham at all, despite the fact he was the No. 20 receiver prospect in the nation in his class.

Our own senior staff writer Andrew Gribble covered the 2011 U.S. Army All-American Bowl. During the lead-up to the game, Gribble saw Beckham repeatedly completing standing backflips, and also threw a football just about the length of the field. He was a true freak athlete, even at the young age of 17.

It's no surprise, then, that...

3. Beckham threw the two longest touchdown passes of the Giants' 2018 season

It's true. Before Beckham even found the end zone himself in 2018, he threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Saquon Barkley in a Week 5 loss to Carolina. Eight weeks later, he threw another deep ball for six, this time 49 yards to former LSU teammate Russell Shepard.

Oddly enough, another former LSU teammate of those two completed a deep pass on a play that looked eerily similar to Beckham's second touchdown pass of 2018...

4. He takes the image thing seriously

Beckham's fashion taste is undeniably unique, if not excellent. Sure, some of his outfits are a bit adventurous, but he's never seen disheveled and is always well put together. It's no surprise that he has a very prominent deal with Nike, including rocking a wide variety of Nike Air More Uptempo cleats in 2018 (with his initials and number on the sides), and even releasing a lifestyle sneaker with the brand.

Speaking of sneakers, he participated in Complex's much-viewed "Sneaker Shopping" series and spent $1,548.68 on high-end kicks (including his lifestyle sneaker). Landry ($5,954.13) and Baker Mayfield ($1,187.01) have also been on the YouTube show.

Beckham is almost always seen wearing Supreme brand apparel (in fact, the aforementioned cleats are a collaboration with Supreme). GQ did a feature on how he's almost singlehandedly carrying the NFL pregame style game. CNN Style wrote about his fashion sense, too, calling him "the style icon the NFL needs." He also did Head & Shoulders commercials for a multi-year span, showing off his dyed hair.

5. His digital reach is massive

Beckham is a superstar receiver with a worldwide following. If there's one player fans around the world will know when discussing the Browns, it's Beckham.

He once starred in a Super Bowl commercial. His Instagram has 12.5 million followers. He had a 17-episode documentary series on Facebook in 2018. He's your neighbor's kids' favorite player, because when your neighbor's kid is scrolling his or her Instagram feed, they're seeing video highlights of Beckham making one-handed grabs, or his latest advertisement. Or he's courtside at an NBA game. Or he's visiting French professional soccer club Paris Saint-Germain F.C. and receiving his own custom PSG jersey. Or he's hanging out with another former Cleveland icon, LeBron James.

The image part has a lot to do with it -- no one in the league is dripping with more swagger than Beckham -- but the play backs it up. And that's what Cleveland will come to love most about its newest superstar.

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