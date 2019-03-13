5 things to know about new Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr.

2. Beckham did a little bit of everything in high school

Beckham played four positions in high school and excelled at all of them, but as a result, he was a little bit under the radar (or about as much as a U.S. Army All-American can be) on the recruiting trail. His 247Sports recruiting page listed him as a cornerback. ESPN's summary of the rosters from the 2011 game does not mention Beckham at all, despite the fact he was the No. 20 receiver prospect in the nation in his class.

Our own senior staff writer Andrew Gribble covered the 2011 U.S. Army All-American Bowl. During the lead-up to the game, Gribble saw Beckham repeatedly completing standing backflips, and also threw a football just about the length of the field. He was a true freak athlete, even at the young age of 17.

It's no surprise, then, that...

3. Beckham threw the two longest touchdown passes of the Giants' 2018 season

It's true. Before Beckham even found the end zone himself in 2018, he threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Saquon Barkley in a Week 5 loss to Carolina. Eight weeks later, he threw another deep ball for six, this time 49 yards to former LSU teammate Russell Shepard.