Social world reacts to Browns' acquisition of Odell Beckham Jr.

The Browns' acquisition of Odell Beckham Jr. set Twitter ablaze this week. We collected some of the best reaction to the news.
It's happening. 😤 @obj pic.twitter.com/YUx5xgIHqz— NFL (@NFL) March 13, 2019
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March 13, 2019
March 13, 2019
Cleveland!!! We have something special cooking!!!!— Christian Kirksey (@Kirko58) March 13, 2019
John Dorsey is officially a genius...— Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) March 13, 2019
Movement. https://t.co/uFDcRq7OI0— Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 13, 2019
.@obj @omg 🎉🍻🍾🍻🎉👏😘 pic.twitter.com/EUreeHp5kR— Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) March 13, 2019
March 13, 2019
I got one game left in me, just gotta wait for the right moment. https://t.co/BATiRrO9pk— Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) March 13, 2019
Get used to this on Sundays pic.twitter.com/qbP60yviIN— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 13, 2019
OBJ and Baker at their first Browns practice 😂 pic.twitter.com/dEvj194Wbu— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 13, 2019
Coming soon to a field near you...@OBJ | #Madden19 pic.twitter.com/XSqCko6cbg— #WeAreMadden (@EAMaddenNFL) March 13, 2019
Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, and Baker Mayfield after every Browns touchdown! pic.twitter.com/Ibg7dPN9gZ— Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) March 13, 2019
.@obj and @bakermayfield already have a connection. @Browns pic.twitter.com/oegRXJzjj0— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) March 13, 2019
OH MY IT’S A MOOD IN CLEVELAND 😱😱😱 @obj @bakermayfield (via @EAMaddenNFL) pic.twitter.com/WLVyO0LCC9— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) March 13, 2019
In a blockbuster trade between the Giants and the Browns, Odell Beckham Jr. becomes the No. 1 receiver in what’s now one of the most electric offenses in the NFL https://t.co/fcQzreWRp4 pic.twitter.com/kay7gHQkNW— The MMQB (@theMMQB) March 13, 2019
"When you look at this roster.... there are no holes" 😳— NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) March 13, 2019
The @Browns are LOADED according to @joethomas73 pic.twitter.com/6hfSPrX6s9
You couldn't build this Skill-Position Corps in a fantasy football league:— Evan Silva (@evansilva) March 13, 2019
QB Baker Mayfield
RB Nick Chubb > Kareem Hunt > Duke Johnson
WR Odell Beckham > Antonio Callaway
WR Jarvis Landry > Rashard Higgins
TE David Njoku > Seth DeValve#Browns
Ron Wolf once said his greatest regret during his tenure in Green Bay was not listening to a young scout pound the table for Terrell Davis during the 1995 draft. That scout was 35-yo John Dorsey. John's always had an eye for talent. What he pulled off today was his opus magnum.— Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) March 13, 2019
Browns Offense Updated:— Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) March 13, 2019
Baker Mayfield - 23
Nick Chubb - 23
Kareem Hunt - 23
Duke Johnson - 25
Odell Beckham Jr. - 26
Jarvis Landry - 26
Antonio Callaway - 22
Hollywood Higgins - 24
David Njoku - 22
Demetrius Harris - 27 #Browns
Happy NFL New Year. This is a glimpse of what the NFL’s new world looks like:— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2019
*The New York Jets’ Le’Veon Bell
*The Cleveland Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr.
*The Oakland Raiders’ Antonio Brown
Hey @God_Son80 @bakermayfield @obj what do you guys say to a mic’d up batting practice round with me this year at progressive field? Maybe a mini homerun derby? My guys @Watch_Momentum can make that happen if you’re up for it? @Browns @Indians fans: what do y’all think?— Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) March 13, 2019
Retweet if you liked the Browns before today.— Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) March 13, 2019
.@obj x @God_Son80— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 13, 2019
Secondaries beware 👀
(via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/YNqStKIDdD
Fun to look back at a conversation with @God_Son80 from August, only took 7 months but he got his wish ... Cleveland is a destination @obj pic.twitter.com/ZPyJAO7TiM— Evan Washburn (@EvanWashburn) March 13, 2019
Yep. @KenCarman really set off fireworks when he found out the #Browns got Odell Beckham, Jr.— 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) March 13, 2019
This is gonna be fun. pic.twitter.com/PdeU4mg7qC
Cleveland lost its collective mind last night. Welcome to town, @OBJ. 🐶 #ThisisCLE @Browns pic.twitter.com/LhK5I23hZm— DestinationCleveland (@TheCLE) March 13, 2019