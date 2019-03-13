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Social world reacts to Browns' acquisition of Odell Beckham Jr.

Mar 13, 2019 at 04:02 PM
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ClevelandBrowns.com

The Browns' acquisition of Odell Beckham Jr. set Twitter ablaze this week. We collected some of the best reaction to the news.

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