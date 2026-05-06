Browns honor Rear Admiral Tracy Hines during Cuyahoga Valley National Park Navy Week

As the U.S. Navy arrived in Northeast Ohio for Cuyahoga Valley National Park Navy Week – which ran from April 20–26 – the visit served as more than a celebration of service. It also marked the beginning of a historic moment for the city of Cleveland, with the upcoming commissioning of the future USS Cleveland (LCS 31) set for May 16.

The U.S. Navy partnered with Cuyahoga Valley National Park as part of the Navy's 2026 "Road Trip to 250" to celebrate the nation's 250th anniversary while giving residents a firsthand look at the Navy's mission and strengthening connections with communities. Navy Week brought sailors and Navy leadership into the Cleveland community through service projects, educational programs, and public events.

The Browns also took part in Navy Week, as they invited Rear Admiral Tracy Hines, Deputy Director of Global Space Operations at U.S. Space Command – and an Ohio native – to visit CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for a behind-the-scenes tour of the organization.

During her visit, Browns RB Quinshon Judkins surprised Rear Admiral Hines with a custom Browns jersey, recognizing her service and ties to Northeast Ohio. The visit continued with an appearance on Cleveland Browns Daily, presented by Bally Bet, where she joined hosts Beau Bishop and Nathan Zegura to discuss Navy Week, the upcoming USS Cleveland commissioning and the shared values between the Navy and professional sports.

Hines also reflected on the significance of the ship's name and her own experiences in the Navy.

"Extremely inspirational, because the USS Cleveland – and being a part of Cleveland – you have a sense of pride, especially for those of us that are from Ohio," Hines said. "I remember when I was on board the USS Cleveland (LPD-7), we used to always say pridefully, 'look at us… from Ohio on the USS Cleveland.' It just instills that sense of pride in what we do, and having a ship bear the name is awesome."

Hines emphasized that both the Navy and the NFL rely on discipline, trust and teamwork, with the need for individuals to work together as one cohesive unit to accomplish a mission. With the commissioning on the horizon, she noted that those same principles will be on full display as the crew of USS Cleveland prepares to bring their ship to life.

The moment also holds deep personal meaning for Hines, who was among the first women to serve aboard the last USS Cleveland (LPD-7). Her return to the city during Navy Week emphasizes her connection to Ohio, and her passion for continued progress in the Navy's commitment to education and community.

In the coming weeks, Cleveland will take center stage in U.S. naval history as it hosts USS Cleveland Commissioning Week from May 9–18. The highlight of the celebration will be the official commissioning ceremony on May 16, when the ship formally enters active service.