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Browns Youth Football Camps return in 2026

Learn the fundamentals, grow confidence and meet the Browns' 2026 rookie class

May 04, 2026 at 09:11 AM
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ClevelandBrowns.com
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The Browns are excited to welcome athletes back to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for the 2026 Browns Youth Football Camps, presented by University Hospitals, offering a fun, engaging opportunity for young players to learn, compete and grow. The camp series is open to boys and girls in grades 2–8 from across Northeast Ohio.

Athletes will participate in age‑appropriate drills and stations focused on football fundamentals, including passing, catching, agility and defensive skills. Camp instruction is led by experienced coaches at the youth, high school and collegiate level, and supported by Browns staff, creating a safe, high‑energy environment that emphasizes skill development, teamwork and confidence.

Participants will also have the opportunity to meet members of the Browns' 2026 rookie class, adding a unique and memorable experience to the camp week. The Browns remain committed to advancing youth football through accessible programming that helps young athletes build a love for the game while creating lasting memories.

Registration is now open — register your athlete today by clicking HERE.

Visit ClevelandBrowns.com/community/youth-football to learn more about the many ways to get your athlete involved in Browns Youth Football programming.

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