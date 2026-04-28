Browns spotlight community during the 2026 NFL Draft

As the Browns front office members selected their next draft class, they also put a spotlight on giving back to the community and supporting fans over the course of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Each day, Browns front office members, coaches and support staff wore custom shirts with logos to highlight Stay in the Game! Attendance Network, Browns Give Back and Play Football.
Day 1: Stay in the Game! Attendance Network
Education is a core focus of Browns Give Back, and The Stay in the Game! Attendance Network (SITG!) is a key component. Launched in 2019 by the Cleveland Browns Foundation, Ohio Department of Education and Workforce and Proving Ground out of Harvard, now managed by Battelle, SITG! has worked with education experts for the past seven years with the goal of dramatically improving school attendance and reducing chronic absenteeism for Ohio students.
With 25.1 percent of Ohio students missing almost 20 days of school per year, SITG! works with community partners, educators, students and families to support attendance and student educational outcomes. The Network currently supports 239 school districts throughout Ohio, impacting a total of 612,000 students. The Browns' regional SITG! enrollment includes 157 school districts, which impacts 316,000 students.
Students with consistent attendance are 3.9 times more likely to read on grade level and three times more likely to graduate on time. The Browns' SITG! districts decreased chronic absenteeism at a reduction rate of 1.3 percent compared to a 0.5 percent reduction rate across the state for the 2024-45 school year.
During 2025, the Browns hosted 71 unique SITG! events with 141 school districts.
The Network has also continued to grow, as the Browns teamed up with the Pittsburgh Steelers to join Stay in the Game! with Pittsburgh Public Schools.
Day 2: Browns Give Back
The Browns focus on advancing education, youth football and equitable opportunities across Northeast Ohio and beyond.
Browns Give Back is the Cleveland Browns community platform committed to creating meaningful community outreach throughout the year. Their efforts are driven by a deep sense of connection, collaboration and a shared commitment to building a united and thriving community. Through their dedication to equitable opportunities for advancement, the Browns strive to break down barriers and create lasting change for underserved communities.
Those within the organization are dedicated to giving back to the local community, as 100 percent of the staff volunteer 10 hours in the community annually.
Through Browns Give Back, key NFL initiatives are also supported, including Crucial Catch, Salute to Service, Inspire Change and My Cause My Cleats. These campaigns allow the Browns to localize impact for fans, raise awareness, honor those who serve and elevate the causes across the NFL. They serve as powerful reminders of the role football can play in driving positive change.
Day 3: Youth Football
As part of Browns Give Back, the Browns are dedicated to advancing youth and high school football in Northeast Ohio by fostering participation, equity and development.
Through year-round programming – including camps, clinics and other initiatives – their efforts focus on creating equal opportunities for youth football participation, while supporting coaches, officials and parents. Over 51,000 athletes are playing youth football throughout Northeast Ohio, and the Browns continue to support the game. Their youth football programs introduce athletes to football fundamentals, while their high school programs help athletes refine their skills and prepare for the next level.
One of the other programs to help grow the game is the Browns' field projects, which fosters the revitalization of fields that youth programs use. Since 2016, the Browns have installed 17 synthetic turf fields across Northeast Ohio, designed to serve as outdoor classrooms that support student engagement and community development.
One of the fastest growing evolutions in the game is girls flag football, and the Browns are committed to advancing the game across Ohio. After its sanctioning in the state of Ohio during July 2025, the Browns have continued their efforts to grow the game. For the 2026 season, the Browns league features 120 teams divided into four conferences with 11 divisions competing across Northeast and Central Ohio, reflecting the continued growth and statewide momentum of girls high school flag football. There will also be an inaugural sanctioned state championship tournament on May 16 at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Follow @BrownsGiveBack for the latest community updates.