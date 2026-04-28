 Skip to main content
Advertising

Community

Browns spotlight community during the 2026 NFL Draft

Browns front office, coaches and support staff wore shirts featuring logos of initiatives 

Apr 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM
Author Image
Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

DraftShirts_4.27.26

As the Browns front office members selected their next draft class, they also put a spotlight on giving back to the community and supporting fans over the course of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Each day, Browns front office members, coaches and support staff wore custom shirts with logos to highlight Stay in the Game! Attendance Network, Browns Give Back and Play Football.

Day 1: Stay in the Game! Attendance Network

Education is a core focus of Browns Give Back, and The Stay in the Game! Attendance Network (SITG!) is a key component. Launched in 2019 by the Cleveland Browns Foundation, Ohio Department of Education and Workforce and Proving Ground out of Harvard, now managed by Battelle, SITG! has worked with education experts for the past seven years with the goal of dramatically improving school attendance and reducing chronic absenteeism for Ohio students.

With 25.1 percent of Ohio students missing almost 20 days of school per year, SITG! works with community partners, educators, students and families to support attendance and student educational outcomes. The Network currently supports 239 school districts throughout Ohio, impacting a total of 612,000 students. The Browns' regional SITG! enrollment includes 157 school districts, which impacts 316,000 students.

Students with consistent attendance are 3.9 times more likely to read on grade level and three times more likely to graduate on time. The Browns' SITG! districts decreased chronic absenteeism at a reduction rate of 1.3 percent compared to a 0.5 percent reduction rate across the state for the 2024-45 school year.

During 2025, the Browns hosted 71 unique SITG! events with 141 school districts.

The Network has also continued to grow, as the Browns teamed up with the Pittsburgh Steelers to join Stay in the Game! with Pittsburgh Public Schools.

Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry speaks with Browns second round pick Emmanuel McNeil-Warren during night two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 in the Draft Room at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Day 2: Browns Give Back

The Browns focus on advancing education, youth football and equitable opportunities across Northeast Ohio and beyond.

Browns Give Back is the Cleveland Browns community platform committed to creating meaningful community outreach throughout the year. Their efforts are driven by a deep sense of connection, collaboration and a shared commitment to building a united and thriving community. Through their dedication to equitable opportunities for advancement, the Browns strive to break down barriers and create lasting change for underserved communities.

Those within the organization are dedicated to giving back to the local community, as 100 percent of the staff volunteer 10 hours in the community annually.

Through Browns Give Back, key NFL initiatives are also supported, including Crucial Catch, Salute to Service, Inspire Change and My Cause My Cleats. These campaigns allow the Browns to localize impact for fans, raise awareness, honor those who serve and elevate the causes across the NFL. They serve as powerful reminders of the role football can play in driving positive change.

Scouting Assistant Ryan Smith speaks to Browns fifth round pick Joe Royer during day three of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 25, 2026 in the Draft Room at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns

Day 3: Youth Football

As part of Browns Give Back, the Browns are dedicated to advancing youth and high school football in Northeast Ohio by fostering participation, equity and development.

Through year-round programming – including camps, clinics and other initiatives – their efforts focus on creating equal opportunities for youth football participation, while supporting coaches, officials and parents. Over 51,000 athletes are playing youth football throughout Northeast Ohio, and the Browns continue to support the game. Their youth football programs introduce athletes to football fundamentals, while their high school programs help athletes refine their skills and prepare for the next level.

One of the other programs to help grow the game is the Browns' field projects, which fosters the revitalization of fields that youth programs use. Since 2016, the Browns have installed 17 synthetic turf fields across Northeast Ohio, designed to serve as outdoor classrooms that support student engagement and community development.

One of the fastest growing evolutions in the game is girls flag football, and the Browns are committed to advancing the game across Ohio. After its sanctioning in the state of Ohio during July 2025, the Browns have continued their efforts to grow the game. For the 2026 season, the Browns league features 120 teams divided into four conferences with 11 divisions competing across Northeast and Central Ohio, reflecting the continued growth and statewide momentum of girls high school flag football. There will also be an inaugural sanctioned state championship tournament on May 16 at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Follow @BrownsGiveBack for the latest community updates.

Related Content

news

Browns host 'Future Draft Class' event at Brook Park Elementary

Andrew Berry and Browns scouting personnel led students through football drills and emphasized attending school

news

Cleveland Browns Girls HS Flag Coach of the Week returns for 2nd consecutive season

Winning coaches will receive $1,000 in funding to help support their girls high school flag football program

news

Browns and Bridgestone host 3rd annual Girls Flag Football Field Day

About 75 athletes participated in the event consisting of a panel and clinic

news

Browns host 2026 High School Showcase

About 300 high school athletes participated in combine-style testing and. position-specific drills

news

Rich Caribbean Cuisine owner used experience at EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute to build his own business

Meals were purchased from Rich Caribbean Cuisine to complete the last Cleveland Huddle of the Month

news

Browns host 3rd annual 'Cleveland Huddle Pathway'

Students toured CrossCountry Mortgage Campus and attended panel to learn about career opportunities in sports

news

Browns surprise Garfield Heights students with new shoes for improved attendance

Browns Give Back donated an additional 36 pairs of shoes to the Garfield Heights City School District

news

Hanford Dixon awarded Lifetime Achievement Award at the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards

Dixon is the 23rd recipient of the award

news

Cleveland Browns continue community impact during Black History Month through their Be The Solution platform

A series of activations planned for February and beyond for the team to recognize and honor Black History

news

Browns and CrossCountry Mortgage host girls youth flag football clinic in celebration of National Girls & Women in Sports Day

Over 150 elementary-aged girls attended the flag football clinic on Feb. 3

news

Browns surprise Danny Solomon with trip to 2026 Super Bowl

Solomon has been a pillar of the Cleveland youth football community for 32 years

Advertising