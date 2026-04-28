Browns spotlight community during the 2026 NFL Draft

Day 3: Youth Football

As part of Browns Give Back, the Browns are dedicated to advancing youth and high school football in Northeast Ohio by fostering participation, equity and development.

Through year-round programming – including camps, clinics and other initiatives – their efforts focus on creating equal opportunities for youth football participation, while supporting coaches, officials and parents. Over 51,000 athletes are playing youth football throughout Northeast Ohio, and the Browns continue to support the game. Their youth football programs introduce athletes to football fundamentals, while their high school programs help athletes refine their skills and prepare for the next level.

One of the other programs to help grow the game is the Browns' field projects, which fosters the revitalization of fields that youth programs use. Since 2016, the Browns have installed 17 synthetic turf fields across Northeast Ohio, designed to serve as outdoor classrooms that support student engagement and community development.

One of the fastest growing evolutions in the game is girls flag football, and the Browns are committed to advancing the game across Ohio. After its sanctioning in the state of Ohio during July 2025, the Browns have continued their efforts to grow the game. For the 2026 season, the Browns league features 120 teams divided into four conferences with 11 divisions competing across Northeast and Central Ohio, reflecting the continued growth and statewide momentum of girls high school flag football. There will also be an inaugural sanctioned state championship tournament on May 16 at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.