Cleveland Browns 2026 Draft Class

A full breakdown of each member of the Cleveland Browns' 2025 draft class.
The Browns select OT Spencer Fano with the No. 9 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Check out photos from college, Pro Day and the NFL Combine.
1st Round - Pick 9
T Spencer Fano, Utah
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Fano played in 37 career games over three seasons at Utah and earned 35 starts, including 11 at left tackle and 24 at right tackle. Fano played 822 offensive snaps during the 2025 season and allowed only five pressures in pass protection – including zero sacks and zero hits to opposing pass rushers, according to PFF.
The Browns select WR KC Concepcion with the No. 24 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Check out photos from college and the NFL Combine.
1st Round - Pick 24
WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
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Concepcion spent his first two seasons at North Carolina State before he transferred to Texas A&M ahead of the 2025 season. In his lone season at Texas A&M, Concepcion totaled 61 receptions for 919 yards and nine touchdowns, while adding 10 carries for 75 yards and one touchdown.