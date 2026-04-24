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Cleveland Browns 2026 Draft Class

Get to know each member of the rookie class

Apr 23, 2026 at 09:07 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

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A full breakdown of each member of the Cleveland Browns' 2025 draft class.

Spencer Fano Through the Years

The Browns select OT Spencer Fano with the No. 9 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Check out photos from college, Pro Day and the NFL Combine.

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Browns select Spencer Fano during night one of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
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Browns select Spencer Fano during night one of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Baylor and Utah Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Baylor and Utah Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano smiles during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano smiles during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Tyler Tate/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano stands on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano stands on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55), who checked in as a receiver, catches a pass and tries to get past Central Florida defensive back Chasen Johnson (27) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55), who checked in as a receiver, catches a pass and tries to get past Central Florida defensive back Chasen Johnson (27) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) takes his stance during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) takes his stance during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano blocks during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Jeffrey D. Allred)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano blocks during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Jeffrey D. Allred)

Jeffrey D. Allred/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) takes his stance during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) takes his stance during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano, center, participates in drills during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano, center, participates in drills during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Tyler Tate/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Browns select Spencer Fano during night one of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
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Browns select Spencer Fano during night one of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) goes through drills at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) goes through drills at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano stands on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano stands on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano, center left, holds the blocker for offensive line teammate Tanoa Togiai, center right, during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano, center left, holds the blocker for offensive line teammate Tanoa Togiai, center right, during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Tyler Tate/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano participates in drills during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano participates in drills during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Tyler Tate/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano, left, blocks BYU defensive tackle John Taumoepeau, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano, left, blocks BYU defensive tackle John Taumoepeau, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)

George Frey/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) runs during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) runs during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) and Utah tight end JJ Buchanan (81) walk off the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game, against BYU Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) and Utah tight end JJ Buchanan (81) walk off the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game, against BYU Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)

George Frey/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano speaks with family during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano speaks with family during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Tyler Tate/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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1st Round - Pick 9

T Spencer Fano, Utah

Pick Announcement | Photos | 5 Things to Know | Live TV announcement | Social Media Reaction | First Call

Fano played in 37 career games over three seasons at Utah and earned 35 starts, including 11 at left tackle and 24 at right tackle. Fano played 822 offensive snaps during the 2025 season and allowed only five pressures in pass protection – including zero sacks and zero hits to opposing pass rushers, according to PFF.

KC Concepcion Through the Years

The Browns select WR KC Concepcion with the No. 24 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Check out photos from college and the NFL Combine.

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Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) warms up before an NCAA college football game against UTSA Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
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Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) warms up before an NCAA college football game against UTSA Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against UTSA during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
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Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against UTSA during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) makes a leaping catch for a first down against Utah State during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
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Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) makes a leaping catch for a first down against Utah State during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
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Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) warms up before playing Arkansas before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
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Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) warms up before playing Arkansas before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (16) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (16) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs for a touchdown after catching a pass as UTSA linebacker Darion White (44) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
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Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs for a touchdown after catching a pass as UTSA linebacker Darion White (44) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) hugs wide receiver Mario Craver (1) before an NCAA college football game against UTSA Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
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Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) hugs wide receiver Mario Craver (1) before an NCAA college football game against UTSA Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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Texas A&M's KC Concepcion (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown after catching a pass as UTSA safety Elijah Newell defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
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Texas A&M's KC Concepcion (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown after catching a pass as UTSA safety Elijah Newell defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (16) goes through drills and testing at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (16) goes through drills and testing at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas A&M's KC Concepcion (7) returns a punt for a touchdown against UTSA during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
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Texas A&M's KC Concepcion (7) returns a punt for a touchdown against UTSA during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs for yards after a catch against Utah State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
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Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs for yards after a catch against Utah State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) carries against LSU cornerback DJ Pickett (3) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
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Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) carries against LSU cornerback DJ Pickett (3) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) gestuers after praying before the start of an NCAA college football game against Utah State on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
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Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) gestuers after praying before the start of an NCAA college football game against Utah State on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) breaks a tackle attempt by Auburn linebacker Xavier Atkins (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
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Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) breaks a tackle attempt by Auburn linebacker Xavier Atkins (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (16) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (16) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M's KC Concepcion (7) returns a punt 80 yards for a touchdown against UTSA during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
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Texas A&M's KC Concepcion (7) returns a punt 80 yards for a touchdown against UTSA during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs the ball against Arkansas during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
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Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs the ball against Arkansas during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion warms up before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
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Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion warms up before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion warms up before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
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Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion warms up before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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Matt Starkey
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) catches a pass for a touchdown over Samford defensive back Quantaves Gaskins (27) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
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Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) catches a pass for a touchdown over Samford defensive back Quantaves Gaskins (27) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (16) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
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FILE - Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (16) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) gains yardage against Miami linebacker Chase Smith (41) during the second half of the first round of the College Football Playoff, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Karen Warren)
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Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) gains yardage against Miami linebacker Chase Smith (41) during the second half of the first round of the College Football Playoff, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Karen Warren)

Karen Warren/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown over Mississippi State cornerback Deago Brumfield, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
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Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown over Mississippi State cornerback Deago Brumfield, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs the ball against Miami during the second half of the first round of the College Football Playoff, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Karen Warren)
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Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs the ball against Miami during the second half of the first round of the College Football Playoff, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Karen Warren)

Karen Warren/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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1st Round - Pick 24

WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Pick Announcement | Photos | 5 Things to Know | Live TV Announcement | Social Media Reaction | First Call

Concepcion spent his first two seasons at North Carolina State before he transferred to Texas A&M ahead of the 2025 season. In his lone season at Texas A&M, Concepcion totaled 61 receptions for 919 yards and nine touchdowns, while adding 10 carries for 75 yards and one touchdown.

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