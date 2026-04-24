Browns select WR Denzel Boston with the No. 39 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Browns selected WR Denzel Boston with the 39th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, bringing additional depth to the receiving corps.

Boston joins first-round selection KC Concepcion as a member of Cleveland's revamped receivers room.

"We're going to bring a good mix of explosiveness and having explosive plays after explosive plays," Boston said. "Both of us have generated tons of touchdowns throughout our college careers. So, I think those are the two things for sure you can look forward to."

Over his four seasons at Washington, Boston appeared in 43 career games and totaled 132 receptions for 1,781 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns. In 2025, Boston averaged 4.4 yards after catch per reception, according to PFF.

"We think a lot about Denzel's talent and his ability," Browns assistant GM and VP of player personnel Glenn Cook said. "I think a lot of teams probably had him with the first-round grade or really high up. So, you know, we're just excited that we had the chance to still get him where we were sitting at."

Boston and Concepcion join a receiving corps that features Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman, as well as young players such as Isaiah Bond, Luke Floriea and Gage Larvadain. The Browns also signed Tylan Wallace in free agency, tendered Jamari Thrash to bring back depth to room in March and had signed Isaiah Wooden to a reserve/futures contract in January.