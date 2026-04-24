 Skip to main content
Advertising

Draft Coverage

Presented by

Browns select WR Denzel Boston with the No. 39 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

 Boston appeared in 43 career games over four seasons at Washington

Apr 24, 2026 at 07:37 PM
Author Image
Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

26_Draft_PICK_Article (1)

The Browns selected WR Denzel Boston with the 39th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, bringing additional depth to the receiving corps.

Boston joins first-round selection KC Concepcion as a member of Cleveland's revamped receivers room.

"We're going to bring a good mix of explosiveness and having explosive plays after explosive plays," Boston said. "Both of us have generated tons of touchdowns throughout our college careers. So, I think those are the two things for sure you can look forward to."

Over his four seasons at Washington, Boston appeared in 43 career games and totaled 132 receptions for 1,781 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns. In 2025, Boston averaged 4.4 yards after catch per reception, according to PFF.

"We think a lot about Denzel's talent and his ability," Browns assistant GM and VP of player personnel Glenn Cook said. "I think a lot of teams probably had him with the first-round grade or really high up. So, you know, we're just excited that we had the chance to still get him where we were sitting at."

Boston and Concepcion join a receiving corps that features Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman, as well as young players such as Isaiah Bond, Luke Floriea and Gage Larvadain. The Browns also signed Tylan Wallace in free agency, tendered Jamari Thrash to bring back depth to room in March and had signed Isaiah Wooden to a reserve/futures contract in January.

"We want to add competition, so if you want to be one of the best offenses, a top tier offense in the NFL, we want the cream to rise to the top," Cook said. "We definitely believe we have talent in the room. Jerry Jeudy is still a talented NFL player, but we're also going to not be complacent and push ourselves to keep making sure that we have what we need to be the type of offense we want to."

Denzel Boston Through the Years

The Browns select WR Denzel Boston with the No. 39 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Check out photos from college and the NFL Combine.

AP25299862565184
1 / 30
Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston makes a touchdown pass as Michigan defensive back Quinten Johnson (28) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
2 / 30

Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston makes a touchdown pass as Michigan defensive back Quinten Johnson (28) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
3 / 30

Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) catches a 5-yard touchdown pass in front of Iowa defensive back Deshaun Lee (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
4 / 30

Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) catches a 5-yard touchdown pass in front of Iowa defensive back Deshaun Lee (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston celebrates scoring a touchdown against Colorado State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
5 / 30

Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston celebrates scoring a touchdown against Colorado State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston runs out to the field before an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
6 / 30

Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston runs out to the field before an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington's Denzel Boston runs past Stanford's Jason Thompson during an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
7 / 30

Washington's Denzel Boston runs past Stanford's Jason Thompson during an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Jeff Chiu/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) looks up after bringing in a touchdown against Eastern Michigan defensive back Jordan Toney (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
8 / 30

Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) looks up after bringing in a touchdown against Eastern Michigan defensive back Jordan Toney (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston in action against Colorado State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
9 / 30

Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston in action against Colorado State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston makes a catch against Colorado State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
10 / 30

Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston makes a catch against Colorado State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates after his touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
11 / 30

Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates after his touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston goes through drills and testing at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
12 / 30

Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston goes through drills and testing at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Colorado State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
13 / 30

Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Colorado State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) completes a catch as Maryland defensive backs Jamare Glasker (14) and Kevyn Humes (4) defend during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
14 / 30

Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) completes a catch as Maryland defensive backs Jamare Glasker (14) and Kevyn Humes (4) defend during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Stephanie Scarbrough/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates scoring a touchdown on a throw from quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) against Colorado State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
15 / 30

Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates scoring a touchdown on a throw from quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) against Colorado State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston (08) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
16 / 30

Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston (08) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston in action against Colorado State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
17 / 30

Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston in action against Colorado State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) runs a punt return past UC Davis defensive back Cole Batson (23) for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
18 / 30

Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) runs a punt return past UC Davis defensive back Cole Batson (23) for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates his touchdown during the LA Bowl NCAA college football game against Boise State Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
19 / 30

Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates his touchdown during the LA Bowl NCAA college football game against Boise State Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington wide receiver Raiden Vines-Bright (7) and wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrate after a touchdown by Vines-Bright during the LA Bowl NCAA college football game against Boise State, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
20 / 30

Washington wide receiver Raiden Vines-Bright (7) and wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrate after a touchdown by Vines-Bright during the LA Bowl NCAA college football game against Boise State, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston runs the ball during drills during Washington's NFL football Pro Day Monday, March 16, 2026, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
21 / 30

Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston runs the ball during drills during Washington's NFL football Pro Day Monday, March 16, 2026, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston scores a touchdown against UC Davis during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
22 / 30

Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston scores a touchdown against UC Davis during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston in action against UC Davis during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
23 / 30

Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston in action against UC Davis during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston waits for a play against Illinois during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
24 / 30

Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston waits for a play against Illinois during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston in action against Illinois during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
25 / 30

Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston in action against Illinois during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston in action against Illinois during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
26 / 30

Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston in action against Illinois during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston (08) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
27 / 30

Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston (08) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) runs with the ball during the LA Bowl NCAA college football game against Boise State Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
28 / 30

Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) runs with the ball during the LA Bowl NCAA college football game against Boise State Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Colorado State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
29 / 30

Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Colorado State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) reacts after making a touchdown against Oregon during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
30 / 30

Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) reacts after making a touchdown against Oregon during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

10 players to watch on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft

The Browns hold five picks on the final day of the draft

news

5 things to know about S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Browns No. 58 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

McNeil-Warren became Toledo's sixth defensive player drafted over the past five years

news

Browns send pick Nos. 105, 145 and 206 to the Chargers for pick No. 86

news

Browns select OT Austin Barber with the No. 86 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

Barber appeared in 50 career games at Florida

news

5 things to know about WR Denzel Boston, Browns No. 39 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

Boston was a red-zone threat in his collegiate career at Washington

news

Browns trade No. 74 pick to the Giants

Browns receive Nos. 105 and 145, as well as a 2027 fourth-round pick

news

Social media reacts to Emmanuel McNeil-Warren as the No. 58 selection by Browns in the 2026 NFL Draft

Cleveland fans were excited to see the Browns trade up to get the talented safety

news

Cleveland Browns 2026 Draft Class

Get to know each member of the rookie class

news

Browns trade picks No. 70 and No. 107 to the 49ers in exchange for No. 58 and No. 152

news

Browns select S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren with the No. 58 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

McNeil-Warren played 48 career games over his collegiate career with Toledo

news

Social media reacts to Denzel Boston as the No. 39 selection by Browns in the 2026 NFL Draft

Cleveland fans were hyped to land another pass-catcher

Advertising