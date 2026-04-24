Social media reacts to WR KC Concepcion as the No. 24 selection by Browns in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Browns drafted WR KC Concepcion with the 24th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, adding a big-time playmaker to the offense.
Here is how social media reacted to the news.
KC Concepcion is a homerun pick for the Cleveland Browns. Best separator and route runner in the WR class. pic.twitter.com/jad57GkGy8— Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) April 24, 2026
Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion with a message to NFL teams, via @PlayersTribune. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/np3cRRGIr9— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 16, 2026
New Browns WR KC Concepcion played 61% of his snaps out wide last season and 37% in the slot, so there's some versatility to line up in multiple spots in Todd Monken's offense.— Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) April 24, 2026
The #Browns selected Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion at 24. Quickness and burst on the way to Todd Monken’s offense in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/KEmZNni5IO— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 24, 2026
KC Concepcion: "I knew that if I fell to them, I knew there was a very good chance I'd end up on the Browns."— Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) April 24, 2026
New Browns WR KC Concepcion says he wants to be role model for kids who stutter like him.— Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) April 24, 2026
getting his marquee moment 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6VDzNXfJg0— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 24, 2026