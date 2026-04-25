Browns select TE Carsen Ryan with the No. 248 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Browns selected TE Carsen Ryan with the 248th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Ryan began his collegiate career at UCLA, playing two seasons from 2022-23. He then transferred to Utah and played one season in 2024 before he transferred for the 2025 season to BYU. While at BYU, Ryan appeared in 14 games and recorded 45 receptions for 620 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Over his four years, Ryan has played in 43 career games and totaled 74 receptions for 1,020 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Cleveland continues to add its tight end room, which the Browns first addressed in free agency. The Browns first signed Jack Stoll, re-signed Blake Whiteheart and tendered Brenden Bates. Whiteheart appeared in 17 games with four starts in 2025, while Bates appeared in six games. Ryan joins a position group led by second-year player Harold Fannin Jr., who led the Browns with 72 receptions during the 2025 season. The Browns also had previously signed Sal Cannella and Caden Prieskorn to reserve/futures contracts following the end of the 2025 season.