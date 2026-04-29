5 things to know about QB Taylen Green, Browns No. 182 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Browns rounded out their quarterback group with the selection of QB Taylen Green with the 182nd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Here are five things to know about the newest member of the quarterback room.
Green grew up in a basketball family
Sports – and particularly basketball – has always been a part of Green's live, as his father Quinton Green played college basketball at Collin College. His older sister Nyah was also a basketball player, as she was a McDonald's All-American in high school and one of the top recruits in the country. She originally signed with Louisville and spent two seasons there from 2019-20 before transferring to Duke in 2021. While Green grew up playing basketball with his sister, he turned his focus to football in high school.
Green's first high school has produced other NFL players
Green started high school at Allen High School in Allen, Texas, which has a football program that has produced multiple NFL players – including QB Kyler Murray. Other active players include DB Jaylon Jones, T William Sherman, WR Theo Wease Jr. and DL Levi Onwuzurike.
Green transferred to Lewisville High School ahead of his junior year and played his final two high school seasons as the starting quarterback on varsity.
The Browns select QB Taylen Green with the No. 182 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Check out photos from college and the NFL Combine.
Green was also a track and field athlete in high school
Not only was he the starting quarterback at Lewisville, but he was also a member of the track and field team and lettered. Green set a school record in the long jump of 23 feet and 5 inches, and had personal bests of 44-3.5 in the triple jump and 55.02 seconds in the 400-meter dash.
Green's quarterback production spiked at Arkansas
Green began his collegiate career at Boise State, redshirting in 2021 and playing two seasons from 2022-23. He then transferred to Arkansas and was a two-year starter as a dual-threat quarterback.
During his time with the Razorbacks, he was one of the most productive quarterbacks in college football. He ranked third in the SEC in total yards per game with 290.9 yards for the 2025 season. Over the past two seasons, Green ranked No. 1 in the FBS with 315 plays of 10-plus yards and 109 plays of 20-plus yards.
Green made school history
Early in the 2025 season, Green made school history. He became the first player in program history to record 300 passing yards and 100 rushing yards in a single game.
Green went on to have a total of six 300-yard passing games during his time at Arkansas, which were the third most by a Razorback quarterback in program history. He also ranked fifth in program history in rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 16.