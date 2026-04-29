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5 things to know about QB Taylen Green, Browns No. 182 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

Green made program history in his two seasons at Arkansas

Apr 29, 2026 at 12:28 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

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The Browns rounded out their quarterback group with the selection of QB Taylen Green with the 182nd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Here are five things to know about the newest member of the quarterback room.

Green grew up in a basketball family

Sports – and particularly basketball – has always been a part of Green's live, as his father Quinton Green played college basketball at Collin College. His older sister Nyah was also a basketball player, as she was a McDonald's All-American in high school and one of the top recruits in the country. She originally signed with Louisville and spent two seasons there from 2019-20 before transferring to Duke in 2021. While Green grew up playing basketball with his sister, he turned his focus to football in high school.

Green's first high school has produced other NFL players

Green started high school at Allen High School in Allen, Texas, which has a football program that has produced multiple NFL players – including QB Kyler Murray. Other active players include DB Jaylon Jones, T William Sherman, WR Theo Wease Jr. and DL Levi Onwuzurike.

Green transferred to Lewisville High School ahead of his junior year and played his final two high school seasons as the starting quarterback on varsity.

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Taylen Green Through the Years

The Browns select QB Taylen Green with the No. 182 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Check out photos from college and the NFL Combine.

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Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) attempts a pass downfield against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/James Pugh)
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Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) attempts a pass downfield against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/James Pugh)

James Pugh/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (08) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (08) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Boise State quarterback Taylen Green (10) looks downfield against Utah State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 42-23. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
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Boise State quarterback Taylen Green (10) looks downfield against Utah State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 42-23. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Steve Conner/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green celebrates after a win over Auburn in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green celebrates after a win over Auburn in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) slips past UAB defender Emmanuel Waller (9) as he scrambles out of the pocket during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
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Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) slips past UAB defender Emmanuel Waller (9) as he scrambles out of the pocket during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team quarterback Taylen Green (10), of Arkansas, carries the ball during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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American Team quarterback Taylen Green (10), of Arkansas, carries the ball during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) gets ready to run a play against UAB during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
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Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) gets ready to run a play against UAB during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green goes through drills and testing at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green goes through drills and testing at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) slips past Louisiana Tech defensive back Jacob Fields (23) as he runs for a gain during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
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Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) slips past Louisiana Tech defensive back Jacob Fields (23) as he runs for a gain during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green looks to pass against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green looks to pass against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) heads to the locker room after defeating Louisiana Tech 35-14 during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
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Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) heads to the locker room after defeating Louisiana Tech 35-14 during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Boise State quarterback Taylen Green looks to throw during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Seattle. Washington won 56-19. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Boise State quarterback Taylen Green looks to throw during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Seattle. Washington won 56-19. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (08) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (08) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) runs for a 41 yard touchdown against Louisiana Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
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Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) runs for a 41 yard touchdown against Louisiana Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) runs for yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
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Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) runs for yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) runs the ball against Texas A&M during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
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Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) runs the ball against Texas A&M during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (08) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (08) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team quarterback Taylen Green (10), of Arkansas, throws a pass during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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American Team quarterback Taylen Green (10), of Arkansas, throws a pass during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) carries for a touchdown against LSU in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
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Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) carries for a touchdown against LSU in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) runs the ball against Missouri during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
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Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) runs the ball against Missouri during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (08) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (08) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team quarterback Taylen Green (10), of Arkansas runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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American Team quarterback Taylen Green (10), of Arkansas runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) rolls out to pass against Missouri during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
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Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) rolls out to pass against Missouri during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (08) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (08) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) drops back to pass under pressure from Missouri defenders during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
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Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) drops back to pass under pressure from Missouri defenders during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team quarterback Taylen Green (10), of Arkansas, throws a pass during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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American Team quarterback Taylen Green (10), of Arkansas, throws a pass during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Boise State quarterback Taylen Green (10) throws the ball against BYU in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. BYU won 31-28. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
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Boise State quarterback Taylen Green (10) throws the ball against BYU in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. BYU won 31-28. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Steve Conner/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team quarterback Taylen Green (10), of Arkansas, carries the ball during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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American Team quarterback Taylen Green (10), of Arkansas, carries the ball during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) scrambles out of the pocket against Missouri during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
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Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) scrambles out of the pocket against Missouri during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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Green was also a track and field athlete in high school

Not only was he the starting quarterback at Lewisville, but he was also a member of the track and field team and lettered. Green set a school record in the long jump of 23 feet and 5 inches, and had personal bests of 44-3.5 in the triple jump and 55.02 seconds in the 400-meter dash.

Green's quarterback production spiked at Arkansas

Green began his collegiate career at Boise State, redshirting in 2021 and playing two seasons from 2022-23. He then transferred to Arkansas and was a two-year starter as a dual-threat quarterback.

During his time with the Razorbacks, he was one of the most productive quarterbacks in college football. He ranked third in the SEC in total yards per game with 290.9 yards for the 2025 season. Over the past two seasons, Green ranked No. 1 in the FBS with 315 plays of 10-plus yards and 109 plays of 20-plus yards.

Green made school history

Early in the 2025 season, Green made school history. He became the first player in program history to record 300 passing yards and 100 rushing yards in a single game.

Green went on to have a total of six 300-yard passing games during his time at Arkansas, which were the third most by a Razorback quarterback in program history. He also ranked fifth in program history in rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 16.

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