5 things to know about QB Taylen Green, Browns No. 182 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

Green grew up in a basketball family

Sports – and particularly basketball – has always been a part of Green's live, as his father Quinton Green played college basketball at Collin College. His older sister Nyah was also a basketball player, as she was a McDonald's All-American in high school and one of the top recruits in the country. She originally signed with Louisville and spent two seasons there from 2019-20 before transferring to Duke in 2021. While Green grew up playing basketball with his sister, he turned his focus to football in high school.