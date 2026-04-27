5 things to know about OT Austin Barber, Browns No. 86 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft 

The Browns added more depth to their offensive line with their selection of OT Austin Barber with the 86th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Here are five things to know about their addition in the trenches.
Barber played multiple positions in youth football
Throughout his youth football days, Barber played on both sides of the ball. He was a quarterback and linebacker before he moved to the offensive line in high school.
Barber was a two-sport athlete in high school
Barber transferred Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Fla., before his junior year and played both football and basketball throughout high school. He played both sides of the ball at TCA, starting at left tackle and defensive lineman during his junior season, and helped TCA win a Class 3A State football championship as a senior in 2020. Barber also lettered in basketball at TCA.
Barber grew up a Gators fan
Even though he was raised in Jacksonville, Fla., Barber grew up a Florida Gators fan – as his dad and much of his family are Gators fans. He received an offer from Florida just a day after he helped TCA win the state title during his senior season and committed. He was then a three-and-a-half-year starter at Florida, lining up at left tackle.
The Browns select OL Austin Barber with the No. 86 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Check out photos from college, Pro Day and the NFL Combine.
Barber earned All-SEC honors in 2025
Barber earned his first All-SEC honors for his final season in 2025, being named to the third-team. Barber played as the starting left tackle in all 12 games during the 2025 season and had 25 consecutive starts for the Gators between 2024-25. He logged a total of 750 snaps and earned a PFF run block grade of 82.2 and an offense grade of 78.0. Barber's PFF offense grade ranked third and his run block grade was the highest among the Gators.
Barber is the youngest of his siblings
Barber grew up with two older stepbrothers and an older half-brother. One of his older brothers, Zane Cruz, also had a collegiate football career as he playing linebacker at Charleston Southern from 2014-17. Barber has also referred to Cruz as his role model.