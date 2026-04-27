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5 things to know about OT Austin Barber, Browns No. 86 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft 

Barber earned All-SEC honors in 2025

Apr 27, 2026 at 01:49 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

5thingsBarber_4.27.26

The Browns added more depth to their offensive line with their selection of OT Austin Barber with the 86th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Here are five things to know about their addition in the trenches.

Barber played multiple positions in youth football

Throughout his youth football days, Barber played on both sides of the ball. He was a quarterback and linebacker before he moved to the offensive line in high school.

Barber was a two-sport athlete in high school

Barber transferred Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Fla., before his junior year and played both football and basketball throughout high school. He played both sides of the ball at TCA, starting at left tackle and defensive lineman during his junior season, and helped TCA win a Class 3A State football championship as a senior in 2020. Barber also lettered in basketball at TCA.

Barber grew up a Gators fan

Even though he was raised in Jacksonville, Fla., Barber grew up a Florida Gators fan – as his dad and much of his family are Gators fans. He received an offer from Florida just a day after he helped TCA win the state title during his senior season and committed. He was then a three-and-a-half-year starter at Florida, lining up at left tackle.

Austin Barber Through the Years

The Browns select OL Austin Barber with the No. 86 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Check out photos from college, Pro Day and the NFL Combine.

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Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) and teammates celebrate their 24-17 win against Mississippi in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) and teammates celebrate their 24-17 win against Mississippi in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team offensive lineman Austin Barber (78), of Florida, warms up before the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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American Team offensive lineman Austin Barber (78), of Florida, warms up before the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) blocks against Eastern Washington defensive lineman Matthew Brown (90) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) blocks against Eastern Washington defensive lineman Matthew Brown (90) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida offensive linemen Austin Barber, left, and Jake Slaughter (66) participate in a drill during the the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 26, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Florida offensive linemen Austin Barber, left, and Jake Slaughter (66) participate in a drill during the the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 26, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) prepares for the NCAA college football team's annual Orange and Blue spring game, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
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Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) prepares for the NCAA college football team's annual Orange and Blue spring game, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) sets up for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Washington, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) sets up for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Washington, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker (11) works against Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker (11) works against Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) sets up for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Washington, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) sets up for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Washington, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (02) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (02) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) in action during an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 19 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Kentucky 48-20. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
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Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) in action during an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 19 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Kentucky 48-20. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida Gators offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) protects the pocket during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
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Florida Gators offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) protects the pocket during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2024. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) sets up to block against Georgia during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) sets up to block against Georgia during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) in action during an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 19 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Kentucky 48-20. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
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Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) in action during an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 19 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Kentucky 48-20. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) fires off the line at the snap during an NCAA football game against Texas, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Texas 29-21. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
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Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) fires off the line at the snap during an NCAA football game against Texas, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Texas 29-21. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) sets up to block against Georgia during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) sets up to block against Georgia during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (02) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (02) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) sets up for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Washington, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
18 / 28

Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) sets up for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Washington, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team offensive lineman Austin Barber (78), of Florida, during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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American Team offensive lineman Austin Barber (78), of Florida, during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) sets up to block against Georgia during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
20 / 28

Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) sets up to block against Georgia during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (02) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (02) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida Gators offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) warms up before an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
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Florida Gators offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) warms up before an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2024. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) in action during an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 19 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Kentucky 48-20. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
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Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) in action during an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 19 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Kentucky 48-20. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida Gators offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) warms up before an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
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Florida Gators offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) warms up before an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2024. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida Gators offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) protects the pocket during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
25 / 28

Florida Gators offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) protects the pocket during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2024. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (02) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
26 / 28

Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (02) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team offensive lineman Austin Barber (78), of Florida, during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
27 / 28

American Team offensive lineman Austin Barber (78), of Florida, during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Gators offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) warms up before an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
28 / 28

Florida Gators offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) warms up before an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2024. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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Barber earned All-SEC honors in 2025

Barber earned his first All-SEC honors for his final season in 2025, being named to the third-team. Barber played as the starting left tackle in all 12 games during the 2025 season and had 25 consecutive starts for the Gators between 2024-25. He logged a total of 750 snaps and earned a PFF run block grade of 82.2 and an offense grade of 78.0. Barber's PFF offense grade ranked third and his run block grade was the highest among the Gators.

Barber is the youngest of his siblings

Barber grew up with two older stepbrothers and an older half-brother. One of his older brothers, Zane Cruz, also had a collegiate football career as he playing linebacker at Charleston Southern from 2014-17. Barber has also referred to Cruz as his role model.

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