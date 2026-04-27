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5 things to know about C Parker Brailsford, Browns No. 146 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft 

Brailsford served as a team captain for Alabama in 2025

Apr 27, 2026 at 02:53 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

Brailsford5things_4.25.26

The Browns rounded out their offensive line additions with their selection of C Parker Brailsford with the146th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Here are five things to know about the newest addition at center.

Brailsford attended same high school as NFL players

Brailsford went to Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Ariz., which has a football program that has produced 11 total NFL players – including five active players in Christian Kirk, Byron Murphy, Denzel Burke, Hogan Hatten and Kelee Ringo. Former players also include D.J. Foster, Mike Brown, Jeremy Brigham, Dale Hellestrae, Charlie Dickey and Greg Boyd.

Brailsford was a track and field athlete in high school

In addition to his success on the football field in high school, Brailsford was also a standout track and field athlete. He competed in both shot put and discus and set personal bests in each event. His personal pest in shot put was 41 feet, nine inches, while his discus personal best was 118-4.

Parker Brailsford Through the Years

The Browns select C Parker Brailsford with the No. 146 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Check out photos from college and the NFL Combine.

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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) shares a moment with quarterback Ty Simpson (15) as Simpson talks with ESPN reporter Molly McGrath, after an Alabama win over LSU at an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) shares a moment with quarterback Ty Simpson (15) as Simpson talks with ESPN reporter Molly McGrath, after an Alabama win over LSU at an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (07) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (07) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) warms up before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) warms up before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) runs after recovering a fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) runs after recovering a fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., right, celebrates his touchdown against Utah with teammates Parker Brailsford (72) and Nate Kalepo, center, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., right, celebrates his touchdown against Utah with teammates Parker Brailsford (72) and Nate Kalepo, center, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) blocks against Western Kentucky defensive lineman Jalil Rivera-Harvey (99) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) blocks against Western Kentucky defensive lineman Jalil Rivera-Harvey (99) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) runs after recovering a fumble in front of Florida State defensive lineman James Williams (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) runs after recovering a fumble in front of Florida State defensive lineman James Williams (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) talks to the media after an NCAA college football practice, Thursday, July 31, 2025, insode the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) talks to the media after an NCAA college football practice, Thursday, July 31, 2025, insode the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) sets up at the line against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) sets up at the line against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (07) speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (07) speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive linemen Parker Brailsford (72) and Tyler Booker (52) look to block against Mercer defensive lineman Arias Nash (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama offensive linemen Parker Brailsford (72) and Tyler Booker (52) look to block against Mercer defensive lineman Arias Nash (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) sets to block during Alabama's A-Day NCAA college football practice and autograph session, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) sets to block during Alabama's A-Day NCAA college football practice and autograph session, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) kneels in the end zone before kickoff at an NCAA college football game against Mercer, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) kneels in the end zone before kickoff at an NCAA college football game against Mercer, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (07) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (07) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Washington offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) runs a drill during the NCAA college football team's practice, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)
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FILE - Washington offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) runs a drill during the NCAA college football team's practice, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) runs after recovering a fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) runs after recovering a fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford lifts weights at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford lifts weights at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) runs after recovering a fumble against Florida State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) runs after recovering a fumble against Florida State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) blocks against Vanderbilt during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) blocks against Vanderbilt during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) kneels in prayer before the start of the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) kneels in prayer before the start of the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (07) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (07) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) signals on the line of scrimmage against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) signals on the line of scrimmage against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) blocks against Florida State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) blocks against Florida State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (07) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (07) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive linemen Jaeden Roberts (77) and Parker Brailsford (72) set up to block against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama offensive linemen Jaeden Roberts (77) and Parker Brailsford (72) set up to block against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (07) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (07) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) sets up for a block as offensive lineman Kam Dewberry (71) and LSU defensive end Patrick Payton (6) battle during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) sets up for a block as offensive lineman Kam Dewberry (71) and LSU defensive end Patrick Payton (6) battle during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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Brailsford started collegiate career at Washington

Brailsford spent his first two seasons at Washington, redshirting in 2022 and then starting all 15 games of the 2023 season – including 13 starts at center and two at right guard. He was a key piece of Washington's Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line in 2023, which helped them reach the national championship game.

Brailsford finished collegiate career as a starter at Alabama

Brailsford made the decision to transfer to Alabama in 2024, after his former head coach Kalen DeBoer left Washington and took the head coaching job at Alabama. While at Alabama, he was a two-year starter and anchored their offensive line. He started all 27 games played.

Brailsford was a team captain at Alabama

After just one season at Alabama, Brailsford was voted a team captain by his teammates in 2025. He served as one of the offensive captains alongside QB Ty Simpson. That season, Brailsford also earned third-team All-SEC honors.

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