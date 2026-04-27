5 things to know about C Parker Brailsford, Browns No. 146 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft 

The Browns rounded out their offensive line additions with their selection of C Parker Brailsford with the146th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Here are five things to know about the newest addition at center.
Brailsford attended same high school as NFL players
Brailsford went to Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Ariz., which has a football program that has produced 11 total NFL players – including five active players in Christian Kirk, Byron Murphy, Denzel Burke, Hogan Hatten and Kelee Ringo. Former players also include D.J. Foster, Mike Brown, Jeremy Brigham, Dale Hellestrae, Charlie Dickey and Greg Boyd.
Brailsford was a track and field athlete in high school
In addition to his success on the football field in high school, Brailsford was also a standout track and field athlete. He competed in both shot put and discus and set personal bests in each event. His personal pest in shot put was 41 feet, nine inches, while his discus personal best was 118-4.
The Browns select C Parker Brailsford with the No. 146 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Check out photos from college and the NFL Combine.
Brailsford started collegiate career at Washington
Brailsford spent his first two seasons at Washington, redshirting in 2022 and then starting all 15 games of the 2023 season – including 13 starts at center and two at right guard. He was a key piece of Washington's Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line in 2023, which helped them reach the national championship game.
Brailsford finished collegiate career as a starter at Alabama
Brailsford made the decision to transfer to Alabama in 2024, after his former head coach Kalen DeBoer left Washington and took the head coaching job at Alabama. While at Alabama, he was a two-year starter and anchored their offensive line. He started all 27 games played.
Brailsford was a team captain at Alabama
After just one season at Alabama, Brailsford was voted a team captain by his teammates in 2025. He served as one of the offensive captains alongside QB Ty Simpson. That season, Brailsford also earned third-team All-SEC honors.