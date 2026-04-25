Browns select LB Justin Jefferson with the No. 149 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Browns selected LB Justin Jefferson with the 149th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

"I'm very excited," Jefferson said. "A lot of new stuff that I have to learn and just being able to grow with the young guys that's already been there for a little. And being able to run around, fly around and shoot, play some good ball, bring home the win. It means a lot to me. It means a lot to me to be chosen. Shoot, I'm going to do everything I need to."

Jefferson appeared in 41 career games in three seasons at Alabama. He recorded 149 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, five sacks, one interception, six passes defensed and three forced fumbles.

Jefferson joins a linebacker room that saw one addition during free agency in Quincy Williams. Jefferson joins a unit lead by Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger – who led the team with 146 tackles and had two interceptions, 2.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss – and has depth pieces in Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, Edefuan Ulofoshio and Nathaniel Watson.

"Really nice scheme fit, first and foremost," Director of Player Personnel Adam Al-Khayyal said of Jefferson. "I mean, we have played with Devin Bush, we signed Quincy Williams. Both of those guys are around the same size, six foot, really fast, really athletic. So just a real clean vision for how he fits into the scheme. And then when you have guys who can run 4.4 and like to hit, that translates pretty well on special teams. So, I think, Justin, both on defense and on special teams will have a nice role."

Jefferson carved out a role for himself on special teams early in his career at Alabama before he stepped into a full-time starter during the 2025 season, in which he started all 15 games.