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Browns select LB Justin Jefferson with the No. 149 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

Jefferson played 41 career games in three seasons at Alabama

Apr 25, 2026 at 02:30 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

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The Browns selected LB Justin Jefferson with the 149th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

"I'm very excited," Jefferson said. "A lot of new stuff that I have to learn and just being able to grow with the young guys that's already been there for a little. And being able to run around, fly around and shoot, play some good ball, bring home the win. It means a lot to me. It means a lot to me to be chosen. Shoot, I'm going to do everything I need to."

Jefferson appeared in 41 career games in three seasons at Alabama. He recorded 149 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, five sacks, one interception, six passes defensed and three forced fumbles.

Jefferson joins a linebacker room that saw one addition during free agency in Quincy Williams. Jefferson joins a unit lead by Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger – who led the team with 146 tackles and had two interceptions, 2.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss – and has depth pieces in Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, Edefuan Ulofoshio and Nathaniel Watson.

"Really nice scheme fit, first and foremost," Director of Player Personnel Adam Al-Khayyal said of Jefferson. "I mean, we have played with Devin Bush, we signed Quincy Williams. Both of those guys are around the same size, six foot, really fast, really athletic. So just a real clean vision for how he fits into the scheme. And then when you have guys who can run 4.4 and like to hit, that translates pretty well on special teams. So, I think, Justin, both on defense and on special teams will have a nice role."

Jefferson carved out a role for himself on special teams early in his career at Alabama before he stepped into a full-time starter during the 2025 season, in which he started all 15 games.

"I think with Justin (Jefferson), he's a DNA match for this defense because we'll prioritize speed, range, athleticism, and sacrifice a little bit of size because of how we play," Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said. "But then also, his ability in the kicking game is certainly a bonus because it gives a relatively high floor for his year one role."

Justin Jefferson Through the Years

The Browns select LB Justin Jefferson with the No. 149 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Check out photos from college, Pro Day and the NFL Combine.

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Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) warms up before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
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Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) warms up before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) and defensive lineman London Simmons (90) join defensive back Bray Hubbard (18) as he celebrates his interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) and defensive lineman London Simmons (90) join defensive back Bray Hubbard (18) as he celebrates his interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (13) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (13) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State running back Gavin Sawchuk (27) is tackled by Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) after rushing for yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Florida State running back Gavin Sawchuk (27) is tackled by Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) after rushing for yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) celebrates with Alabama running back AK Dear (0) after Dear's touchdown run during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) celebrates with Alabama running back AK Dear (0) after Dear's touchdown run during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (13) participates in the Broad Jump at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, in Indianapolis. (Gregory Payan/AP Content Services for NFL)
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Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (13) participates in the Broad Jump at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, in Indianapolis. (Gregory Payan/AP Content Services for NFL)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive lineman LT Overton (22), defensive back Keon Sabb (3) and linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) run with defensive back Bray Hubbard (18) as they celebrate an interception by Hubbard during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama defensive lineman LT Overton (22), defensive back Keon Sabb (3) and linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) run with defensive back Bray Hubbard (18) as they celebrate an interception by Hubbard during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Former Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson works in position drills at Alabama's NFL pro day, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Former Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson works in position drills at Alabama's NFL pro day, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) scrambles for yardage away from Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) scrambles for yardage away from Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) chases Wisconsin wide receiver Tyrell Henry (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) chases Wisconsin wide receiver Tyrell Henry (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive lineman Edric Hill (94) reacts with linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Alabama defensive lineman Edric Hill (94) reacts with linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) deflects a pass meant for Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) deflects a pass meant for Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) sets up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) sets up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn running back Jeremiah Cobb (23) is tackled by Alabama defensive back Zavier Mincey (12) and linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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Auburn running back Jeremiah Cobb (23) is tackled by Alabama defensive back Zavier Mincey (12) and linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Alabama defensive back Zabien Brown (2) punches the football from Auburn running back Justin Jones (35) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) is also pictured. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama defensive back Zabien Brown (2) punches the football from Auburn running back Justin Jones (35) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) is also pictured. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma running back Tory Blaylock (6) leaps over Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) during the first half in the first round of an NCAA College Football Playoff, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
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Oklahoma running back Tory Blaylock (6) leaps over Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) during the first half in the first round of an NCAA College Football Playoff, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (13) poses for a portrait at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026 (AJ Mast/AP Content Services for the NFL)
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Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (13) poses for a portrait at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026 (AJ Mast/AP Content Services for the NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer (10) runs into Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) during the first half in the first round of an NCAA College Football Playoff, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
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Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer (10) runs into Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) during the first half in the first round of an NCAA College Football Playoff, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Nate Billings/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) deflects a pass meant for Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)
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FILE - Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) deflects a pass meant for Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) sets up for a play against Florida State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) sets up for a play against Florida State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (13) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (13) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn tight end Brandon Frazier is pushed out of bounds by Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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Auburn tight end Brandon Frazier is pushed out of bounds by Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (15) lines up against Mercer during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (15) lines up against Mercer during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Linebacker Justin Jefferson runs the 40-yard dash during Alabama's NFL football pro day, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Linebacker Justin Jefferson runs the 40-yard dash during Alabama's NFL football pro day, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Former Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson works through cone drills at Alabama's NFL pro day, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Former Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson works through cone drills at Alabama's NFL pro day, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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