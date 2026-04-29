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5 things to know about TE Carsen Ryan, Browns No. 248 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

Ryan was tied for the sixth-most receiving yards among FBS tight ends in 2025 

Apr 29, 2026 at 01:15 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

5thingsRyan

The Browns finished out their 10 draft picks with the selection of TE Carsen Ryan as the 248th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He also completes their tight end position group that saw additions both in the draft and free agency.

Here are five things to know about the latest addition at tight end.

Ryan comes from a football family

Football genes run in the family, as Ryan's father Chase Ryan played linebacker at William Penn University, where he set school records for sacks and tackles for loss. Chase Ryan also was a college football coach as a member of the Snow College coaching staff.

Ryan was involved in multiple sports as a child

Throughout his childhood, Ryan was a multi-sport athlete. He played baseball and basketball alongside football.

Carsen Ryan Through the Years

The Browns select TE Carsen Ryan with the No. 248 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Check out photos from college.

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BYU tight end Carsen Ryan (20) runs a route during the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game between Texas Tech and BYU Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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BYU tight end Carsen Ryan (20) runs a route during the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game between Texas Tech and BYU Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
BYU tight end Carsen Ryan (20) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Annie Rice)
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BYU tight end Carsen Ryan (20) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Annie Rice)

Annie Rice/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
BYU tight end Carsen Ryan (20) catches a touchdown pass over Portland State linebacker Aeden Seiuli (46) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Provo. (AP Photo/Alex Goodlett)
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BYU tight end Carsen Ryan (20) catches a touchdown pass over Portland State linebacker Aeden Seiuli (46) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Provo. (AP Photo/Alex Goodlett)

Alex Goodlett/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA running back Carsen Ryan, right, stiff-arms California defensive back Nohl Williams as defensive back Patrick McMorris chases during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
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UCLA running back Carsen Ryan, right, stiff-arms California defensive back Nohl Williams as defensive back Patrick McMorris chases during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Ryan Sun/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah tight end Carsen Ryan (85) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
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Utah tight end Carsen Ryan (85) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
UCLA running back Carsen Ryan (20) is tackled by Alabama State defensive back James Burgess (27) and defensive back Jeffrey Scott Jr. (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
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UCLA running back Carsen Ryan (20) is tackled by Alabama State defensive back James Burgess (27) and defensive back Jeffrey Scott Jr. (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
BYU tight end Carsen Ryan (20) runs out of the tackle of Utah linebacker Levani Damuni (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)
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BYU tight end Carsen Ryan (20) runs out of the tackle of Utah linebacker Levani Damuni (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)

George Frey/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
UCLA running back Carsen Ryan (20) runs during an NCAA football game against Bowling Green on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
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UCLA running back Carsen Ryan (20) runs during an NCAA football game against Bowling Green on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
BYU tight end Carsen Ryan (20) is chased down by Utah linebacker Levani Damuni (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)
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BYU tight end Carsen Ryan (20) is chased down by Utah linebacker Levani Damuni (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)

George Frey/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
BYU tight end Carsen Ryan (20) avoids tackle by Georgia Tech linebacker E.J. Lightsey, left, during the second half of the Pop-Tarts Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)
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BYU tight end Carsen Ryan (20) avoids tackle by Georgia Tech linebacker E.J. Lightsey, left, during the second half of the Pop-Tarts Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)

Kevin Kolczynski/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
BYU tight end Carsen Ryan celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, against TCU, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)
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BYU tight end Carsen Ryan celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, against TCU, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)

George Frey/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
BYU tight end Carsen Ryan (20) runs a route during the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game between Texas Tech and BYU Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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BYU tight end Carsen Ryan (20) runs a route during the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game between Texas Tech and BYU Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
BYU tight end Carsen Ryan (20) is tackled by a Georgia Tech defensive player during the first half of the Pop-Tarts Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)
14 / 14

BYU tight end Carsen Ryan (20) is tackled by a Georgia Tech defensive player during the first half of the Pop-Tarts Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)

Kevin Kolczynski/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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Ryan played both sides of the ball at Timpview High School

Ryan spent the first three years of high school at Timpview High School in Provo, Utah. He was a three-year letterman and played both tight end and defensive end. He was a varsity starter beginning his sophomore year and totaled 31 catches for 318 yards and five touchdowns. Then in his junior year, he helped Timpview to a 2020 regional title and caught 53 passes for 609 yards and three touchdowns.

Ryan and LB Carson Schwesinger were former teammates

Ryan has a familiar face on the Browns' roster already, as he and Defensive Rookie of the Year LB Carson Schwesinger overlapped during their time at UCLA. Ryan spent his first two collegiate seasons at UCLA from 2022-23, while Schwesinger was a redshirt sophomore and junior.

Ryan's improved involvement as pass catcher

Ryan finished out his collegiate career at BYU, transferring in January 2025. He ended the season with 45 receptions for 620 yards and three touchdowns. He also finished third on the team in targets for the 2025 season and was tied for sixth-most receiving yards among FBS tight ends.

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