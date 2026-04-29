5 things to know about TE Carsen Ryan, Browns No. 248 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Browns finished out their 10 draft picks with the selection of TE Carsen Ryan as the 248th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He also completes their tight end position group that saw additions both in the draft and free agency.
Here are five things to know about the latest addition at tight end.
Ryan comes from a football family
Football genes run in the family, as Ryan's father Chase Ryan played linebacker at William Penn University, where he set school records for sacks and tackles for loss. Chase Ryan also was a college football coach as a member of the Snow College coaching staff.
Ryan was involved in multiple sports as a child
Throughout his childhood, Ryan was a multi-sport athlete. He played baseball and basketball alongside football.
The Browns select TE Carsen Ryan with the No. 248 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Check out photos from college.
Ryan played both sides of the ball at Timpview High School
Ryan spent the first three years of high school at Timpview High School in Provo, Utah. He was a three-year letterman and played both tight end and defensive end. He was a varsity starter beginning his sophomore year and totaled 31 catches for 318 yards and five touchdowns. Then in his junior year, he helped Timpview to a 2020 regional title and caught 53 passes for 609 yards and three touchdowns.
Ryan and LB Carson Schwesinger were former teammates
Ryan has a familiar face on the Browns' roster already, as he and Defensive Rookie of the Year LB Carson Schwesinger overlapped during their time at UCLA. Ryan spent his first two collegiate seasons at UCLA from 2022-23, while Schwesinger was a redshirt sophomore and junior.
Ryan's improved involvement as pass catcher
Ryan finished out his collegiate career at BYU, transferring in January 2025. He ended the season with 45 receptions for 620 yards and three touchdowns. He also finished third on the team in targets for the 2025 season and was tied for sixth-most receiving yards among FBS tight ends.