Browns select C Parker Brailsford with the No. 146 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Browns selected C Parker Brailsford with the 146th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Brailsford began his collegiate career at Washington in 2023, where started 13 games at center and two at right guard. He then transferred to Alabama and played two seasons in 2024 and 2025, starting all 27 games at center. He appeared in 42 career games over three seasons. Brailsford allowed 10 total pressures in pass protection during the 2025 season, including one sack and two hits allowed to opposing pass rushers, according to PFF.

"Centers that can pull and work at the second level and get to the perimeter because of their athleticism and speed, they give you a lot of optionality in the run game," Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said. "And that's something that Parker does very well. So we're excited about that part of his profile."

The Browns continue to fortify their offensive line in the draft after they also selected OT Spencer Fano with the sixth overall pick in the draft on Night 1 and OT Austin Barber with the 86th overall pick on Night 2.

Brailsford joins an offensive line that saw the biggest changes during the early stages of free agency, with six of their offensive line becoming free agents when the new league year began. They worked to re-build the offensive line by acquiring T Tytus Howard in a trade with the Texans, re-signing G Teven Jenkins and signing G Zion Johnson and C/G Elgton Jenkins.