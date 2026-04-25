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Browns select C Parker Brailsford with the No. 146 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

Brailsford appeared in 42 career games over three seasons

Apr 25, 2026 at 02:20 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

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The Browns selected C Parker Brailsford with the 146th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Brailsford began his collegiate career at Washington in 2023, where started 13 games at center and two at right guard. He then transferred to Alabama and played two seasons in 2024 and 2025, starting all 27 games at center. He appeared in 42 career games over three seasons. Brailsford allowed 10 total pressures in pass protection during the 2025 season, including one sack and two hits allowed to opposing pass rushers, according to PFF.

"Centers that can pull and work at the second level and get to the perimeter because of their athleticism and speed, they give you a lot of optionality in the run game," Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said. "And that's something that Parker does very well. So we're excited about that part of his profile."

The Browns continue to fortify their offensive line in the draft after they also selected OT Spencer Fano with the sixth overall pick in the draft on Night 1 and OT Austin Barber with the 86th overall pick on Night 2.

Brailsford joins an offensive line that saw the biggest changes during the early stages of free agency, with six of their offensive line becoming free agents when the new league year began. They worked to re-build the offensive line by acquiring T Tytus Howard in a trade with the Texans, re-signing G Teven Jenkins and signing G Zion Johnson and C/G Elgton Jenkins.

"What he does really well is move in the run game. Got tremendous range, great finish," Director of Player Personnel Adam Al-Khayyal said of Brailsford. "He's strong, firm. So really like the skill set and really like how it fits with the offensive side scheme."

Parker Brailsford Through the Years

The Browns select C Parker Brailsford with the No. 146 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Check out photos from college and the NFL Combine.

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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) shares a moment with quarterback Ty Simpson (15) as Simpson talks with ESPN reporter Molly McGrath, after an Alabama win over LSU at an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) shares a moment with quarterback Ty Simpson (15) as Simpson talks with ESPN reporter Molly McGrath, after an Alabama win over LSU at an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (07) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (07) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) warms up before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) warms up before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) runs after recovering a fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) runs after recovering a fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., right, celebrates his touchdown against Utah with teammates Parker Brailsford (72) and Nate Kalepo, center, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., right, celebrates his touchdown against Utah with teammates Parker Brailsford (72) and Nate Kalepo, center, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) blocks against Western Kentucky defensive lineman Jalil Rivera-Harvey (99) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) blocks against Western Kentucky defensive lineman Jalil Rivera-Harvey (99) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) runs after recovering a fumble in front of Florida State defensive lineman James Williams (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) runs after recovering a fumble in front of Florida State defensive lineman James Williams (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) talks to the media after an NCAA college football practice, Thursday, July 31, 2025, insode the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) talks to the media after an NCAA college football practice, Thursday, July 31, 2025, insode the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) sets up at the line against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) sets up at the line against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (07) speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (07) speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive linemen Parker Brailsford (72) and Tyler Booker (52) look to block against Mercer defensive lineman Arias Nash (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama offensive linemen Parker Brailsford (72) and Tyler Booker (52) look to block against Mercer defensive lineman Arias Nash (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) sets to block during Alabama's A-Day NCAA college football practice and autograph session, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) sets to block during Alabama's A-Day NCAA college football practice and autograph session, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) kneels in the end zone before kickoff at an NCAA college football game against Mercer, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) kneels in the end zone before kickoff at an NCAA college football game against Mercer, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (07) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (07) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Washington offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) runs a drill during the NCAA college football team's practice, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)
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FILE - Washington offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) runs a drill during the NCAA college football team's practice, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) runs after recovering a fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) runs after recovering a fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford lifts weights at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford lifts weights at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) runs after recovering a fumble against Florida State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) runs after recovering a fumble against Florida State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) blocks against Vanderbilt during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) blocks against Vanderbilt during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) kneels in prayer before the start of the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) kneels in prayer before the start of the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (07) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (07) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) signals on the line of scrimmage against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) signals on the line of scrimmage against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) blocks against Florida State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) blocks against Florida State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (07) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (07) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive linemen Jaeden Roberts (77) and Parker Brailsford (72) set up to block against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama offensive linemen Jaeden Roberts (77) and Parker Brailsford (72) set up to block against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (07) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (07) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) sets up for a block as offensive lineman Kam Dewberry (71) and LSU defensive end Patrick Payton (6) battle during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) sets up for a block as offensive lineman Kam Dewberry (71) and LSU defensive end Patrick Payton (6) battle during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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