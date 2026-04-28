5 things to know about LB Justin Jefferson, Browns No. 149 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft 

The Browns added depth to their linebacker room with their selection of LB Justin Jefferson with the 149th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Here are five things to know about the newest member of the linebacker room.
Jefferson ran track during senior year of high school
Not only did Jefferson have a successful senior season on the football field – in which he was an all-state and all-region linebacker – but he also excelled on the track. He posted personal bests of 11.28 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 23.36 seconds in the 200-meter dash.
Jefferson was the top-ranked juco linebacker in 2023 class
Jefferson began his collegiate career at the junior college level, attending Pearl River Community College in Mississippi. He played two seasons there, recording 57 tackles as a freshman and 86 tackles as a sophomore in 2022. He was then the top-ranked juco linebacker – and No. 2 juco recruit overall – in the 2023 class.
Jefferson became starter for Alabama in 2025
After transferring to Alabama ahead of the 2023 season, Jefferson adjusted to playing in the SEC. He appeared in 14 games in 2023, before stepping in for an injured Deontae Lawson in 2024 as the "stinger" linebacker. Then in 2025, Jefferson became the full-time starter, starting all 15 games and recording 85 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, six passes defensed and one interception.
The Browns select LB Justin Jefferson with the No. 149 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Check out photos from college, Pro Day and the NFL Combine.
Jefferson participated in combat sports during childhood
Not only did Jefferson start playing football at five years old – playing quarterback, running back and linebacker throughout Pop Warner football – but he also participated in combat sports during his childhood. He spent time training in jiu-jitsu and kickboxing, staying active throughout his childhood.
Jefferson is a lifelong car enthusiast
Jefferson grew up watching NASCAR races and other car races, developing a lifelong interest in cars. He had an opportunity to visit the Talladega Superspeedway in 2025 with some of his teammates, touring the Ford Performance Center and pit lane. Jefferson also had the chance to ride around the track in a Ford GT driven by Austin Cindric