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5 things to know about LB Justin Jefferson, Browns No. 149 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft 

Jefferson was the top-ranked juco linebacker in 2023 class

Apr 28, 2026 at 09:30 AM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

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The Browns added depth to their linebacker room with their selection of LB Justin Jefferson with the 149th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Here are five things to know about the newest member of the linebacker room.

Jefferson ran track during senior year of high school

Not only did Jefferson have a successful senior season on the football field – in which he was an all-state and all-region linebacker – but he also excelled on the track. He posted personal bests of 11.28 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 23.36 seconds in the 200-meter dash.

Jefferson was the top-ranked juco linebacker in 2023 class

Jefferson began his collegiate career at the junior college level, attending Pearl River Community College in Mississippi. He played two seasons there, recording 57 tackles as a freshman and 86 tackles as a sophomore in 2022. He was then the top-ranked juco linebacker – and No. 2 juco recruit overall – in the 2023 class.

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Jefferson became starter for Alabama in 2025

After transferring to Alabama ahead of the 2023 season, Jefferson adjusted to playing in the SEC. He appeared in 14 games in 2023, before stepping in for an injured Deontae Lawson in 2024 as the "stinger" linebacker. Then in 2025, Jefferson became the full-time starter, starting all 15 games and recording 85 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, six passes defensed and one interception.

Justin Jefferson Through the Years

The Browns select LB Justin Jefferson with the No. 149 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Check out photos from college, Pro Day and the NFL Combine.

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Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) warms up before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
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Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) warms up before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) and defensive lineman London Simmons (90) join defensive back Bray Hubbard (18) as he celebrates his interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) and defensive lineman London Simmons (90) join defensive back Bray Hubbard (18) as he celebrates his interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (13) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (13) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State running back Gavin Sawchuk (27) is tackled by Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) after rushing for yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Florida State running back Gavin Sawchuk (27) is tackled by Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) after rushing for yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) celebrates with Alabama running back AK Dear (0) after Dear's touchdown run during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) celebrates with Alabama running back AK Dear (0) after Dear's touchdown run during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (13) participates in the Broad Jump at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, in Indianapolis. (Gregory Payan/AP Content Services for NFL)
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Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (13) participates in the Broad Jump at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, in Indianapolis. (Gregory Payan/AP Content Services for NFL)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive lineman LT Overton (22), defensive back Keon Sabb (3) and linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) run with defensive back Bray Hubbard (18) as they celebrate an interception by Hubbard during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama defensive lineman LT Overton (22), defensive back Keon Sabb (3) and linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) run with defensive back Bray Hubbard (18) as they celebrate an interception by Hubbard during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Former Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson works in position drills at Alabama's NFL pro day, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Former Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson works in position drills at Alabama's NFL pro day, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) scrambles for yardage away from Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) scrambles for yardage away from Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) chases Wisconsin wide receiver Tyrell Henry (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) chases Wisconsin wide receiver Tyrell Henry (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive lineman Edric Hill (94) reacts with linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Alabama defensive lineman Edric Hill (94) reacts with linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) deflects a pass meant for Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) deflects a pass meant for Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) sets up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) sets up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn running back Jeremiah Cobb (23) is tackled by Alabama defensive back Zavier Mincey (12) and linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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Auburn running back Jeremiah Cobb (23) is tackled by Alabama defensive back Zavier Mincey (12) and linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Alabama defensive back Zabien Brown (2) punches the football from Auburn running back Justin Jones (35) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) is also pictured. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama defensive back Zabien Brown (2) punches the football from Auburn running back Justin Jones (35) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) is also pictured. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma running back Tory Blaylock (6) leaps over Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) during the first half in the first round of an NCAA College Football Playoff, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
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Oklahoma running back Tory Blaylock (6) leaps over Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) during the first half in the first round of an NCAA College Football Playoff, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (13) poses for a portrait at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026 (AJ Mast/AP Content Services for the NFL)
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Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (13) poses for a portrait at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026 (AJ Mast/AP Content Services for the NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer (10) runs into Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) during the first half in the first round of an NCAA College Football Playoff, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
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Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer (10) runs into Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) during the first half in the first round of an NCAA College Football Playoff, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Nate Billings/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) deflects a pass meant for Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)
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FILE - Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) deflects a pass meant for Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) sets up for a play against Florida State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) sets up for a play against Florida State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (13) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (13) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn tight end Brandon Frazier is pushed out of bounds by Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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Auburn tight end Brandon Frazier is pushed out of bounds by Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (15) lines up against Mercer during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (15) lines up against Mercer during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Linebacker Justin Jefferson runs the 40-yard dash during Alabama's NFL football pro day, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Linebacker Justin Jefferson runs the 40-yard dash during Alabama's NFL football pro day, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Former Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson works through cone drills at Alabama's NFL pro day, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Former Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson works through cone drills at Alabama's NFL pro day, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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Jefferson participated in combat sports during childhood

Not only did Jefferson start playing football at five years old – playing quarterback, running back and linebacker throughout Pop Warner football – but he also participated in combat sports during his childhood. He spent time training in jiu-jitsu and kickboxing, staying active throughout his childhood.

Jefferson is a lifelong car enthusiast

Jefferson grew up watching NASCAR races and other car races, developing a lifelong interest in cars. He had an opportunity to visit the Talladega Superspeedway in 2025 with some of his teammates, touring the Ford Performance Center and pit lane. Jefferson also had the chance to ride around the track in a Ford GT driven by Austin Cindric

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