5 things to know about LB Justin Jefferson, Browns No. 149 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft 

Jefferson became starter for Alabama in 2025

After transferring to Alabama ahead of the 2023 season, Jefferson adjusted to playing in the SEC. He appeared in 14 games in 2023, before stepping in for an injured Deontae Lawson in 2024 as the "stinger" linebacker. Then in 2025, Jefferson became the full-time starter, starting all 15 games and recording 85 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, six passes defensed and one interception.