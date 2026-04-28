5 things to know about TE Joe Royer, Browns No. 170 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

Royer is staying in Ohio

Royer was born and raised on the west side of Cincinnati and attended high school at Elder High School in Cincinnati. He was ranked the No. 9 recruit in Ohio in the 2020 class before he committed to Ohio State. He then redshirted in 2020 and dealt with injuries and time away from the team during 2022 due to the death of his mother. After he graduated from Ohio State, he enrolled in Cincinnati for his final two seasons of eligibility, where he started all 25 games played.