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Browns select QB Taylen Green with the No. 182 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

Green started 24 of 25 games played at Akransas from 2024-25

Apr 25, 2026 at 04:03 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

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The Browns selected QB Taylen Green with the 182nd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Green spent his first three collegiate seasons at Boise State before he transferred to Arkansas in 2024, in which he was a two-year starter in 2022 and 2023. He spent two seasons at Arkansas, in which he started 24 of 25 games played. He completed 428 of 707 passing attempts for 5,868 yards and 34 touchdowns.

"With Taylen specifically – very mature young man, really strong makeup, and he has rare physical gifts," Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said. "He has size, he has elite speed, he has a big arm. He's going to need some polish with this game, but he has the work ethic and he has the acumen to do so. So we're looking forward to adding him to the roster and adding him to the mix in terms of competition."

Green joins a quarterback room that consists of Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson. Gabriel and Sanders each made starts during their rookie seasons in 2025 to gain valuable experience at quarterback, while Watson is returning from his Achilles injury that caused him to miss the 2025 season.

"My size and my athletic ability, my arm strength and just my versatility that's what I'm bringing to the quarterback room," Green said. "It's a deep quarterback room, and I'm just excited to compete and get out there and to learn. They got experience, a lot of experience, especially Deshaun in the NFL. So, I'm just going to take everything in and hit the ground running and just be excited and put my best foot forward and get to work. So, I'm just glad for opportunity."

Taylen Green Through the Years

The Browns select QB Taylen Green with the No. 182 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Check out photos from college and the NFL Combine.

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Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) attempts a pass downfield against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/James Pugh)
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Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) attempts a pass downfield against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/James Pugh)

James Pugh/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (08) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (08) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Boise State quarterback Taylen Green (10) looks downfield against Utah State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 42-23. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
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Boise State quarterback Taylen Green (10) looks downfield against Utah State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 42-23. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Steve Conner/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green celebrates after a win over Auburn in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green celebrates after a win over Auburn in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) slips past UAB defender Emmanuel Waller (9) as he scrambles out of the pocket during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
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Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) slips past UAB defender Emmanuel Waller (9) as he scrambles out of the pocket during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team quarterback Taylen Green (10), of Arkansas, carries the ball during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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American Team quarterback Taylen Green (10), of Arkansas, carries the ball during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) gets ready to run a play against UAB during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
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Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) gets ready to run a play against UAB during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green goes through drills and testing at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green goes through drills and testing at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) slips past Louisiana Tech defensive back Jacob Fields (23) as he runs for a gain during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
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Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) slips past Louisiana Tech defensive back Jacob Fields (23) as he runs for a gain during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green looks to pass against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green looks to pass against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) heads to the locker room after defeating Louisiana Tech 35-14 during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
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Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) heads to the locker room after defeating Louisiana Tech 35-14 during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Boise State quarterback Taylen Green looks to throw during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Seattle. Washington won 56-19. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Boise State quarterback Taylen Green looks to throw during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Seattle. Washington won 56-19. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (08) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (08) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) runs for a 41 yard touchdown against Louisiana Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
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Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) runs for a 41 yard touchdown against Louisiana Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) runs for yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
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Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) runs for yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) runs the ball against Texas A&M during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
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Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) runs the ball against Texas A&M during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (08) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (08) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team quarterback Taylen Green (10), of Arkansas, throws a pass during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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American Team quarterback Taylen Green (10), of Arkansas, throws a pass during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) carries for a touchdown against LSU in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
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Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) carries for a touchdown against LSU in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) runs the ball against Missouri during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
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Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) runs the ball against Missouri during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (08) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (08) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team quarterback Taylen Green (10), of Arkansas runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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American Team quarterback Taylen Green (10), of Arkansas runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) rolls out to pass against Missouri during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
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Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) rolls out to pass against Missouri during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (08) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (08) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) drops back to pass under pressure from Missouri defenders during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
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Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) drops back to pass under pressure from Missouri defenders during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team quarterback Taylen Green (10), of Arkansas, throws a pass during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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American Team quarterback Taylen Green (10), of Arkansas, throws a pass during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Boise State quarterback Taylen Green (10) throws the ball against BYU in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. BYU won 31-28. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
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Boise State quarterback Taylen Green (10) throws the ball against BYU in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. BYU won 31-28. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Steve Conner/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team quarterback Taylen Green (10), of Arkansas, carries the ball during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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American Team quarterback Taylen Green (10), of Arkansas, carries the ball during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) scrambles out of the pocket against Missouri during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
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Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) scrambles out of the pocket against Missouri during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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