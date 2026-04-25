Browns select QB Taylen Green with the No. 182 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Browns selected QB Taylen Green with the 182nd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Green spent his first three collegiate seasons at Boise State before he transferred to Arkansas in 2024, in which he was a two-year starter in 2022 and 2023. He spent two seasons at Arkansas, in which he started 24 of 25 games played. He completed 428 of 707 passing attempts for 5,868 yards and 34 touchdowns.

"With Taylen specifically – very mature young man, really strong makeup, and he has rare physical gifts," Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said. "He has size, he has elite speed, he has a big arm. He's going to need some polish with this game, but he has the work ethic and he has the acumen to do so. So we're looking forward to adding him to the roster and adding him to the mix in terms of competition."

Green joins a quarterback room that consists of Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson. Gabriel and Sanders each made starts during their rookie seasons in 2025 to gain valuable experience at quarterback, while Watson is returning from his Achilles injury that caused him to miss the 2025 season.