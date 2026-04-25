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Browns select TE Joe Royer with the No. 170 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

Royer appeared in 39 career games over his collegiate career from 2021-25

Apr 25, 2026 at 03:19 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

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The Browns selected TE Joe Royer with the 170th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Royer began his collegiate career at OSU, where he spent three seasons from 2021-23. He then transferred to Cincinnati, where he played two seasons and finished out his career. Royer appeared in 25 games with the Bearcats, recording 79 receptions for 937 yards and seven touchdowns.

"Joe has size, really good hands," Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said. "He is a player that can produce both in the Y, which is kind of your traditional inline role, and the F role, which is a little bit more of a receiving role. So to have that flexibility in the room is helpful and important. So he was the guy that we liked, we felt was there for the value and we're happy to add him to the team."

Cleveland continues to add its tight end room, which the Browns first addressed in free agency. The Browns first signed Jack Stoll, re-signed Blake Whiteheart and tendered Brenden Bates. Whiteheart appeared in 17 games with four starts in 2025, while Bates appeared in six games. Royer joins a position group led by second-year player Harold Fannin Jr., who led the Browns with 72 receptions during the 2025 season. The Browns also had previously signed Sal Cannella and Caden Prieskorn to reserve/futures contracts following the end of the 2025 season.

Joe Royer Through the Years

The Browns select TE Joe Royer with the No. 170 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Check out photos from college and the NFL Combine.

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Cincinnati tight end Joe Royer (11) runs after catching a pass as Central Florida defensive back Sheldon Arnold (9) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Cincinnati tight end Joe Royer (11) runs after catching a pass as Central Florida defensive back Sheldon Arnold (9) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati's Joe Royer turns downfield after completing a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)
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Cincinnati's Joe Royer turns downfield after completing a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)

Kareem Elgazzar/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati tight end Joe Royer (11) is tackled by Central Florida linebacker Jesiah Pierre (14) after catching a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Cincinnati tight end Joe Royer (11) is tackled by Central Florida linebacker Jesiah Pierre (14) after catching a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State tight end Joe Royer, left, runs past linebacker Chip Trayanum during an NCAA college spring football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
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Ohio State tight end Joe Royer, left, runs past linebacker Chip Trayanum during an NCAA college spring football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Ohio State tight end Joe Royer plays in an NCAA college spring football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. He caught two passes, including a 24-yard touchdown, in the spring game. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
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FILE - Ohio State tight end Joe Royer plays in an NCAA college spring football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. He caught two passes, including a 24-yard touchdown, in the spring game. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State tight end Joe Royer, center, is tackled by Minnesota defensive back Justin Walley, left, and defensive back Craig McDonald during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
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Ohio State tight end Joe Royer, center, is tackled by Minnesota defensive back Justin Walley, left, and defensive back Craig McDonald during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati tight end Joe Royer (11) runs after catching a pass against Central Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Cincinnati tight end Joe Royer (11) runs after catching a pass against Central Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati tight end Joe Royer (11) runs after catching a pass as Central Florida linebacker Jesiah Pierre (14) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Cincinnati tight end Joe Royer (11) runs after catching a pass as Central Florida linebacker Jesiah Pierre (14) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati tight end Joe Royer runs after making a catch as Pittsburgh defensive back Donovan McMillon (3) closes in during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
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Cincinnati tight end Joe Royer runs after making a catch as Pittsburgh defensive back Donovan McMillon (3) closes in during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati tight end Joe Royer (11) runs after catching a pass as Central Florida linebacker Jesiah Pierre, right, defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Cincinnati tight end Joe Royer (11) runs after catching a pass as Central Florida linebacker Jesiah Pierre, right, defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati tight end Joe Royer (11) runs after catching a pass against Central Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Cincinnati tight end Joe Royer (11) runs after catching a pass against Central Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati tight end Joe Royer (22) and Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (04) watch as tight ends run drills at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Cincinnati tight end Joe Royer (22) and Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (04) watch as tight ends run drills at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State tight end Joe Royer tries to get past Indiana defensive back Bryson Bonds during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 56-14. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
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Ohio State tight end Joe Royer tries to get past Indiana defensive back Bryson Bonds during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 56-14. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Paul Vernon/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati tight end Joe Royer (11) is tackled by Central Florida linebacker Jesiah Pierre (14) after catching a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Cincinnati tight end Joe Royer (11) is tackled by Central Florida linebacker Jesiah Pierre (14) after catching a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati tight end Joe Royer (11) runs after catching a pass as Central Florida linebacker Jesiah Pierre (14) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Cincinnati tight end Joe Royer (11) runs after catching a pass as Central Florida linebacker Jesiah Pierre (14) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State tight end Joe Royer, center, scores a touchdown between linebackers Teradja Mitchell, left, and Reid Carrico during the Buckeyes' spring NCAA college football game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
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Ohio State tight end Joe Royer, center, scores a touchdown between linebackers Teradja Mitchell, left, and Reid Carrico during the Buckeyes' spring NCAA college football game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Paul Vernon/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State tight end Joe Royer plays in an NCAA college spring football game Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
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Ohio State tight end Joe Royer plays in an NCAA college spring football game Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati tight end Joe Royer (11) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
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Cincinnati tight end Joe Royer (11) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati tight end Joe Royer (22) poses for a portrait at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026 (AJ Mast/AP Content Services for the NFL)
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Cincinnati tight end Joe Royer (22) poses for a portrait at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026 (AJ Mast/AP Content Services for the NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati tight end Joe Royer (11) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
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Cincinnati tight end Joe Royer (11) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati tight end Joe Royer (11) grabs a pass before an NCAA collage football game against Kansas on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
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Cincinnati tight end Joe Royer (11) grabs a pass before an NCAA collage football game against Kansas on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Colin E. Braley/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati tight end Joe Royer (11) rushes down the field during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tanner Pearson)
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Cincinnati tight end Joe Royer (11) rushes down the field during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tanner Pearson)

Tanner Pearson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State tight end Joe Royer (84) in action during an NCAA college football game between Ohio State and Indiana in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
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Ohio State tight end Joe Royer (84) in action during an NCAA college football game between Ohio State and Indiana in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ MAST
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