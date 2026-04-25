The Browns selected TE Joe Royer with the 170th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Royer began his collegiate career at OSU, where he spent three seasons from 2021-23. He then transferred to Cincinnati, where he played two seasons and finished out his career. Royer appeared in 25 games with the Bearcats, recording 79 receptions for 937 yards and seven touchdowns.
"Joe has size, really good hands," Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said. "He is a player that can produce both in the Y, which is kind of your traditional inline role, and the F role, which is a little bit more of a receiving role. So to have that flexibility in the room is helpful and important. So he was the guy that we liked, we felt was there for the value and we're happy to add him to the team."
Cleveland continues to add its tight end room, which the Browns first addressed in free agency. The Browns first signed Jack Stoll, re-signed Blake Whiteheart and tendered Brenden Bates. Whiteheart appeared in 17 games with four starts in 2025, while Bates appeared in six games. Royer joins a position group led by second-year player Harold Fannin Jr., who led the Browns with 72 receptions during the 2025 season. The Browns also had previously signed Sal Cannella and Caden Prieskorn to reserve/futures contracts following the end of the 2025 season.
The Browns select TE Joe Royer with the No. 170 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Check out photos from college and the NFL Combine.