Social media reacts to Emmanuel McNeil-Warren as the No. 58 selection by Browns in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Browns drafted S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren with the 58th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, adding their first defensive player of the 2026 class.
Here is how social media reacted to the news.
WHAT IS HAPPENING!?— Jeff D. Lowe (@JeffDLowe) April 25, 2026
Going into tonight I wanted Boston or McNeil-Warren. This draft is like one of those unrealistic mocks you tweet out that never comes true.
Dude a monster and slots in great with this defense. Cannot believe they got him. AB crushing last two drafts. #Browns https://t.co/KLTLk8otAo
Browns assistant GM/VP of football operations Catherine Hickman called trade up for S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren a "no-brainer."— Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) April 25, 2026
What to know about new Browns S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, per ESPN Research:— Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) April 25, 2026
- 2025 Third-Team AP All-American (only other Toledo All-American over last 18 years: Quinyon Mitchell); 2025 First-Team All-MAC & Semifinalist for Jim Thorpe Award (Nation's Top DB)
- More Pass Breakups… https://t.co/Cie6GDzDEP
Emmanuel McNeil-Warren could be a massive steal for the Browns — that’s the early sentiment around the league https://t.co/21XE8Zq8qg pic.twitter.com/WTSIU82D88— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 25, 2026
Emmanuel McNeil-Warren was @MoveTheSticks 15th overall player. https://t.co/dYSWHLt0ge— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 25, 2026
"Any position that's gonna make an impact, take the ball away...give it back to our offense, those become playmakers, and that's whay we're trying to add at every position. EMW brings that."— SleeperBrowns (@SleeperBrowns) April 25, 2026
-Browns Assistant GM Catherine Hickman on Emmanuel McNeil-Warren#DawgPound#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/wf5PirFYwf
#Browns Emmanuel McNeil-Warren said during his visit with the Browns that it felt like home. Says that he had a good feeling that it would be Cleveland that selected him.— Coop (Justin Cooper) (@JJCoop25) April 25, 2026
Picture does a bit of justice— Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) April 25, 2026
McNeil-Warren is 6’3 and had a 78-inch wingspan at the combine.
He just told local reporters that “ever since the combine” he thought he would land in CLE. https://t.co/UWrhhkxj93 pic.twitter.com/rKTATiZ9n5
The Browns continue their stellar draft by moving up and selecting Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren who brings size, physicality, and ball-hawking ability to the Browns secondary. Four players of great value for the team so far. ⤵️⤵️⤵️— Browns Film Breakdown (@BrownsFilmBDN) April 25, 2026
🔗: https://t.co/eNoLyVr5qV pic.twitter.com/SD2VtsoWrY