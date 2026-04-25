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Browns select OT Austin Barber with the No. 86 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

Barber appeared in 50 career games at Florida

Apr 24, 2026 at 10:29 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

26_Draft_PICK_Article_BARBER

The Browns selected OT Austin Barber with the 86th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Cleveland parted with multiple picks to trade up and land the Florida offensive lineman.

"We really liked him from the jump," Browns coach Todd Monken said. "You don't know how it's going to go. There are certain players that are picked higher than you would have thought, and there's others that are a little bit lower. Certainly, we knew we had to address the offensive line. And so, as he was still up on the board, I think the opportunity to move back and then as it continued then – let's not wait any longer. Let's go up and get him and we're fired up to get him."

Barber spent his collegiate career at Florida, appearing in 50 career games. He started 39 games, including 34 at left tackle and five at right tackle. Barber redshirted in 2021, appearing in just three games. He then became the starting left tackle for three-and-a-half years, starting all 25 games across his junior and senior seasons and earned All-SEC honors.

Barber joins an offensive line that saw the biggest changes during the early stages of free agency, with six of their offensive line becoming free agents when the new league year began. They worked to re-build the offensive line by acquiring T Tytus Howard in a trade with the Texans, re-signing G Teven Jenkins and signing G Zion Johnson and C/G Elgton Jenkins. They also selected OT Spencer Fano with the sixth overall pick in the draft.

Their new additions join a unit that also features young players like T Dawand Jones, C Luke Wypler and G Zak Zinter, as well as depth pieces in C Kingsley Eguakun, G Jack Conley, OL Kendrick Green, OT Jeremiah Byers, T KT Leveston and T Tyre Phillips.

"When you talk about the offensive linemen, you're just trying to get some guys that you think can play tackle but also have position flex," Monken said. "I think that's the best way to go about it.

"(We) see (Barber) as a tackle to start, obviously has some flex. We think he could move inside."

Austin Barber Through the Years

The Browns select OL Austin Barber with the No. 86 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Check out photos from college, Pro Day and the NFL Combine.

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Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) and teammates celebrate their 24-17 win against Mississippi in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) and teammates celebrate their 24-17 win against Mississippi in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team offensive lineman Austin Barber (78), of Florida, warms up before the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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American Team offensive lineman Austin Barber (78), of Florida, warms up before the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) blocks against Eastern Washington defensive lineman Matthew Brown (90) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) blocks against Eastern Washington defensive lineman Matthew Brown (90) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida offensive linemen Austin Barber, left, and Jake Slaughter (66) participate in a drill during the the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 26, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Florida offensive linemen Austin Barber, left, and Jake Slaughter (66) participate in a drill during the the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 26, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) prepares for the NCAA college football team's annual Orange and Blue spring game, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
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Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) prepares for the NCAA college football team's annual Orange and Blue spring game, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) sets up for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Washington, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) sets up for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Washington, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker (11) works against Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker (11) works against Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) sets up for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Washington, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) sets up for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Washington, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (02) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (02) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) in action during an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 19 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Kentucky 48-20. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
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Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) in action during an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 19 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Kentucky 48-20. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida Gators offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) protects the pocket during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
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Florida Gators offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) protects the pocket during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2024. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) sets up to block against Georgia during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
13 / 28

Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) sets up to block against Georgia during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) in action during an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 19 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Kentucky 48-20. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
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Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) in action during an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 19 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Kentucky 48-20. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) fires off the line at the snap during an NCAA football game against Texas, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Texas 29-21. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
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Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) fires off the line at the snap during an NCAA football game against Texas, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Texas 29-21. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) sets up to block against Georgia during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
16 / 28

Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) sets up to block against Georgia during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (02) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (02) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) sets up for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Washington, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
18 / 28

Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) sets up for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Washington, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team offensive lineman Austin Barber (78), of Florida, during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
19 / 28

American Team offensive lineman Austin Barber (78), of Florida, during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) sets up to block against Georgia during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
20 / 28

Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) sets up to block against Georgia during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (02) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
21 / 28

Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (02) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida Gators offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) warms up before an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
22 / 28

Florida Gators offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) warms up before an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2024. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) in action during an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 19 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Kentucky 48-20. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
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Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) in action during an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 19 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Kentucky 48-20. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida Gators offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) warms up before an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
24 / 28

Florida Gators offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) warms up before an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2024. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida Gators offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) protects the pocket during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
25 / 28

Florida Gators offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) protects the pocket during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2024. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (02) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
26 / 28

Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (02) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team offensive lineman Austin Barber (78), of Florida, during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
27 / 28

American Team offensive lineman Austin Barber (78), of Florida, during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Gators offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) warms up before an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
28 / 28

Florida Gators offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) warms up before an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2024. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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