Social media reacts to Denzel Boston as the No. 39 selection by Browns in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Browns drafted WR Denzel Boston with the 39th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, adding another wide receiver to the offense.
Here is how social media reacted to the news.
Throughout the draft process, I heard so much praise for Denzel Boston and constantly heard how much the #Browns loved him.— Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 24, 2026
They get a guy who has been all but circled on the draft board to start Friday night's selections. https://t.co/CTDJcVAhB6
What to know about new Browns WR Denzel Boston, per ESPN Research:— Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) April 24, 2026
- 20 Rec TD since 2024, tied with Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr. & Houston's Amare Thomas for the 3rd most in FBS
- 16 of 20 Rec TD since 2024 have come when lined out wide, third most in FBS; 26 contested catches… https://t.co/hQ76WN8fbj
Denzel Boston was my mock for Browns at No. 24. Well done, AB. Todd Monken loving it.— Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) April 24, 2026
So many mocks had the Browns taking Denzel Boston at 24. To get him at 39, and KC Concepcion is awesome.— Chuck Hemann (@HemannChuck) April 24, 2026
The Browns are pairing Denzel Boston with KC Concepcion..— Austin Abbott (@AustinAbbott) April 24, 2026
I’m a huge advocate of Cleveland deciding to prioritize their OL by selecting Spencer Fano (OT)
Add a healthy Quinshon Judkins, Jerry Jeudy and Harold Fannin Jr. and now their offense looks a lot sharper on paper
Browns assistant GM Glenn Cook said back-to-back WRs wasn't necessarily the plan but liked Denzel Boston when he was still around at No. 39.— Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) April 24, 2026
Denzel Boston to the Browns. Boston and KC Concepcion have very different body types, but because of their skill sets, they can give you flexibility in the WR room from a presnap deployment standpoint. Dangerous WR combination that fits Todd Monken's vision. pic.twitter.com/VfUoc7NDPu— Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) April 24, 2026
115 seconds of fun Denzel Boston catches pic.twitter.com/i2RPysW8Uu— Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) March 19, 2026
Denzel Boston is a beast. Lots of teams felt he was WR4 in this class. 6-4, 212 pounds with elite red-zone skills — scored 11 TDs last season. https://t.co/cldjSXQYjw— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 24, 2026
#Browns WR Denzel Boston on slipping out of the first round: "It gave me a chip on my shoulder to make sure I do what I've got to do."— Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 25, 2026