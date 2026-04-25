Social media reacts to Denzel Boston as the No. 39 selection by Browns in the 2026 NFL Draft

What to know about new Browns WR Denzel Boston, per ESPN Research:



- 20 Rec TD since 2024, tied with Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr. & Houston's Amare Thomas for the 3rd most in FBS

- 16 of 20 Rec TD since 2024 have come when lined out wide, third most in FBS; 26 contested catches… https://t.co/hQ76WN8fbj