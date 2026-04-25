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Social media reacts to Denzel Boston as the No. 39 selection by Browns in the 2026 NFL Draft

Cleveland fans were hyped to land another pass-catcher

Apr 24, 2026 at 08:12 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

SocialReactionBoston_4.24.26

The Browns drafted WR Denzel Boston with the 39th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, adding another wide receiver to the offense.

Here is how social media reacted to the news.

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