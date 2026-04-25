5 things to know about WR Denzel Boston, Browns No. 39 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft 

The Browns added another receiver with their selection of WR Denzel Boston with the 39th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Here are five things to know about Cleveland's newest receiver.
Elite red-zone threat in Boston
While Boston was productive at all levels of the field, he was especially productive near the goal line. Out of his 20 touchdowns over the course of his four-year collegiate career, 14 of them came in the red zone.
Boston brings additional skillset as punt returner
While Boston as an elite perimeter receiver for the Washington, he also showcased his skillset as a punt returner. He averaged 8.5 yards per attempt as a punt returner, including a 78-yard touchdown in 2025.
The Browns select WR Denzel Boston with the No. 39 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Check out photos from college and the NFL Combine.
Boston was a two-sport athlete in high school
During his high school years at Emerald Ridge High School, Boston was a two-sport athlete. He played four years of varsity football, in which he has his most productive season as a senior in 2021 with 36 receptions for 548 yards and eight touchdowns. He also joined the track team, and set personal bests of 23.08 seconds in the 200 meters and 42 feet 10 inches in the triple jump.
Boston played football with core group during childhood
As Boston was growing up in the Puyallup area in Washington, he played with the same core group of players from the third grade all the way through high school. They played Pop Warner football and into high school at Emerald Ridge High School.
Boston was member of stacked receiver room at Washington
Boston joined a Huskies wide receiver room that include Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan, Germie Bernard and Ja'Lynn Polk. He waited his turn before leading Washington in receiving in both 2024 and 2025, recording 834 receiving yards on 63 receptions in 2024 and 881 receiving yards on 62 catches in 2025.