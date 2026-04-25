5 things to know about WR Denzel Boston, Browns No. 39 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft 

Boston was a two-sport athlete in high school

During his high school years at Emerald Ridge High School, Boston was a two-sport athlete. He played four years of varsity football, in which he has his most productive season as a senior in 2021 with 36 receptions for 548 yards and eight touchdowns. He also joined the track team, and set personal bests of 23.08 seconds in the 200 meters and 42 feet 10 inches in the triple jump.