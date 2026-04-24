10 players to watch on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft

S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

He spent his collegiate career with Toledo, playing in 48 career games. He totaled 214 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, one sack, 13 passes defensed and five interceptions – including a pick six. He also added two fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles. During the 2025 season, McNeil-Warren recorded two interceptions and broke up four passes in coverage. He allowed a 56.5 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks, and gave up six receptions in coverage, according to PFF.

CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State

In his three seasons at Arizona State, Abney recorded 98 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, six interceptions, 21 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In the 2025 season, Abney broke up nine passes in coverage and gave up 32 receptions in coverage, according to PFF.

CB D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana

Ponds began his collegiate career at James Madison, in which he appeared in 13 games with 10 starts and recorded 51 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, 13 passes defensed and two fumble recoveries. He then transferred to Indiana ahead of the 2024 season and spent two seasons with the Hoosiers. At Indiana, he appeared in 28 games with 27 starts and totaled 118 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 20 passes defensed, and five interceptions – including two interceptions returned for touchdowns.

TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt