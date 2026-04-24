10 players to watch on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft

The Browns enter Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft with three total picks, beginning the day with No. 39 early in the second round. They will then be back on the clock in the third round at No. 70, and shortly after at No. 74.
Cleveland added the 74th pick in a trade made during the first round, when the Browns traded back to No. 9 and received the No. 74 pick – as well as the No. 148 pick – from the Chiefs.
The Browns currently hold nine more picks over the final two days of the draft, after selecting OT Spencer Fano at No. 9 and WR KC Concepcion at No. 24. Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said he hopes to draft in volume this, including the use of the two additional picks acquired in Round 1.
So, as Day 2 prepares to kick off at 7 p.m. ET, here are 10 players to keep an eye on as Day 2 continues with Rounds 2 and 3.
WR Chris Bell, Louisville
While the Browns used a first-round pick on a receiver, they could look to add more depth to the position room. Bell played all four years of his collegiate career at Louisville, playing in 47 career games. He recorded 151 receptions for 2,166 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He had his best season in 2025, totaling 72 receptions for 917 receiving yards, before his season was cut short with an ACL injury that caused him to miss the final game of the season.
G Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
As the Browns have re-built their offensive line, adding another guard to the mix could add important depth. In his three seasons at Texas A&M, Bisontis appeared in 36 career games as an offensive guard. He played 795 offensive snaps on the 2025 season, and allowed 12 total pressures in pass protection – including one sack and three hits allowed by opposing pass rushers, according to PFF.
WR Denzel Boston, Washington
Boston was originally projected to be selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, but did not hear his name called on the first night. So now he remains on the board heading into Day 2. Over his four seasons at Washington, Boston appeared in 43 career games and totaled 132 receptions for 1,781 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns. In 2025, Boston averaged 4.4 yards after catch per reception, according to PFF.
TE Oscar Delp, Georgia
If the Browns look to add depth to their tight end room, Delp could be a solid Day 2 addition. Over his four seasons at Georgia, Delp recorded 70 receptions for 854 yards and nine touchdowns. According to PFF, he created 135 yards after the catch during the 2025 season, and averaged 13.8 yards per reception.
CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
The Browns could also look to add to the secondary. McCoy played just two collegiate seasons, first at Oregon State in 2023 and then at Tennessee in 2024. While at Oregon State as a freshman, McCoy recorded 31 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, seven passes defensed and one fumble recovery. Then at Tennessee, McCoy totaled 44 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions and nine passes defensed. McCoy then tore his ACL in January 2025 and missed the entirety of the 2025 season.
DL Kayden McDonald, Ohio State
McDonald played three seasons at Ohio State, appeared in 34 career games. He totaled 85 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, three passes defensed, one fumble recovery and two forced fumbles. He generated 10 total pressures as a pass rusher, including two sacks, eight hurries and zero hits.
S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo
He spent his collegiate career with Toledo, playing in 48 career games. He totaled 214 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, one sack, 13 passes defensed and five interceptions – including a pick six. He also added two fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles. During the 2025 season, McNeil-Warren recorded two interceptions and broke up four passes in coverage. He allowed a 56.5 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks, and gave up six receptions in coverage, according to PFF.
CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State
In his three seasons at Arizona State, Abney recorded 98 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, six interceptions, 21 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In the 2025 season, Abney broke up nine passes in coverage and gave up 32 receptions in coverage, according to PFF.
CB D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana
Ponds began his collegiate career at James Madison, in which he appeared in 13 games with 10 starts and recorded 51 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, 13 passes defensed and two fumble recoveries. He then transferred to Indiana ahead of the 2024 season and spent two seasons with the Hoosiers. At Indiana, he appeared in 28 games with 27 starts and totaled 118 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 20 passes defensed, and five interceptions – including two interceptions returned for touchdowns.
TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
Stowers' collegiate career has taken numerous turns over five seasons, beginning at Texas A&M for two seasons before transferring to New Mexico State for the 2023 season – where he played 15 games at quarterback, wide receiver and tight end. He then transferred to Vanderbilt ahead of the 2024 season, and played the last two seasons of his collegiate career with Vanderbilt as a tight end. Over the course of his career, Stowers has caught 146 passes for 1,773 yards and 11 touchdowns.