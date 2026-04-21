Browns 2026 NFL Draft Primer: What you need to know

The 2025 NFL Draft is just two days away, set to begin with Round 1 on Thursday, April 23 to kick off the three-day event.
Here at ClevelandBrowns.com, we have everything you need to know about the marquee offseason event for the league, as well as full coverage of the Browns' nine picks over the course of the draft.
Where to Watch the Draft
Round 1: Thursday, April 23, 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes
Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 24, 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes
Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 25, 12 p.m. ET on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes
Watch the Browns Countdown Draft Special, presented by Howard Hanna on Thursday, April 23 from 7-8 p.m. ET broadcasted on WEWS News 5. The Browns Countdown Draft Special will be a live lead-in to night one of the NFL Draft, featuring exclusive on-location interviews. The show will be hosted by Cleveland sports personalities, including News 5 anchors, Browns experts and special guest panelists offering commentary and insights leading up to the draft.
They will also host a Browns Countdown: After the Draft Special on Sunday, April 26 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. ET on WEWS News 5. The After the Draft Special will be a live, 60-minute program reviewing the 2026 NFL Draft that airs after the weekend concludes, featuring exclusive interviews on-location and hosted by Cleveland sports talent and Browns experts with special guest panelists providing commentary and insights post-draft.
How to Listen Live on Radio
The Cleveland Browns Draft Specials, presented by Gregory Industries, will air on 92.3 The Fan and select affiliates on The Cleveland Browns Radio Network. The program can also be streamed live on ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns mobile app.
The live three-day special covering each day of the draft will feature with the first interviews with the Browns' draft picks and real-time updates on draft picks around the league. This special airs directly from CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, featuring interviews with rookies and various outside analysts and reporters.
Round 1: Thursday, April 23 from 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Hosts: Ken Carman, Nathan Zegura and Tyvis Powell
Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 24 from 7 p.m.–12 a.m.
Hosts: Ken Carman, Nathan Zegura, Je'Rod Cherry and Andrew Siciliano
Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 25 from 12 p.m.-4 p.m.
Hosts: Nathan Zegura, Je'Rod Cherry and Andrew Siciliano
The Cleveland Browns Post-Draft Special, presented by Huntington Bank, will air on 92.3 The Fan and select affiliates on The Cleveland Browns Radio Network on Monday, April 27, from 7-8 p.m. The program can also be streamed live on ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns mobile app. Hosts Ken Carman and Nathan Zegura will recap and provide analysis of the highlights and moves made during the NFL Draft.
Follow the Browns on Social Media
Follow @Browns on X, @clevelandbrowns on Instagram and the Browns’ Facebook page to stay up to date on the latest picks, as well as articles, photos and more from the draft weekend. Check out the Browns Tik Tok (@browns) for more content surrounding the draft. Associate Editor and Staff Writer Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso on X) will also have stories and more information over the course of the weekend.
Browns' Draft Picks
Round 1 – No. 6 overall
Round 1 – No. 24 overall (from Jacksonville)
Round 2 – No. 39 overall
Round 3 – No. 70 overall
Round 4 – No. 107 overall
Round 5 – No. 146 overall
Round 5 – No. 149 overall (from Cincinnati)
Round 6 – No. 206 overall (from Chicago)
Round 7 – No. 248 overall (from Seattle)
Latest Mock Drafts
Check out the latest roundup of mock drafts from NFL experts and draft analysts here leading into the draft.
Andrew Berry's Pre-Draft Press Conference
Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry held his annual pre-draft press conference on April 16 to discuss a variety of topics surrounding the Browns and this year's draft.
Cleveland holds two first-round picks this year, with much of the interest around the sixth overall pick. Berry discussed the overall outlook on the pick, as well as the assessment of offensive linemen and his perspective on the idea of drafting a quarterback.
To read more about Berry's comments on the topics discussed, click here.
Browns' Most Recent First-Round Selections
The Browns added a key player to their defensive line with their first-round pick in 2025. Entering the weekend, they held the No. 2 overall pick but made a draft day trade with the Jaguars to trade down to No. 5, and selected DT Mason Graham.
Graham's presence on the interior played an important factor in the success of the defensive line during the 2025 season, as he started all 17 games. He recorded 49 tackles, half of a sack, seven tackles for loss and four passes defensed. His seven tackles for loss were second among all rookie defensive tackles in 2025 and tied for sixth among all NFL rookies.
Their roster also features CB Denzel Ward, who the Browns drafted as the fourth overall pick in the 2018 draft, and DE Myles Garrett, who was first overall pick in the 2017 draft. Ward has 104 career passes defensed, the most by any player in the NFL since 2018, and is a five-time Pro Bowler. Garrett is the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, winning the award for the second time in his career, after he set the NFL single-season sack record with 23 sacks in 2025.
Outlook on the 2027 NFL Draft
As the Browns head into the 2026 draft, they currently also hold eight picks in the 2027 NFL Draft. They have their own picks in Rounds 1-5, as well as Round 7. They also hold an additional fifth-round pick from Houston, and a seventh-round pick from Houston.