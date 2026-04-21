Browns 2026 NFL Draft Primer: What you need to know

Browns' Most Recent First-Round Selections

The Browns added a key player to their defensive line with their first-round pick in 2025. Entering the weekend, they held the No. 2 overall pick but made a draft day trade with the Jaguars to trade down to No. 5, and selected DT Mason Graham.

Graham's presence on the interior played an important factor in the success of the defensive line during the 2025 season, as he started all 17 games. He recorded 49 tackles, half of a sack, seven tackles for loss and four passes defensed. His seven tackles for loss were second among all rookie defensive tackles in 2025 and tied for sixth among all NFL rookies.

Their roster also features CB Denzel Ward, who the Browns drafted as the fourth overall pick in the 2018 draft, and DE Myles Garrett, who was first overall pick in the 2017 draft. Ward has 104 career passes defensed, the most by any player in the NFL since 2018, and is a five-time Pro Bowler. Garrett is the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, winning the award for the second time in his career, after he set the NFL single-season sack record with 23 sacks in 2025.

Outlook on the 2027 NFL Draft