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Draft on Tap

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Andrew Berry discusses outlook on No. 6 pick and more ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft 

The Browns hold nine total picks in the 2026 NFL Draft

Apr 16, 2026 at 04:37 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

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In just one week, Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry could make the Browns' pick at No. 6 in the 2026 NFL Draft.

"Next week's an exciting week for the organization," Berry said. "We have a great opportunity to add a number of young players to the roster. It's the culmination of 13, 14 long months of hard work."

Cleveland has a total of nine picks throughout the three days of the draft, including two picks in the first round at No. 6 and No. 24. They also hold No. 39 in Round 2 and No. 70 in Round 3. On the third day of the draft, the Browns have a total of five picks between Rounds 4-7. Through those nine picks, the Browns can bring in impactful players across a multitude of positions to improve the roster and be long-term investments.

"Every draft class has good players," Berry said. "And the first order of business is to get players that you think have the potential to be a quality starter or a difference maker, particularly when you're picking high. And I'd say the other thing is ultimately you want unique players when you're picking this high because they're not difficult to identify, but they're very difficult to acquire. And the draft is one of those opportunities."

Here are the main takeaways from Berry's pre-draft press conference ahead of the draft.

Outlook on the No. 6 pick

The Browns have a top 10 pick in the draft for the second consecutive year, with this year's pick coming in at No. 6. Berry reiterated that all options are on the board with how they utilize the pick.

Berry added that they have done their research about different types of scenarios, such as trading up, trading down and moving around the board. They have looked into what to expect in different sections of each round of the draft, and the odds of hitting a starter or a role player with that pick.

"Our mindset going into the draft with our most valuable asset isn't about, 'hey, just trade it away,'" Berry said. "It's maximizing the asset. And that can, at different times, take different forms. It can be selecting a player. It could be trading it for a veteran. It could be trading down; it could be trading up. We will continue to work through all those possibilities up until we get on the clock on Thursday night. […] We're working through a number of different scenarios at this point."

5 Draft Prospects at Offensive Line | Draft on Tap

NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund considers five offensive linemen who could be a fit for the Browns — Spencer Fano, Monroe Freeling, Markel Bell, Olaivavega Ioane and Keylan Rutledge.

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Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
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Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane #71 looks for someone to block against SMU during the first half in the first round of the College Football Playoff, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
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Penn State offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane #71 looks for someone to block against SMU during the first half in the first round of the College Football Playoff, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami offensive lineman Markel Bell celebrates after winning the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal game against Mississippi, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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Miami offensive lineman Markel Bell celebrates after winning the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal game against Mississippi, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (77) throws his hands up in celebration after a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (77) throws his hands up in celebration after a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (30) speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Penn State offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (30) speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) blocks against Florida edge Tyreak Sapp (94) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) blocks against Florida edge Tyreak Sapp (94) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Penn State offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) blocks during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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Penn State offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) blocks during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami offensive lineman Markel Bell (04) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Miami offensive lineman Markel Bell (04) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
National Team offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (77), of Georgia Tech, during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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National Team offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (77), of Georgia Tech, during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (44) speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (44) speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Baylor and Utah Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Baylor and Utah Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (24) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (24) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
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Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami offensive lineman Markel Bell (70) during the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal game against Mississippi, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
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Miami offensive lineman Markel Bell (70) during the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal game against Mississippi, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) sets up to block against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) sets up to block against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Penn State offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (30) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Penn State offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (30) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (44) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (44) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
National Team offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (77), of Georgia Tech, runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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National Team offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (77), of Georgia Tech, runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Markel Bell looks to make a block against Mississippi during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal game, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Markel Bell looks to make a block against Mississippi during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal game, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) takes his stance during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
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Penn State offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) takes his stance during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (24) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (24) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano blocks during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Jeffrey D. Allred)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano blocks during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Jeffrey D. Allred)

Jeffrey D. Allred/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Penn State offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) blocks during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)
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FILE - Penn State offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) blocks during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami offensive lineman Markel Bell (70) during the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal game against Mississippi, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
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Miami offensive lineman Markel Bell (70) during the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal game against Mississippi, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami offensive lineman Markel Bell (04) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Miami offensive lineman Markel Bell (04) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano stands on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano stands on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (44) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (44) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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Assessment of the offensive line prospects

One of the position groups that could see an emphasis in the draft is the offensive line. The Browns began to rebuild their offensive line during free agency, acquiring T Tytus Howard in a trade with the Texans, re-signing G Teven Jenkins and signing G Zion Johnson and C/G Elgton Jenkins.

Yet, they still have the opportunity to add young talent to the unit in the draft. As the Browns have evaluated the prospects, Berry holds the idea that "tackles are tackles," explaining that they look for certain characteristics and the ability to protect on the edge.

"I think every player is unique. I think certainly it's a good offensive line group," Berry said. "Some players that are, and we see this every year, but some players that are college tackles may move inside just because of their physical characteristics, whether it's athleticism or length or something along those lines. Some have multi-aligned inside, outside, some have lined up on both sides of the line of scrimmage. So, you really do take it case by case because I don't think there's necessarily a one size fits all rule."

Potential of drafting a quarterback

While the Browns' quarterback room currently consists of second-year players Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, as well as veteran Deshaun Watson, Berry has kept open the possibility of adding another quarterback to the position room during the offseason. One of the places they could add to the room would be through the draft, a scenario Berry has not ruled out.

"I think it's possible," Berry said of drafting a quarterback. "I think it's possible that we could, I mean, quite frankly, it's possible that we could add to any position. That's really the truth. And I wouldn't disqualify quarterback either."

3 Draft Prospects at Quarterback | Draft on Tap

NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund breaks down three quarterbacks who could be a fit for the Browns — Ty Simpson, Garrett Nussmeier and Cade Klubnik.

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Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) celebrates after defeating South Carolina in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
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Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) celebrates after defeating South Carolina in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) reacts after defeating Clemson during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and LSU Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) reacts after defeating Clemson during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and LSU Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) is chased by Indiana defensive lineman Mario Landino (97) during the first half of the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
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Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) is chased by Indiana defensive lineman Mario Landino (97) during the first half of the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) passes during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Florida State on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) passes during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Florida State on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) passes during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and LSU Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) passes during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and LSU Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (17) speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (17) speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) scrambles against Texas A&M in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
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LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) scrambles against Texas A&M in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) escapes from Florida State linebacker Stefon Thompson (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) escapes from Florida State linebacker Stefon Thompson (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) reacts in the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) reacts in the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (10) speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (10) speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) rolls out during the first half of the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against Indiana Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
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Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) rolls out during the first half of the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against Indiana Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) passes in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
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LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) passes in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) waves to the crowd in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Furman, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) waves to the crowd in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Furman, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) throws downfield during the first half of the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against Indiana Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
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Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) throws downfield during the first half of the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against Indiana Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and LSU Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and LSU Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) warms up during a timeout against South Carolina in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
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Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) warms up during a timeout against South Carolina in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) reacts in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) reacts in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) celebrates in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Furman Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) celebrates in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Furman Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Eastern Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Eastern Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (10) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (10) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) reacts after defeating Clemson in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) reacts after defeating Clemson in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) drops back to pass against Vanderbilt during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) drops back to pass against Vanderbilt during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) dives over the goal line and scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) dives over the goal line and scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) scrambles in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Tech Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
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LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) scrambles in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Tech Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Troy, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Troy, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) runs the ball against Oklahoma during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) runs the ball against Oklahoma during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) runs from pressure from Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) runs from pressure from Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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