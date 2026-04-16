Andrew Berry discusses outlook on No. 6 pick and more ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft 

In just one week, Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry could make the Browns' pick at No. 6 in the 2026 NFL Draft.
"Next week's an exciting week for the organization," Berry said. "We have a great opportunity to add a number of young players to the roster. It's the culmination of 13, 14 long months of hard work."
Cleveland has a total of nine picks throughout the three days of the draft, including two picks in the first round at No. 6 and No. 24. They also hold No. 39 in Round 2 and No. 70 in Round 3. On the third day of the draft, the Browns have a total of five picks between Rounds 4-7. Through those nine picks, the Browns can bring in impactful players across a multitude of positions to improve the roster and be long-term investments.
"Every draft class has good players," Berry said. "And the first order of business is to get players that you think have the potential to be a quality starter or a difference maker, particularly when you're picking high. And I'd say the other thing is ultimately you want unique players when you're picking this high because they're not difficult to identify, but they're very difficult to acquire. And the draft is one of those opportunities."
Here are the main takeaways from Berry's pre-draft press conference ahead of the draft.
Outlook on the No. 6 pick
The Browns have a top 10 pick in the draft for the second consecutive year, with this year's pick coming in at No. 6. Berry reiterated that all options are on the board with how they utilize the pick.
Berry added that they have done their research about different types of scenarios, such as trading up, trading down and moving around the board. They have looked into what to expect in different sections of each round of the draft, and the odds of hitting a starter or a role player with that pick.
"Our mindset going into the draft with our most valuable asset isn't about, 'hey, just trade it away,'" Berry said. "It's maximizing the asset. And that can, at different times, take different forms. It can be selecting a player. It could be trading it for a veteran. It could be trading down; it could be trading up. We will continue to work through all those possibilities up until we get on the clock on Thursday night. […] We're working through a number of different scenarios at this point."
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Assessment of the offensive line prospects
One of the position groups that could see an emphasis in the draft is the offensive line. The Browns began to rebuild their offensive line during free agency, acquiring T Tytus Howard in a trade with the Texans, re-signing G Teven Jenkins and signing G Zion Johnson and C/G Elgton Jenkins.
Yet, they still have the opportunity to add young talent to the unit in the draft. As the Browns have evaluated the prospects, Berry holds the idea that "tackles are tackles," explaining that they look for certain characteristics and the ability to protect on the edge.
"I think every player is unique. I think certainly it's a good offensive line group," Berry said. "Some players that are, and we see this every year, but some players that are college tackles may move inside just because of their physical characteristics, whether it's athleticism or length or something along those lines. Some have multi-aligned inside, outside, some have lined up on both sides of the line of scrimmage. So, you really do take it case by case because I don't think there's necessarily a one size fits all rule."
Potential of drafting a quarterback
While the Browns' quarterback room currently consists of second-year players Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, as well as veteran Deshaun Watson, Berry has kept open the possibility of adding another quarterback to the position room during the offseason. One of the places they could add to the room would be through the draft, a scenario Berry has not ruled out.
"I think it's possible," Berry said of drafting a quarterback. "I think it's possible that we could, I mean, quite frankly, it's possible that we could add to any position. That's really the truth. And I wouldn't disqualify quarterback either."
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