Andrew Berry discusses outlook on No. 6 pick and more ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft 

In just one week, Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry could make the Browns' pick at No. 6 in the 2026 NFL Draft.

"Next week's an exciting week for the organization," Berry said. "We have a great opportunity to add a number of young players to the roster. It's the culmination of 13, 14 long months of hard work."

Cleveland has a total of nine picks throughout the three days of the draft, including two picks in the first round at No. 6 and No. 24. They also hold No. 39 in Round 2 and No. 70 in Round 3. On the third day of the draft, the Browns have a total of five picks between Rounds 4-7. Through those nine picks, the Browns can bring in impactful players across a multitude of positions to improve the roster and be long-term investments.

"Every draft class has good players," Berry said. "And the first order of business is to get players that you think have the potential to be a quality starter or a difference maker, particularly when you're picking high. And I'd say the other thing is ultimately you want unique players when you're picking this high because they're not difficult to identify, but they're very difficult to acquire. And the draft is one of those opportunities."