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Breaking down 3 quarterback prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft | Draft on Tap

The Browns’ quarterback room features three QBs in Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson

Apr 15, 2026 at 11:12 AM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

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In just about a week, the first night of the 2026 NFL Draft will be underway, and the next draft class will soon be official.

The Browns have nine picks in the draft, beginning with the sixth overall, and have two in the first round. They can use those nine selections to address different position groups on the roster to add depth across the roster. One of those positions that could be in the conversation is quarterback.

The Browns' quarterback room currently consists of second-year players Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, as well as Deshaun Watson. However, as the Browns plan to hold a quarterback competition for the starting job for the 2026 season, they have stayed open to the idea of adding talent to the room.

NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund broke down three quarterbacks who could be a fit for the Browns — Ty Simpson, Garrett Nussmeier and Cade Klubnik.

While Simpson spent the entirety of his collegiate career at Alabama, playing in 31 career games, he only became the starting quarterback in his final season. He finished the 2025 season completing 305 of 473 passing attempts for 3,567 passing yards and 28 touchdowns. He added 93 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the season.

"This guy showed top-tier accuracy when operating from a clean pocket, and he hits all the thresholds for at least average arm strength at the NFL level," Frelund said. "Simpson's 2025 season started red hot, with 20 of his 28 touchdown passes coming in the first eight games. However, it's worth noting that four of his five season-long interceptions occurred in the latter half of the season, specifically in his last seven games. Primarily operating out of the shotgun, Simpson demonstrated above-average reaction times and impressive athleticism, especially on throws on the run. With only 15 college starts under his belt, if he's drafted in the first round, he'd be just the fifth QB since 2006 with 15 or fewer starts to go on night one."

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Nussmeier also spent his entire college career at LSU, playing in 40 career games over five seasons and was the starting quarterback in 2024 and 2025. He posted a 15-8 record while the starting quarterback, and became only the third 7,000-yard passer in school history. During the 2024 season, Nussmeier led the SEC with 337 completions, throwing for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns. Then in 2025, he completed 194 of 288 passing attempts for 1,927 yards and 12 touchdowns through nine games played.

"His 2024 film makes a strong case for his upside," Frelund said. "As I mentioned with Simpson, more starts provide a clearer picture of how quarterbacks adjust when defenses plan their attack. Nussmeier showed improvement under pressure in 2025, boasting a top-tier sack avoidance metric, even if the overall film wasn't always as spectacular as 2024. His arm strength is top tier, ranking in the top quadrant of draft prospects over the past decade."

Klubnik played in 49 career games, including 40 starts, over his four years at Clemson, completing 916 of 1,432 passing attempts for 10,123 yards and 73 touchdowns. He also rushed for 878 yards and 17 touchdowns on 369 rushing attempts. Klubnik ended his college career as the school record-holder in pass completions and pass attempts, and was third in passing yards and fourth in passing touchdowns.

"His off-platform throws and scrambling capabilities project to be real assets at the NFL level," Frelund said. "At 6-foot-1.5, one question evaluators will have is whether his size will hinder him at the next level. However, Klubnik possesses above-average reflex and response rates, and his 2025 completion percentage of 65.6 percent actually appears lower than it should, largely due to a higher-than-average drop rate from his receivers. This suggests his accuracy is better than the raw numbers indicate."

3 Draft Prospects at Quarterback | Draft on Tap

NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund breaks down three quarterbacks who could be a fit for the Browns — Ty Simpson, Garrett Nussmeier and Cade Klubnik.

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Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) celebrates after defeating South Carolina in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
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Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) celebrates after defeating South Carolina in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) reacts after defeating Clemson during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and LSU Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) reacts after defeating Clemson during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and LSU Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) is chased by Indiana defensive lineman Mario Landino (97) during the first half of the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
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Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) is chased by Indiana defensive lineman Mario Landino (97) during the first half of the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) passes during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Florida State on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) passes during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Florida State on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) passes during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and LSU Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) passes during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and LSU Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (17) speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (17) speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) scrambles against Texas A&M in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
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LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) scrambles against Texas A&M in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) escapes from Florida State linebacker Stefon Thompson (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) escapes from Florida State linebacker Stefon Thompson (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) reacts in the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) reacts in the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (10) speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (10) speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) rolls out during the first half of the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against Indiana Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
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Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) rolls out during the first half of the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against Indiana Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) passes in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
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LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) passes in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) waves to the crowd in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Furman, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) waves to the crowd in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Furman, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) throws downfield during the first half of the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against Indiana Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
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Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) throws downfield during the first half of the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against Indiana Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and LSU Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and LSU Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) warms up during a timeout against South Carolina in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
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Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) warms up during a timeout against South Carolina in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) reacts in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) reacts in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) celebrates in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Furman Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) celebrates in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Furman Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Eastern Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Eastern Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (10) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (10) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) reacts after defeating Clemson in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) reacts after defeating Clemson in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) drops back to pass against Vanderbilt during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) drops back to pass against Vanderbilt during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) dives over the goal line and scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) dives over the goal line and scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) scrambles in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Tech Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
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LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) scrambles in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Tech Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Troy, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Troy, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) runs the ball against Oklahoma during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) runs the ball against Oklahoma during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) runs from pressure from Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) runs from pressure from Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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