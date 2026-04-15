Breaking down 3 quarterback prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft | Draft on Tap

In just about a week, the first night of the 2026 NFL Draft will be underway, and the next draft class will soon be official.
The Browns have nine picks in the draft, beginning with the sixth overall, and have two in the first round. They can use those nine selections to address different position groups on the roster to add depth across the roster. One of those positions that could be in the conversation is quarterback.
The Browns' quarterback room currently consists of second-year players Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, as well as Deshaun Watson. However, as the Browns plan to hold a quarterback competition for the starting job for the 2026 season, they have stayed open to the idea of adding talent to the room.
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund broke down three quarterbacks who could be a fit for the Browns — Ty Simpson, Garrett Nussmeier and Cade Klubnik.
While Simpson spent the entirety of his collegiate career at Alabama, playing in 31 career games, he only became the starting quarterback in his final season. He finished the 2025 season completing 305 of 473 passing attempts for 3,567 passing yards and 28 touchdowns. He added 93 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the season.
"This guy showed top-tier accuracy when operating from a clean pocket, and he hits all the thresholds for at least average arm strength at the NFL level," Frelund said. "Simpson's 2025 season started red hot, with 20 of his 28 touchdown passes coming in the first eight games. However, it's worth noting that four of his five season-long interceptions occurred in the latter half of the season, specifically in his last seven games. Primarily operating out of the shotgun, Simpson demonstrated above-average reaction times and impressive athleticism, especially on throws on the run. With only 15 college starts under his belt, if he's drafted in the first round, he'd be just the fifth QB since 2006 with 15 or fewer starts to go on night one."
Nussmeier also spent his entire college career at LSU, playing in 40 career games over five seasons and was the starting quarterback in 2024 and 2025. He posted a 15-8 record while the starting quarterback, and became only the third 7,000-yard passer in school history. During the 2024 season, Nussmeier led the SEC with 337 completions, throwing for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns. Then in 2025, he completed 194 of 288 passing attempts for 1,927 yards and 12 touchdowns through nine games played.
"His 2024 film makes a strong case for his upside," Frelund said. "As I mentioned with Simpson, more starts provide a clearer picture of how quarterbacks adjust when defenses plan their attack. Nussmeier showed improvement under pressure in 2025, boasting a top-tier sack avoidance metric, even if the overall film wasn't always as spectacular as 2024. His arm strength is top tier, ranking in the top quadrant of draft prospects over the past decade."
Klubnik played in 49 career games, including 40 starts, over his four years at Clemson, completing 916 of 1,432 passing attempts for 10,123 yards and 73 touchdowns. He also rushed for 878 yards and 17 touchdowns on 369 rushing attempts. Klubnik ended his college career as the school record-holder in pass completions and pass attempts, and was third in passing yards and fourth in passing touchdowns.
"His off-platform throws and scrambling capabilities project to be real assets at the NFL level," Frelund said. "At 6-foot-1.5, one question evaluators will have is whether his size will hinder him at the next level. However, Klubnik possesses above-average reflex and response rates, and his 2025 completion percentage of 65.6 percent actually appears lower than it should, largely due to a higher-than-average drop rate from his receivers. This suggests his accuracy is better than the raw numbers indicate."
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund breaks down three quarterbacks who could be a fit for the Browns — Ty Simpson, Garrett Nussmeier and Cade Klubnik.