Breaking down 3 quarterback prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft | Draft on Tap

While Simpson spent the entirety of his collegiate career at Alabama, playing in 31 career games, he only became the starting quarterback in his final season. He finished the 2025 season completing 305 of 473 passing attempts for 3,567 passing yards and 28 touchdowns. He added 93 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the season.

"This guy showed top-tier accuracy when operating from a clean pocket, and he hits all the thresholds for at least average arm strength at the NFL level," Frelund said. "Simpson's 2025 season started red hot, with 20 of his 28 touchdown passes coming in the first eight games. However, it's worth noting that four of his five season-long interceptions occurred in the latter half of the season, specifically in his last seven games. Primarily operating out of the shotgun, Simpson demonstrated above-average reaction times and impressive athleticism, especially on throws on the run. With only 15 college starts under his belt, if he's drafted in the first round, he'd be just the fifth QB since 2006 with 15 or fewer starts to go on night one."