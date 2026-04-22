Evaluating 3 defensive linemen prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft | Draft on Tap

Thomas played all four seasons of his collegiate career at Oklahoma, appearing in 42 career games as an edge defender. He totaled 65 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, three passes defensed, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries – including two fumble recoveries returned for touchdowns. He generated 28 total pressures as a pass rusher during the 2025 season, according to PFF.

"At 6-foot-2 he's undersized relative to the prototypical edge standard, but his Oklahoma film over the past two seasons tells a strong story with 15 sacks in two seasons and a 15 percent pressure rate in 2025," Frelund said. "He was limited to 10 games last season due to injury, but he was healthy and on the field when it mattered most, finishing the year in the College Football Playoff. He's also 21, and that combination of pass rush production and age-adjusted upside makes him worth a long look."

Overton spent his first two years at Texas A&M, where he appeared in 23 games before he transferred to Alabama in 2024. He then played his final two seasons at Alabama, appeared in 26 career games. He recorded 84 tackles, nine tackles for loss, six sacks, two passes defensed, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.