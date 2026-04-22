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Evaluating 3 defensive linemen prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft | Draft on Tap

The Browns’ defensive line features reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett 

Apr 22, 2026 at 10:30 AM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

DraftonTap_DL_4.22.26

The first night of the 2026 NFL Draft kicks off in just one day, and the Browns will be on the clock in Round 1.

The Browns have nine picks over the course of the three days of the draft, beginning with the sixth overall pick, and have two in the first round. They also have four total picks in the top 100, including No. 39 in the second round and No. 70 in the third round. They round out Day 3 of the Draft with five total picks over Rounds 4-7.

With a number of selections, the Browns can address different position groups across all three days. One of those position groups could be the defensive line.

Cleveland made a key addition to its defensive line during free agency by signing DT Kalia Davis and kept the depth in the unit with re-signing DE Julian Okwara and DT Sam Kamara. Davis and Kamara help fill out the interior of the defensive line that features Maliek Collins, Mason Graham, Mike Hall Jr. and Adin Huntington, while Okwara provides depth to the edge that is led by NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, Isaiah McGuire and Alex Wright.

NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund evaluated three defensive linemen who could be a fit for the Browns — Peter Woods, R Mason Thomas and LT Overton.

"Here's something worth appreciating before we dive in – having Myles Garrett on your roster, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, and frankly a Defensive Player of the Year candidate in any season, is a structural advantage that goes beyond the stat sheet," Frelund said. "It means Cleveland doesn't need to spend premium first-round capital to fortify the defensive front, and it creates a development environment where younger players have real time to grow into the system. That system produced the fourth-ranked total defense in the league last season, and forecasts to remain at the very top of the league, even with new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg now calling the shots."

Woods played 35 games over his three seasons at Clemson, spending most of his collegiate career as an interior defensive lineman. Over his three years, he recorded 84 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, one pass defensed and two forced fumbles. Woods generated 14 total pressures as a pass rusher during the 2025 season, according to PFF.

"The interior defender posted 14 pressures — three of which resulted in sacks — along with 21 solo run tackles last season," Frelund said. "What the data reflects beyond those numbers are the kinds of non-teachable traits evaluators prize: size, burst and lateral quickness. Woods is only 21 years old, which puts him on the younger end of this draft class and adds meaningful upside to an already compelling profile."

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Thomas played all four seasons of his collegiate career at Oklahoma, appearing in 42 career games as an edge defender. He totaled 65 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, three passes defensed, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries – including two fumble recoveries returned for touchdowns. He generated 28 total pressures as a pass rusher during the 2025 season, according to PFF.

"At 6-foot-2 he's undersized relative to the prototypical edge standard, but his Oklahoma film over the past two seasons tells a strong story with 15 sacks in two seasons and a 15 percent pressure rate in 2025," Frelund said. "He was limited to 10 games last season due to injury, but he was healthy and on the field when it mattered most, finishing the year in the College Football Playoff. He's also 21, and that combination of pass rush production and age-adjusted upside makes him worth a long look."

Overton spent his first two years at Texas A&M, where he appeared in 23 games before he transferred to Alabama in 2024. He then played his final two seasons at Alabama, appeared in 26 career games. He recorded 84 tackles, nine tackles for loss, six sacks, two passes defensed, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.

"Yet another 21-year-old in this group," Frelund said. "At 6-foot-3 and 274 pounds, he lined up primarily on the edge but has the traits to suggest real positional versatility. Last season he recorded (four) sacks and 17 hurries, and his best pass rush season came in 2024 with 32 hurries and three sacks. What stands out even more is his run defense. PFF counted his run stop percentage at 9.5 percent in 2025, which ranked in the top percentile at his position – which is the kind of number that makes him more than just a one-dimensional prospect."

3 Draft Prospects at Defensive Line | Draft on Tap

NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund evaluates three defensive linemen who could be a fit for the Browns — Peter Woods, R Mason Thomas and LT Overton.

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Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods (11) looks on before an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Furman on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods (11) looks on before an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Furman on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oklahoma defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
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Oklahoma defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (60) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Oklahoma defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (60) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team defensive lineman Lt Overton (22), of Alabama, runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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American Team defensive lineman Lt Overton (22), of Alabama, runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods (11) makes a tackle during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Troy, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods (11) makes a tackle during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Troy, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oklahoma defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (60) speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Oklahoma defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (60) speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oklahoma defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) follows the play during the second half against South Carolina in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
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Oklahoma defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) follows the play during the second half against South Carolina in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) plays against Virginia during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) plays against Virginia during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive lineman LT Overton throws rose pedals in the air during a video shoot ahead of Thursday's Rose Bowl College Football Playoff against Indiana Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
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Alabama defensive lineman LT Overton throws rose pedals in the air during a video shoot ahead of Thursday's Rose Bowl College Football Playoff against Indiana Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive lineman LT Overton (54) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Alabama defensive lineman LT Overton (54) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods (11) celebrates after a touchdown against Duke during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
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Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods (11) celebrates after a touchdown against Duke during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Oklahoma defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) celebrates his fumble return for a touchdown in the first half an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
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Oklahoma defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) celebrates his fumble return for a touchdown in the first half an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive lineman LT Overton (22) celebrates a sack of Wisconsin quarterback Danny O'Neil (18) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama defensive lineman LT Overton (22) celebrates a sack of Wisconsin quarterback Danny O'Neil (18) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods (11) plays against Syracuse in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods (11) plays against Syracuse in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oklahoma defensive lineman R Mason Thomas walks off the field after he was called for a penalty during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Temple, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
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Oklahoma defensive lineman R Mason Thomas walks off the field after he was called for a penalty during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Temple, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Derik Hamilton/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive lineman LT Overton (22) lines up for a play against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama defensive lineman LT Overton (22) lines up for a play against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods (11) reacts during an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods (11) reacts during an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive lineman LT Overton (22) celebrates after tackling Florida State running back Ousmane Kromah (32) for a loss during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Alabama defensive lineman LT Overton (22) celebrates after tackling Florida State running back Ousmane Kromah (32) for a loss during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oklahoma defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) blocks a pass by Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
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Oklahoma defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) blocks a pass by Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive lineman LT Overton (54) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Alabama defensive lineman LT Overton (54) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods (11) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and LSU Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods (11) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and LSU Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Auburn's Sam Jackson V (18) is tackled by Oklahoma's R Mason Thomas (32) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Stew Milne, File)
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FILE - Auburn's Sam Jackson V (18) is tackled by Oklahoma's R Mason Thomas (32) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Stew Milne, File)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2024. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (29) speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (29) speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oklahoma defensive lineman R Mason Thomas sacks Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah (10) on a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
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Oklahoma defensive lineman R Mason Thomas sacks Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah (10) on a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods (11) reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods (11) reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive lineman LT Overton (22) gets set before a play against Georgia during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama defensive lineman LT Overton (22) gets set before a play against Georgia during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) watches the backfield during the second half against South Carolina in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
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Oklahoma defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) watches the backfield during the second half against South Carolina in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Clemson defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart (19) celebrates after his sack with defensive tackle Peter Woods (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart (19) celebrates after his sack with defensive tackle Peter Woods (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive lineman LT Overton (22) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama defensive lineman LT Overton (22) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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