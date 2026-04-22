Evaluating 3 defensive linemen prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft | Draft on Tap

The first night of the 2026 NFL Draft kicks off in just one day, and the Browns will be on the clock in Round 1.
The Browns have nine picks over the course of the three days of the draft, beginning with the sixth overall pick, and have two in the first round. They also have four total picks in the top 100, including No. 39 in the second round and No. 70 in the third round. They round out Day 3 of the Draft with five total picks over Rounds 4-7.
With a number of selections, the Browns can address different position groups across all three days. One of those position groups could be the defensive line.
Cleveland made a key addition to its defensive line during free agency by signing DT Kalia Davis and kept the depth in the unit with re-signing DE Julian Okwara and DT Sam Kamara. Davis and Kamara help fill out the interior of the defensive line that features Maliek Collins, Mason Graham, Mike Hall Jr. and Adin Huntington, while Okwara provides depth to the edge that is led by NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, Isaiah McGuire and Alex Wright.
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund evaluated three defensive linemen who could be a fit for the Browns — Peter Woods, R Mason Thomas and LT Overton.
"Here's something worth appreciating before we dive in – having Myles Garrett on your roster, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, and frankly a Defensive Player of the Year candidate in any season, is a structural advantage that goes beyond the stat sheet," Frelund said. "It means Cleveland doesn't need to spend premium first-round capital to fortify the defensive front, and it creates a development environment where younger players have real time to grow into the system. That system produced the fourth-ranked total defense in the league last season, and forecasts to remain at the very top of the league, even with new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg now calling the shots."
Woods played 35 games over his three seasons at Clemson, spending most of his collegiate career as an interior defensive lineman. Over his three years, he recorded 84 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, one pass defensed and two forced fumbles. Woods generated 14 total pressures as a pass rusher during the 2025 season, according to PFF.
"The interior defender posted 14 pressures — three of which resulted in sacks — along with 21 solo run tackles last season," Frelund said. "What the data reflects beyond those numbers are the kinds of non-teachable traits evaluators prize: size, burst and lateral quickness. Woods is only 21 years old, which puts him on the younger end of this draft class and adds meaningful upside to an already compelling profile."
Thomas played all four seasons of his collegiate career at Oklahoma, appearing in 42 career games as an edge defender. He totaled 65 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, three passes defensed, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries – including two fumble recoveries returned for touchdowns. He generated 28 total pressures as a pass rusher during the 2025 season, according to PFF.
"At 6-foot-2 he's undersized relative to the prototypical edge standard, but his Oklahoma film over the past two seasons tells a strong story with 15 sacks in two seasons and a 15 percent pressure rate in 2025," Frelund said. "He was limited to 10 games last season due to injury, but he was healthy and on the field when it mattered most, finishing the year in the College Football Playoff. He's also 21, and that combination of pass rush production and age-adjusted upside makes him worth a long look."
Overton spent his first two years at Texas A&M, where he appeared in 23 games before he transferred to Alabama in 2024. He then played his final two seasons at Alabama, appeared in 26 career games. He recorded 84 tackles, nine tackles for loss, six sacks, two passes defensed, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.
"Yet another 21-year-old in this group," Frelund said. "At 6-foot-3 and 274 pounds, he lined up primarily on the edge but has the traits to suggest real positional versatility. Last season he recorded (four) sacks and 17 hurries, and his best pass rush season came in 2024 with 32 hurries and three sacks. What stands out even more is his run defense. PFF counted his run stop percentage at 9.5 percent in 2025, which ranked in the top percentile at his position – which is the kind of number that makes him more than just a one-dimensional prospect."
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund evaluates three defensive linemen who could be a fit for the Browns — Peter Woods, R Mason Thomas and LT Overton.