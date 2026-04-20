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Looking at 4 cornerback prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft | Draft on Tap

The Browns could look to add depth to their cornerback room that features Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell

Apr 20, 2026 at 10:42 AM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

DraftonTapCorners_4.20.26

The 2026 NFL Draft is just three days away, and the Browns will be on the clock on the first night in Round 1.

The Browns have nine picks in the draft, beginning with the sixth overall pick, and have two in the first round. They also have four total picks in the top 100, including No. 39 in the second round and No. 70 in the third round. They can use those nine selections to address different position groups to add depth across the roster, including cornerback.

Cleveland helped fortify its cornerback room by re-signing D'Angelo Ross and Tre Avery during free agency — both of whom spent time on the active roster during the 2025 season — and signing Myles Bryant. They help round out the depth for a unit that features five-time Pro Bowler Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell, as well as with other depth players in Myles Harden and Dom Jones.

NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund looked at four cornerbacks who could be a fit for the Browns — Jermod McCoy, Avieon Terrell, Brandon Cisse and D'Angelo Ponds.

McCoy played just two collegiate seasons, first at Oregon State in 2023 and then at Tennessee in 2024. While at Oregon State as a freshman, McCoy recorded 31 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, seven passes defensed and one fumble recovery. Then at Tennessee, McCoy totaled 44 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions and nine passes defensed. McCoy then tore his ACL in January 2025 and missed the entirety of the 2025 season.

"The data suggests three to four corners will come off the board in Round 1, and one of the most likely first rounders is Tennessee's Jermod McCoy," Frelund said. "He missed his final collegiate season due to an ACL injury sustained in January of 2025, but don't let that cloud your evaluation. His 2024 film is exceptional, and a sub-4.4 40-yard dash at his pro day made a strong case for his first-round standing. The numbers back up the tape – in 2024, McCoy surrendered just 10 receptions for 168 yards in man coverage, while recording six pass breakups and four interceptions. When you think McCoy, think ball skills and body control. Paired alongside Denzel Ward, that's a combination that would give opposing offenses some serious problems."

The Browns currently hold two picks on Day 2 of the draft, at No. 39 in the second round and No. 70 in the third round. Frelund highlighted three cornerbacks who could be available on the second day of the draft.

Terrell appeared in 39 career games with 31 starts over his three years at Clemson. He totaled 125 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks, three interceptions, 25 passes defensed, three fumble recoveries and eight forced fumbles. Terrell set Clemson records for a defensive back in forced fumbles in a season with five in 2025 and a career with eight from 2023-25. Terrell also has ties to the NFL, as his brother A.J. Terrell has played six seasons for the Falcons.

"Avieon Terrell projects as a second-round selection, and the metrics point to a very specific fit: the nickel," Frelund said. "His lateral movement grades in the top 80th percentile among this draft class, same with his change-of-direction quickness, closing speed and blitz effectiveness. Those traits together all profile best in an interior role where he can be deployed to his fullest. If Terrell is still on the board at pick 39, the Browns would be looking at real value relative to his projected production ceiling."

4 Draft Prospects at Cornerback | Draft on Tap

NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund looks at four cornerbacks who could be a fit for the Browns — Jermod McCoy, Avieon Terrell, Brandon Cisse and D'Angelo Ponds.

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Indiana defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) defensive during the first half of the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against Alabama Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
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Indiana defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) defensive during the first half of the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against Alabama Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky wide receiver Ja'Mori Maclin (9) makes a one-handed catch as he's defended by Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
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Kentucky wide receiver Ja'Mori Maclin (9) makes a one-handed catch as he's defended by Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
South Carolina defensive back Brandon Cisse (15) celebrates with defensive back Jalon Kilgore (24) during the first half against Kentucky in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
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South Carolina defensive back Brandon Cisse (15) celebrates with defensive back Jalon Kilgore (24) during the first half against Kentucky in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell (8) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell (8) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy runs a drill during the school's NFL football pro day Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
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Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy runs a drill during the school's NFL football pro day Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy runs the 40-yard dash during the school's NFL football pro day Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
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Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy runs the 40-yard dash during the school's NFL football pro day Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Indiana defensive back D'Angelo Ponds answers questions during a press conference ahead of Thursday's Rose Bowl College Football Playoff against Alabama Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
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Indiana defensive back D'Angelo Ponds answers questions during a press conference ahead of Thursday's Rose Bowl College Football Playoff against Alabama Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina State cornerback Brandon Cisse (2) breaks up a pass intended for Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
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North Carolina State cornerback Brandon Cisse (2) breaks up a pass intended for Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Karl B DeBlaker/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell (20) celebrates his interception in the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Stanford, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
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Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell (20) celebrates his interception in the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Stanford, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Artie Walker Jr./Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson defensive back Avieon Terrell (31) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Clemson defensive back Avieon Terrell (31) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indiana defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) celebrates in interception during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Old Dominion, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
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Indiana defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) celebrates in interception during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Old Dominion, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) intercepts a pass intended for Alabama running back Justice Haynes (22) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
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Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) intercepts a pass intended for Alabama running back Justice Haynes (22) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
South Carolina cornerback Brandon Cisse (15) runs drills during the school's NFL football Pro Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
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South Carolina cornerback Brandon Cisse (15) runs drills during the school's NFL football Pro Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Indiana defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (25) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Indiana defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (25) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indiana defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) returns an interception for a touchdown against Oregon quarterback Dante Moore (5) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
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Indiana defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) returns an interception for a touchdown against Oregon quarterback Dante Moore (5) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Carolina defensive back Brandon Cisse answers questions during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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South Carolina defensive back Brandon Cisse answers questions during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell (8) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Troy, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell (8) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Troy, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Carolina cornerback Brandon Cisse (15) and defensive back Dq Smith (1) tackle Clemson wide receiver Cole Turner (22) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
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South Carolina cornerback Brandon Cisse (15) and defensive back Dq Smith (1) tackle Clemson wide receiver Cole Turner (22) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Clemson defensive back Avieon Terrell answers questions during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Clemson defensive back Avieon Terrell answers questions during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Indiana defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) lift the defensive MVP trophy after a win over Alabama in the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
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Indiana defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) lift the defensive MVP trophy after a win over Alabama in the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Carolina cornerback Brandon Cisse (15) warms up for during the school's NFL football Pro Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
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South Carolina cornerback Brandon Cisse (15) warms up for during the school's NFL football Pro Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Alabama tight end CJ Dippre (81) is tackled by Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
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Alabama tight end CJ Dippre (81) is tackled by Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell (8) reacts in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell (8) reacts in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy runs a drill during the school's NFL football pro day Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
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Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy runs a drill during the school's NFL football pro day Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell (8) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Troy, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell (8) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Troy, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) breaks up a pass intended for Vanderbilt wide receiver Quincy Skinner Jr. (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Nov. 30, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)
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FILE - Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) breaks up a pass intended for Vanderbilt wide receiver Quincy Skinner Jr. (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Nov. 30, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Carolina cornerback Brandon Cisse (15) runs drills during the school's NFL football Pro Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
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South Carolina cornerback Brandon Cisse (15) runs drills during the school's NFL football Pro Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Indiana defensive back D'Angelo Ponds answers questions during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Indiana defensive back D'Angelo Ponds answers questions during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina State's Brandon Cisse (25) warms up prior to an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
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North Carolina State's Brandon Cisse (25) warms up prior to an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Ben McKeown/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Kevin Concepcion (10) is stopped short by Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
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North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Kevin Concepcion (10) is stopped short by Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson is tackled bu Indiana defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
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Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson is tackled bu Indiana defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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Cisse spent his first two years at North Carolina State before he transferred to South Carolina for the 2025 season. In his lone season in South Carolina, he started all 12 games, including 11 at cornerback and one at nickel. He recorded 27 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries, one interception, five passes defensed and one forced fumble.

"He may have hauled in just one interception last season, but the fuller picture is more compelling – seven pass breakups, 26 solo tackles in run support, and just 18 total receptions allowed in coverage," Frelund said. "Cisse has the burst and change-of-direction speed to be a boundary corner at the next level. There is some refinement needed in his technique to keep the penalty flag out of the equation, but the foundational athleticism is clearly there."

Ponds began his collegiate career at James Madison, in which he appeared in 13 games with 10 starts and recorded 51 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, 13 passes defensed and two fumble recoveries. He then transferred to Indiana ahead of the 2024 season and spent two seasons with the Hoosiers. At Indiana, he appeared in 28 games with 27 starts and totaled 118 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 20 passes defensed, and five interceptions – including two interceptions returned for touchdowns.

"As a true (junior) last season, Ponds posted 57 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, nine passes defensed and three interceptions — including a pick-six," Frelund said. "His size will naturally raise questions and likely push him down draft boards, but for the team willing to bet on his production profile, Ponds could represent an outstanding return on investment."

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