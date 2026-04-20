Looking at 4 cornerback prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft | Draft on Tap

Cisse spent his first two years at North Carolina State before he transferred to South Carolina for the 2025 season. In his lone season in South Carolina, he started all 12 games, including 11 at cornerback and one at nickel. He recorded 27 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries, one interception, five passes defensed and one forced fumble.

"He may have hauled in just one interception last season, but the fuller picture is more compelling – seven pass breakups, 26 solo tackles in run support, and just 18 total receptions allowed in coverage," Frelund said. "Cisse has the burst and change-of-direction speed to be a boundary corner at the next level. There is some refinement needed in his technique to keep the penalty flag out of the equation, but the foundational athleticism is clearly there."

Ponds began his collegiate career at James Madison, in which he appeared in 13 games with 10 starts and recorded 51 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, 13 passes defensed and two fumble recoveries. He then transferred to Indiana ahead of the 2024 season and spent two seasons with the Hoosiers. At Indiana, he appeared in 28 games with 27 starts and totaled 118 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 20 passes defensed, and five interceptions – including two interceptions returned for touchdowns.