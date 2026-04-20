Looking at 4 cornerback prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft | Draft on Tap

The 2026 NFL Draft is just three days away, and the Browns will be on the clock on the first night in Round 1.
The Browns have nine picks in the draft, beginning with the sixth overall pick, and have two in the first round. They also have four total picks in the top 100, including No. 39 in the second round and No. 70 in the third round. They can use those nine selections to address different position groups to add depth across the roster, including cornerback.
Cleveland helped fortify its cornerback room by re-signing D'Angelo Ross and Tre Avery during free agency — both of whom spent time on the active roster during the 2025 season — and signing Myles Bryant. They help round out the depth for a unit that features five-time Pro Bowler Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell, as well as with other depth players in Myles Harden and Dom Jones.
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund looked at four cornerbacks who could be a fit for the Browns — Jermod McCoy, Avieon Terrell, Brandon Cisse and D'Angelo Ponds.
McCoy played just two collegiate seasons, first at Oregon State in 2023 and then at Tennessee in 2024. While at Oregon State as a freshman, McCoy recorded 31 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, seven passes defensed and one fumble recovery. Then at Tennessee, McCoy totaled 44 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions and nine passes defensed. McCoy then tore his ACL in January 2025 and missed the entirety of the 2025 season.
"The data suggests three to four corners will come off the board in Round 1, and one of the most likely first rounders is Tennessee's Jermod McCoy," Frelund said. "He missed his final collegiate season due to an ACL injury sustained in January of 2025, but don't let that cloud your evaluation. His 2024 film is exceptional, and a sub-4.4 40-yard dash at his pro day made a strong case for his first-round standing. The numbers back up the tape – in 2024, McCoy surrendered just 10 receptions for 168 yards in man coverage, while recording six pass breakups and four interceptions. When you think McCoy, think ball skills and body control. Paired alongside Denzel Ward, that's a combination that would give opposing offenses some serious problems."
The Browns currently hold two picks on Day 2 of the draft, at No. 39 in the second round and No. 70 in the third round. Frelund highlighted three cornerbacks who could be available on the second day of the draft.
Terrell appeared in 39 career games with 31 starts over his three years at Clemson. He totaled 125 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks, three interceptions, 25 passes defensed, three fumble recoveries and eight forced fumbles. Terrell set Clemson records for a defensive back in forced fumbles in a season with five in 2025 and a career with eight from 2023-25. Terrell also has ties to the NFL, as his brother A.J. Terrell has played six seasons for the Falcons.
"Avieon Terrell projects as a second-round selection, and the metrics point to a very specific fit: the nickel," Frelund said. "His lateral movement grades in the top 80th percentile among this draft class, same with his change-of-direction quickness, closing speed and blitz effectiveness. Those traits together all profile best in an interior role where he can be deployed to his fullest. If Terrell is still on the board at pick 39, the Browns would be looking at real value relative to his projected production ceiling."
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund looks at four cornerbacks who could be a fit for the Browns — Jermod McCoy, Avieon Terrell, Brandon Cisse and D'Angelo Ponds.
Cisse spent his first two years at North Carolina State before he transferred to South Carolina for the 2025 season. In his lone season in South Carolina, he started all 12 games, including 11 at cornerback and one at nickel. He recorded 27 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries, one interception, five passes defensed and one forced fumble.
"He may have hauled in just one interception last season, but the fuller picture is more compelling – seven pass breakups, 26 solo tackles in run support, and just 18 total receptions allowed in coverage," Frelund said. "Cisse has the burst and change-of-direction speed to be a boundary corner at the next level. There is some refinement needed in his technique to keep the penalty flag out of the equation, but the foundational athleticism is clearly there."
Ponds began his collegiate career at James Madison, in which he appeared in 13 games with 10 starts and recorded 51 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, 13 passes defensed and two fumble recoveries. He then transferred to Indiana ahead of the 2024 season and spent two seasons with the Hoosiers. At Indiana, he appeared in 28 games with 27 starts and totaled 118 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 20 passes defensed, and five interceptions – including two interceptions returned for touchdowns.
"As a true (junior) last season, Ponds posted 57 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, nine passes defensed and three interceptions — including a pick-six," Frelund said. "His size will naturally raise questions and likely push him down draft boards, but for the team willing to bet on his production profile, Ponds could represent an outstanding return on investment."