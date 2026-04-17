3 latest mock draft trade predictions for the Browns' first-round picks | Mock Draft Roundup

Kiper switches things up and projects a trade between the Browns and the Cowboys, sending picks No. 12 and No. 20 to Cleveland in exchange for No. 6 and No. 39. In this scenario, the Browns would have three first-round picks, and no picks in the second round.

Round 1 – No. 12 pick: OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Analysis: Kiper writes that the Browns can address their offensive line with this pick and use the latter first-round picks to add depth at wide receiver. Here, he chooses Proctor, who played a significant role on Alabama's offensive line at left tackle in 2025, recording 878 offensive snaps. He allowed 19 total pressures in pass protection, which included two sacks and four hits allowed to opposing pass rushers, according to PFF.

Round 1 – No. 20 pick: WR Denzel Boston, Washington

Analysis: Kiper writes that Boston has dependable hands and an ability to box out defenders with his strength. Over his four seasons at Washington, Boston appeared in 43 career games and totaled 132 receptions for 1,781 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns. In 2025, Boston averaged 4.4 yards after catch per reception, according to PFF.