3 latest mock draft trade predictions for the Browns' first-round picks | Mock Draft Roundup

The 2026 NFL Draft is just one week away, and teams are in the home stretch of their preparation for the draft.
As the Browns prepare to make their selections for the next draft class, they will nine total picks in the draft to add new talent to the roster. As the final days wind down, let's take a look at recent mock drafts by draft experts and analysts to see who they believe could be options for the Browns throughout the draft.
Kiper switches things up and projects a trade between the Browns and the Cowboys, sending picks No. 12 and No. 20 to Cleveland in exchange for No. 6 and No. 39. In this scenario, the Browns would have three first-round picks, and no picks in the second round.
Round 1 – No. 12 pick: OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
Analysis: Kiper writes that the Browns can address their offensive line with this pick and use the latter first-round picks to add depth at wide receiver. Here, he chooses Proctor, who played a significant role on Alabama's offensive line at left tackle in 2025, recording 878 offensive snaps. He allowed 19 total pressures in pass protection, which included two sacks and four hits allowed to opposing pass rushers, according to PFF.
Round 1 – No. 20 pick: WR Denzel Boston, Washington
Analysis: Kiper writes that Boston has dependable hands and an ability to box out defenders with his strength. Over his four seasons at Washington, Boston appeared in 43 career games and totaled 132 receptions for 1,781 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns. In 2025, Boston averaged 4.4 yards after catch per reception, according to PFF.
Round 1 – No. 24 pick: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
Analysis: McCoy has played just two collegiate seasons, first at Oregon State in 2023 and then at Tennessee in 2024. While at Oregon State as a freshman, McCoy recorded 31 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, seven passes defensed and one fumble recovery. Then at Tennessee, McCoy totaled 44 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions and nine passes defensed. McCoy then tore his ACL in January 2025 and missed the entirety of the 2025 season.
In his latest seven-round mock draft, Brugler also projects a trade between the Cowboys and the Browns. This one includes Cleveland receiving pick No. 12, No. 20 and a 2027 fourth-round pick, and in exchange Dallas acquires pick No. 6 and No. 39.
Round 1 – No. 12 pick: OT Spencer Fano, Utah
Analysis: Fano played in 37 career games over three seasons at Utah and earned 35 starts, including 11 at left tackle and 24 at right tackle. Fano played 822 offensive snaps during the 2025 season and allowed only five pressures in pass protection – including zero sacks and zero hits to opposing pass rushers, according to PFF.
Round 1 – No. 20 pick: WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
Analysis: Brugler writes that the Browns could address another roster need here at No. 20 and takes Concepcion, who has dynamic inside-outside versatility. He spent his first two seasons at North Carolina State before he transferred to Texas A&M ahead of the 2025 season. In his lone season at Texas A&M, Concepcion totaled 61 receptions for 919 yards and nine touchdowns, while adding 10 carries for 75 yards and one touchdown.
Round 1 – No. 24 pick: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo
Analysis: Brugler writes that McNeil-Warren's athleticism and ball skills will translate well to the NFL. He spent his collegiate career with Toledo, playing in 48 career games. He totaled 214 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, one sack, 13 passes defensed and five interceptions – including a pick six. He also added two fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles.
The trade simulations continue with Filice's projection. This time, he plays out a trade between the Browns and the Chiefs, in which Cleveland receives the No. 9 pick and another third-round pick at No. 74, in exchange for the No. 6 pick.
Round 1 – No. 9 pick: WR Carnell Tate, OSU
Analysis: In his three seasons at OSU, Tate played in 39 career games with 26 starts and recorded 121 receptions for 1,872 yards and 14 touchdowns. He helped lead Ohio State to a national championship in the 2024 season, and ranks 18th in both receptions and yards at OSU and 16th in touchdowns. Tate was also second on the team with 51 receptions during the 2025 season and averaged 17.2 yards per reception.
Round 1 – No. 24 pick: OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia
Analysis: While Filice acknowledges there is a chance Freeling is gone by No. 24, but if available, could be a fit for the Browns as they rebuild the offensive line. Freeling spent three seasons at Georgia and appeared in 35 career games. He started 13 of 14 games played during the 2025 season and anchored an offensive line that ranked sixth in the SEC in scoring offense (32.07) and fifth total offense (402.4). Freeling took 739 offensive snaps at left tackle during the 2025 season and totaled just one sack allowed and five total pressures in pass protection, according to PFF.