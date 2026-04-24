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5 things to know about OT Spencer Fano, Browns No. 9 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft 

Fano was named the 2025 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year

Apr 23, 2026 at 10:10 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

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The Browns fortified their offensive line with their selection of OT Spencer Fano with the ninth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Here are five things to know about Cleveland's newest offensive linemen.

Fano comes from a family of athletes

Fano is one of six children, including one sister and four brothers. His older brother Logan Fano was a defensive end at BYU and Utah, and is also a 2026 NFL Draft Prospect. His sister Shalyn Fano played college basketball at Southern Utah from 2019-20, Utah Valley from 2020-23 and Grand Canyon from 2023-24. His younger brother Mataio Fano is a four-start offensive tackle recruit in the 2028 class and has college offers.

Spencer Fano also has four uncles — Gabe Reid, Spencer Reid, Tenny Palepoi and Anton Palepoi — who played in the NFL. Anton Palepoi played defensed end at UNLV and was a second-round pick of the Seahawks in the 2002 NFL Draft. Spencer Fano's cousin Karene Reid was a linebacker at Utah from 2021-24 and played for the Broncos in 2025 as an undrafted free agent.

Fano moved from defense to offense in high school

When Fano enrolled at Timpview High School, he originally wanted to play on the defensive line. However, he switched to the offensive line as his primary position, and worked his way into the starting rotation at right tackle. He earned second-team all-region honors in 2020, and then as a junior, earned all-conference and all-state honors at right tackle.

Fano switched sides on the offensive line in college

Fano originally began his collegiate career at Utah as a left tackle. During his freshman season in 2021, he played 11 games at left tackle and one at right tackle. He then switched to right tackle ahead of the 2024 season, in which he started all 12 games at right tackle. He continued to start at right tackle in 2025, starting all 12 games.

After he made the switch to right tackle, Fano became the fifth unanimous All-American in school history.

Spencer Fano Through the Years

The Browns select OT Spencer Fano with the No. 9 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Check out photos from college, Pro Day and the NFL Combine.

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Browns select Spencer Fano during night one of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
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Browns select Spencer Fano during night one of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Baylor and Utah Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Baylor and Utah Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano smiles during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano smiles during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Tyler Tate/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano stands on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano stands on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55), who checked in as a receiver, catches a pass and tries to get past Central Florida defensive back Chasen Johnson (27) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55), who checked in as a receiver, catches a pass and tries to get past Central Florida defensive back Chasen Johnson (27) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) takes his stance during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) takes his stance during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano blocks during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Jeffrey D. Allred)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano blocks during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Jeffrey D. Allred)

Jeffrey D. Allred/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) takes his stance during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) takes his stance during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano, center, participates in drills during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano, center, participates in drills during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Tyler Tate/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Browns select Spencer Fano during night one of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
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Browns select Spencer Fano during night one of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) goes through drills at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) goes through drills at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano stands on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano stands on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano, center left, holds the blocker for offensive line teammate Tanoa Togiai, center right, during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano, center left, holds the blocker for offensive line teammate Tanoa Togiai, center right, during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Tyler Tate/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano participates in drills during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano participates in drills during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Tyler Tate/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano, left, blocks BYU defensive tackle John Taumoepeau, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano, left, blocks BYU defensive tackle John Taumoepeau, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)

George Frey/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) runs during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) runs during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) and Utah tight end JJ Buchanan (81) walk off the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game, against BYU Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) and Utah tight end JJ Buchanan (81) walk off the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game, against BYU Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)

George Frey/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano speaks with family during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
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Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano speaks with family during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Tyler Tate/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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Fano made school history at Utah

Fano became the first Utah player to win the Outland Trophy and was the second of Polynesian descent to win the honor. The Outland Trophy is an annual award presented by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) to the best interior lineman (offensive guard, center, or tackle, or defensive tackle) in college football.

Fano tabbed Polynesian College Football Player of the Year

Fano was named the 2025 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year, an award that is presented annually to the most outstanding college football player of Polynesian ancestry that epitomizes great ability and integrity.

Fano, who is of Samoan ancestry, is the first Utah player to win the award and was selected out of nearly 100 players considered on the initial watch list, evaluated by a nine-member committee that includes former Utah head coach Ron McBride.

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