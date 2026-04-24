5 things to know about OT Spencer Fano, Browns No. 9 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft 

The Browns fortified their offensive line with their selection of OT Spencer Fano with the ninth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Here are five things to know about Cleveland's newest offensive linemen.
Fano comes from a family of athletes
Fano is one of six children, including one sister and four brothers. His older brother Logan Fano was a defensive end at BYU and Utah, and is also a 2026 NFL Draft Prospect. His sister Shalyn Fano played college basketball at Southern Utah from 2019-20, Utah Valley from 2020-23 and Grand Canyon from 2023-24. His younger brother Mataio Fano is a four-start offensive tackle recruit in the 2028 class and has college offers.
Spencer Fano also has four uncles — Gabe Reid, Spencer Reid, Tenny Palepoi and Anton Palepoi — who played in the NFL. Anton Palepoi played defensed end at UNLV and was a second-round pick of the Seahawks in the 2002 NFL Draft. Spencer Fano's cousin Karene Reid was a linebacker at Utah from 2021-24 and played for the Broncos in 2025 as an undrafted free agent.
Fano moved from defense to offense in high school
When Fano enrolled at Timpview High School, he originally wanted to play on the defensive line. However, he switched to the offensive line as his primary position, and worked his way into the starting rotation at right tackle. He earned second-team all-region honors in 2020, and then as a junior, earned all-conference and all-state honors at right tackle.
Fano switched sides on the offensive line in college
Fano originally began his collegiate career at Utah as a left tackle. During his freshman season in 2021, he played 11 games at left tackle and one at right tackle. He then switched to right tackle ahead of the 2024 season, in which he started all 12 games at right tackle. He continued to start at right tackle in 2025, starting all 12 games.
After he made the switch to right tackle, Fano became the fifth unanimous All-American in school history.
The Browns select OT Spencer Fano with the No. 9 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Check out photos from college, Pro Day and the NFL Combine.
Fano made school history at Utah
Fano became the first Utah player to win the Outland Trophy and was the second of Polynesian descent to win the honor. The Outland Trophy is an annual award presented by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) to the best interior lineman (offensive guard, center, or tackle, or defensive tackle) in college football.
Fano tabbed Polynesian College Football Player of the Year
Fano was named the 2025 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year, an award that is presented annually to the most outstanding college football player of Polynesian ancestry that epitomizes great ability and integrity.
Fano, who is of Samoan ancestry, is the first Utah player to win the award and was selected out of nearly 100 players considered on the initial watch list, evaluated by a nine-member committee that includes former Utah head coach Ron McBride.