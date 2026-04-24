Browns select OT Spencer Fano with the No. 9 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Browns selected OT Spencer Fano with the ninth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Fano played in 37 career games over three seasons at Utah and earned 35 starts, including 11 at left tackle and 24 at right tackle. Fano played 822 offensive snaps during the 2025 season and allowed only five pressures in pass protection – including zero sacks and zero hits to opposing pass rushers, according to PFF.

Head coach Todd Monken said Fano's character, athleticism and toughness are traits that stood out about him.

"His character was first, I mean, the way he's wired," Monken said. "I think the expectations that we will have for him won't even match that he has for himself. His athleticism, his toughness, I mean, when you want to start off the first year of your regime, you talk about what you want: character, toughness, athleticism, he has it all."

Fano joins a re-vamped offensive line that saw numerous changes during free agency. Six of their offensive linemen became free agents when the new league year began on March 11, and the Browns quickly started to rebuild up front. They acquired T Tytus Howard in a trade with the Texans, re-signed G Teven Jenkins and signed G Zion Johnson and C/G Elgton Jenkins.

Their new additions join a unit that also features young players like T Dawand Jones, C Luke Wypler and G Zak Zinter, as well as depth pieces in C Kingsley Eguakun, G Jack Conley, OL Kendrick Green, OT Jeremiah Byers, T KT Leveston and T Tyre Phillips.

Monken said in his press conference following the selection that Fano will play at left tackle for the Browns. And Fano believes he is prepared to step into the position at left tackle.