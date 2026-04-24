 Skip to main content
Advertising

Draft Coverage

Presented by

Browns select OT Spencer Fano with the No. 9 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

Fano played in 37 career games over three seasons at Utah

Apr 23, 2026 at 09:04 PM
Author Image
Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

26_Draft_PICK_Article

The Browns selected OT Spencer Fano with the ninth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Fano played in 37 career games over three seasons at Utah and earned 35 starts, including 11 at left tackle and 24 at right tackle. Fano played 822 offensive snaps during the 2025 season and allowed only five pressures in pass protection – including zero sacks and zero hits to opposing pass rushers, according to PFF.

Head coach Todd Monken said Fano's character, athleticism and toughness are traits that stood out about him.

"His character was first, I mean, the way he's wired," Monken said. "I think the expectations that we will have for him won't even match that he has for himself. His athleticism, his toughness, I mean, when you want to start off the first year of your regime, you talk about what you want: character, toughness, athleticism, he has it all."

Fano joins a re-vamped offensive line that saw numerous changes during free agency. Six of their offensive linemen became free agents when the new league year began on March 11, and the Browns quickly started to rebuild up front. They acquired T Tytus Howard in a trade with the Texans, re-signed G Teven Jenkins and signed G Zion Johnson and C/G Elgton Jenkins.

Their new additions join a unit that also features young players like T Dawand Jones, C Luke Wypler and G Zak Zinter, as well as depth pieces in C Kingsley Eguakun, G Jack Conley, OL Kendrick Green, OT Jeremiah Byers, T KT Leveston and T Tyre Phillips.

Monken said in his press conference following the selection that Fano will play at left tackle for the Browns. And Fano believes he is prepared to step into the position at left tackle.

"In my training, I have been taking snaps at every position because depending on the team that chose me, I could have been any one of them," Fano said. "I am super grateful to be left tackle with the Cleveland Browns. I am pumped, I am so pumped."

Spencer Fano Through the Years

The Browns select OT Spencer Fano with the No. 9 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Check out photos from college, Pro Day and the NFL Combine.

AP24287745951693
1 / 27
Browns select Spencer Fano during night one of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
2 / 27

Browns select Spencer Fano during night one of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
3 / 27

Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Baylor and Utah Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
4 / 27

Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Baylor and Utah Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano smiles during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
5 / 27

Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano smiles during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Tyler Tate/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
6 / 27

Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano stands on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
7 / 27

Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano stands on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55), who checked in as a receiver, catches a pass and tries to get past Central Florida defensive back Chasen Johnson (27) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
8 / 27

Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55), who checked in as a receiver, catches a pass and tries to get past Central Florida defensive back Chasen Johnson (27) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
9 / 27

Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) takes his stance during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
10 / 27

Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) takes his stance during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano blocks during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Jeffrey D. Allred)
11 / 27

Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano blocks during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Jeffrey D. Allred)

Jeffrey D. Allred/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
12 / 27

Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) takes his stance during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
13 / 27

Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) takes his stance during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano, center, participates in drills during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
14 / 27

Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano, center, participates in drills during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Tyler Tate/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Browns select Spencer Fano during night one of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
15 / 27

Browns select Spencer Fano during night one of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) goes through drills at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
16 / 27

Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) goes through drills at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano stands on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
17 / 27

Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano stands on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
18 / 27

Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano, center left, holds the blocker for offensive line teammate Tanoa Togiai, center right, during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
19 / 27

Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano, center left, holds the blocker for offensive line teammate Tanoa Togiai, center right, during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Tyler Tate/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano participates in drills during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
20 / 27

Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano participates in drills during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Tyler Tate/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano, left, blocks BYU defensive tackle John Taumoepeau, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)
21 / 27

Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano, left, blocks BYU defensive tackle John Taumoepeau, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)

George Frey/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
22 / 27

Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
23 / 27

Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) runs during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
24 / 27

Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) runs during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) and Utah tight end JJ Buchanan (81) walk off the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game, against BYU Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)
25 / 27

Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) and Utah tight end JJ Buchanan (81) walk off the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game, against BYU Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)

George Frey/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
26 / 27

Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (22) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano speaks with family during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
27 / 27

Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano speaks with family during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Tyler Tate/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

10 players to watch on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft

The Browns hold one pick at No. 39 in Round 2, and two picks at No. 70 and No. 74 in Round 3

news

5 things to know about WR KC Concepcion, Browns No. 24 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

Concepcion was the recipient of the 2025 Paul Hornung Award

news

Social media reacts to WR KC Concepcion as the No. 24 selection by Browns in the 2026 NFL Draft

Fans and analysts were excited to see the Browns land a playmaker

news

Browns select WR KC Concepcion with the No. 24 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

Concepcion totaled 61 receptions for 919 yards and nine touchdowns at Texas A&M

news

5 things to know about OT Spencer Fano, Browns No. 9 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

Fano was named the 2025 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year

news

Social media reacts to OT Spencer Fano as No. 9 selection by Browns in the 2026 NFL Draft

Here is how Browns players, fans and others reacted to Cleveland drafting Fano

news

Cleveland Browns 2026 Draft Class

Get to know each member of the rookie class

news

Browns trade No. 6 pick to the Chiefs in exchange for No. 9 pick

Browns also receive pick No. 74 and No. 148

news

Browns 2026 NFL Draft Primer: What you need to know

How to watch and listen to the 2026 NFL Draft beginning on April 23

news

3 latest mock draft trade predictions for the Browns' first-round picks | Mock Draft Roundup

Draft analysts project trades for the Browns' No. 6 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

news

4 recent predictions for the Browns' 2026 draft picks | Mock Draft Roundup

The Browns hold four picks in the first three rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft

Advertising