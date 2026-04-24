Browns select WR KC Concepcion with the No. 24 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Browns selected WR KC Concepcion with the 24th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

He spent his first two seasons at North Carolina State before he transferred to Texas A&M ahead of the 2025 season. In his lone season at Texas A&M, Concepcion totaled 61 receptions for 919 yards and nine touchdowns, while adding 10 carries for 75 yards and one touchdown.

"I'm versatile. I make plays. I can play anywhere. I can run any route," Concepcion said. "Whenever I get there, you guys are going to be getting a dog all over the field."

Concepcion joins a receiving corps that features Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman, as well as young players such as Isaiah Bond, Luke Floriea and Gage Larvadain. The Browns also signed Tylan Wallace in free agency, tendered Jamari Thrash to bring back depth to room in March and had signed Isaiah Wooden to a reserve/futures contract in January.