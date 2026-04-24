 Skip to main content
Advertising

Draft Coverage

Presented by

Social media reacts to OT Spencer Fano as No. 9 selection by Browns in the 2026 NFL Draft

Here is how Browns players, fans and others reacted to Cleveland drafting Fano

Apr 23, 2026 at 09:45 PM
Author Image
Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

FanoSocialReactions_4.23.26

The Browns drafted OT Spencer Fano with the ninth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, solidifying their re-vamped offensive line.

Here is how social media reacted to the news.

Related Content

news

10 players to watch on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft

The Browns hold one pick at No. 39 in Round 2, and two picks at No. 70 and No. 74 in Round 3

news

5 things to know about WR KC Concepcion, Browns No. 24 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

Concepcion was the recipient of the 2025 Paul Hornung Award

news

Social media reacts to WR KC Concepcion as the No. 24 selection by Browns in the 2026 NFL Draft

Fans and analysts were excited to see the Browns land a playmaker

news

Browns select WR KC Concepcion with the No. 24 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

Concepcion totaled 61 receptions for 919 yards and nine touchdowns at Texas A&M

news

5 things to know about OT Spencer Fano, Browns No. 9 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

Fano was named the 2025 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year

news

Cleveland Browns 2026 Draft Class

Get to know each member of the rookie class

news

Browns select OT Spencer Fano with the No. 9 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

Fano played in 37 career games over three seasons at Utah

news

Browns trade No. 6 pick to the Chiefs in exchange for No. 9 pick

Browns also receive pick No. 74 and No. 148

news

Browns 2026 NFL Draft Primer: What you need to know

How to watch and listen to the 2026 NFL Draft beginning on April 23

news

3 latest mock draft trade predictions for the Browns' first-round picks | Mock Draft Roundup

Draft analysts project trades for the Browns' No. 6 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

news

4 recent predictions for the Browns' 2026 draft picks | Mock Draft Roundup

The Browns hold four picks in the first three rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft

Advertising