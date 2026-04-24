Social media reacts to OT Spencer Fano as No. 9 selection by Browns in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Browns drafted OT Spencer Fano with the ninth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, solidifying their re-vamped offensive line.
Here is how social media reacted to the news.
Games are won and lost in the trenches! Let’s rock out! #Dawgpound https://t.co/pf2qPObMwy— Elgton Jenkins (@Big_E_14) April 24, 2026
The @Browns just got a 6’6 311lbs BEAST In Spencer Fano. He moves like a tight end in a tackle body with elite lateral agility to pull out in space, get reach blocks in the run game and the balance to recover when initially beat. He gave up 0 sacks in 357 pass-pro snaps last… pic.twitter.com/Rkkr06vWHp— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 24, 2026
Spencer Fano was drafted in round 1 with pick 9 in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 9.80 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 34 out of 1645 OT from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/KngrWzaMaO pic.twitter.com/84T09xQOpU— RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 24, 2026
The Browns were going to take Utah OT Spencer Fano at 6, I'm told. Instead, they get him at 9, and third- and fifth-round picks for their trouble.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 24, 2026
Browns GM Andrew Berry on LT Spencer Fano: He has a number of incredible physical and mental characteristics.— Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) April 24, 2026
Believes arm length is overrated and minimalized by really good athleticism.
New Browns LT Spencer Fano, speaking to local reporters, said he drove to Cleveland right after the NFL combine for his "30" visit, which gave him an inkling the team might have real interest.— Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) April 24, 2026
#Browns Todd Monken on trading the No. 6 pick and taking Spencer Fano at No. 9:— Leah Doherty (@LeahDohertyTV) April 24, 2026
"What a great job by Andrew... and get the player we targeted the whole time." pic.twitter.com/ltN1iCbet0