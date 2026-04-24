5 things to know about WR KC Concepcion, Browns No. 24 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft 

Concepcion wrote letter to NFL General Managers

Just a week before the first night of the 2026 NFL Draft kicked off, Concepcion penned a letter to all 32 NFL teams through The Players' Tribune. In the letter, Concepcion spoke of his speech impediment, how he has grown as a man, the adversity he has faced in life and his potential as a prospect. Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry was impressed by the letter and message from Concepcion.