5 things to know about WR KC Concepcion, Browns No. 24 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft 

The Browns added to their receiving corps with their selection of WR KC Concepcion with the 24th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Here are five things to know about Cleveland's new wide receiver.
Concepcion established a foundation
While Concepcion was at North Carolina State, he established the KC Concepcion Foundation in 2024, initially to give back to the Charlotte and Raleigh communities. He has been involved in the community with a variety of events, including back-to-school drives, toy drives and working with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office to provide lunches to ESCAPE campers— a free program for children in the Charlotte area.
Concepcion wrote letter to NFL General Managers
Just a week before the first night of the 2026 NFL Draft kicked off, Concepcion penned a letter to all 32 NFL teams through The Players' Tribune. In the letter, Concepcion spoke of his speech impediment, how he has grown as a man, the adversity he has faced in life and his potential as a prospect. Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry was impressed by the letter and message from Concepcion.
"His agent sent the letter, I'm sure, to every (general manager), but I actually went and I called him after the letter," Berry said. "I was like, 'Hey, look, I thought that was really awesome,' and that was separate from obviously liking him as a prospect."
The Browns select WR KC Concepcion with the No. 24 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Check out photos from college and the NFL Combine.
Concepcion was the recipient of the 2025 Paul Hornung Award
Concepcion was named the 2025 Paul Hornung Award recipient, which is awarded to the most versatile player in college football. He was also the first Aggie to earn the distinction.
Concepcion earned First Team All-SEC honors at wide receiver, return specialist and all-purpose after leading the Aggies with 57 receptions for 886 yards and an SEC-best nine receiving touchdowns, tied for the league lead. He also paced the conference with 460 punt return yards.
He also finished the regular season with 12 total touchdowns, the most among SEC receivers, and became the first A&M player in the modern era to score via rush, reception and punt return in the same year. Concepcion ranked No. 14 nationally with 1,409 all-purpose yards and averaged 117.4 yards per game.
Concepcion's additional skillset as a punt returner
Not only did Concepcion play a significant role in the Aggie's offense, he also held another key role as a punt returner. He was one of the nation's most explosive returners, finishing third in the FBS with five punt returns of 30 yards or longer and third nationally with 20.0 yards per return.
Concepcion's role in RPO-based scheme
During his lone season at Texas A&M, Concepcion lined up both outside (65.5 percent of snaps) and inside (34.3 percent of snaps) in former offensive coordinator Collin Klein's RPO-based scheme. He finished the 2025 season with 61 receptions for 919 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.