 Skip to main content
Advertising

Draft Coverage

Presented by

5 things to know about WR KC Concepcion, Browns No. 24 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft 

Concepcion was the recipient of the 2025 Paul Hornung Award

Apr 24, 2026 at 12:57 AM
Author Image
Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

KC5thingstoknow_4.23.26

The Browns added to their receiving corps with their selection of WR KC Concepcion with the 24th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Here are five things to know about Cleveland's new wide receiver.

Concepcion established a foundation

While Concepcion was at North Carolina State, he established the KC Concepcion Foundation in 2024, initially to give back to the Charlotte and Raleigh communities. He has been involved in the community with a variety of events, including back-to-school drives, toy drives and working with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office to provide lunches to ESCAPE campers— a free program for children in the Charlotte area.

Concepcion wrote letter to NFL General Managers

Just a week before the first night of the 2026 NFL Draft kicked off, Concepcion penned a letter to all 32 NFL teams through The Players' Tribune. In the letter, Concepcion spoke of his speech impediment, how he has grown as a man, the adversity he has faced in life and his potential as a prospect. Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry was impressed by the letter and message from Concepcion.

"His agent sent the letter, I'm sure, to every (general manager), but I actually went and I called him after the letter," Berry said. "I was like, 'Hey, look, I thought that was really awesome,' and that was separate from obviously liking him as a prospect."

Related Links

KC Concepcion Through the Years

The Browns select WR KC Concepcion with the No. 24 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Check out photos from college and the NFL Combine.

AP25326757004386
1 / 30
KR3_7034
2 / 30
Matt Starkey
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) warms up before an NCAA college football game against UTSA Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
3 / 30

Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) warms up before an NCAA college football game against UTSA Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against UTSA during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
4 / 30

Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against UTSA during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) makes a leaping catch for a first down against Utah State during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
5 / 30

Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) makes a leaping catch for a first down against Utah State during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
6 / 30

Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
7 / 30

Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) warms up before playing Arkansas before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
8 / 30

Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) warms up before playing Arkansas before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (16) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
9 / 30

Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (16) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs for a touchdown after catching a pass as UTSA linebacker Darion White (44) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
10 / 30

Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs for a touchdown after catching a pass as UTSA linebacker Darion White (44) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) hugs wide receiver Mario Craver (1) before an NCAA college football game against UTSA Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
11 / 30

Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) hugs wide receiver Mario Craver (1) before an NCAA college football game against UTSA Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR3_7030
12 / 30
Matt Starkey
Texas A&M's KC Concepcion (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown after catching a pass as UTSA safety Elijah Newell defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
13 / 30

Texas A&M's KC Concepcion (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown after catching a pass as UTSA safety Elijah Newell defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (16) goes through drills and testing at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
14 / 30

Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (16) goes through drills and testing at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas A&M's KC Concepcion (7) returns a punt for a touchdown against UTSA during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
15 / 30

Texas A&M's KC Concepcion (7) returns a punt for a touchdown against UTSA during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs for yards after a catch against Utah State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
16 / 30

Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs for yards after a catch against Utah State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) carries against LSU cornerback DJ Pickett (3) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
17 / 30

Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) carries against LSU cornerback DJ Pickett (3) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) gestuers after praying before the start of an NCAA college football game against Utah State on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
18 / 30

Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) gestuers after praying before the start of an NCAA college football game against Utah State on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) breaks a tackle attempt by Auburn linebacker Xavier Atkins (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
19 / 30

Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) breaks a tackle attempt by Auburn linebacker Xavier Atkins (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (16) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
20 / 30

Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (16) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M's KC Concepcion (7) returns a punt 80 yards for a touchdown against UTSA during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
21 / 30

Texas A&M's KC Concepcion (7) returns a punt 80 yards for a touchdown against UTSA during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs the ball against Arkansas during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
22 / 30

Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs the ball against Arkansas during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion warms up before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
23 / 30

Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion warms up before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion warms up before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
24 / 30

Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion warms up before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR3_7000
25 / 30
Matt Starkey
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) catches a pass for a touchdown over Samford defensive back Quantaves Gaskins (27) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
26 / 30

Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) catches a pass for a touchdown over Samford defensive back Quantaves Gaskins (27) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (16) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
27 / 30

FILE - Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (16) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) gains yardage against Miami linebacker Chase Smith (41) during the second half of the first round of the College Football Playoff, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Karen Warren)
28 / 30

Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) gains yardage against Miami linebacker Chase Smith (41) during the second half of the first round of the College Football Playoff, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Karen Warren)

Karen Warren/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown over Mississippi State cornerback Deago Brumfield, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
29 / 30

Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown over Mississippi State cornerback Deago Brumfield, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs the ball against Miami during the second half of the first round of the College Football Playoff, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Karen Warren)
30 / 30

Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs the ball against Miami during the second half of the first round of the College Football Playoff, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Karen Warren)

Karen Warren/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Concepcion was the recipient of the 2025 Paul Hornung Award

Concepcion was named the 2025 Paul Hornung Award recipient, which is awarded to the most versatile player in college football. He was also the first Aggie to earn the distinction.

Concepcion earned First Team All-SEC honors at wide receiver, return specialist and all-purpose after leading the Aggies with 57 receptions for 886 yards and an SEC-best nine receiving touchdowns, tied for the league lead. He also paced the conference with 460 punt return yards.

He also finished the regular season with 12 total touchdowns, the most among SEC receivers, and became the first A&M player in the modern era to score via rush, reception and punt return in the same year. Concepcion ranked No. 14 nationally with 1,409 all-purpose yards and averaged 117.4 yards per game.

Concepcion's additional skillset as a punt returner

Not only did Concepcion play a significant role in the Aggie's offense, he also held another key role as a punt returner. He was one of the nation's most explosive returners, finishing third in the FBS with five punt returns of 30 yards or longer and third nationally with 20.0 yards per return.

Concepcion's role in RPO-based scheme

During his lone season at Texas A&M, Concepcion lined up both outside (65.5 percent of snaps) and inside (34.3 percent of snaps) in former offensive coordinator Collin Klein's RPO-based scheme. He finished the 2025 season with 61 receptions for 919 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Related Content

news

10 players to watch on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft

The Browns hold one pick at No. 39 in Round 2, and two picks at No. 70 and No. 74 in Round 3

news

Social media reacts to WR KC Concepcion as the No. 24 selection by Browns in the 2026 NFL Draft

Fans and analysts were excited to see the Browns land a playmaker

news

Browns select WR KC Concepcion with the No. 24 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

Concepcion totaled 61 receptions for 919 yards and nine touchdowns at Texas A&M

news

5 things to know about OT Spencer Fano, Browns No. 9 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

Fano was named the 2025 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year

news

Social media reacts to OT Spencer Fano as No. 9 selection by Browns in the 2026 NFL Draft

Here is how Browns players, fans and others reacted to Cleveland drafting Fano

news

Cleveland Browns 2026 Draft Class

Get to know each member of the rookie class

news

Browns select OT Spencer Fano with the No. 9 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

Fano played in 37 career games over three seasons at Utah

news

Browns trade No. 6 pick to the Chiefs in exchange for No. 9 pick

Browns also receive pick No. 74 and No. 148

news

Browns 2026 NFL Draft Primer: What you need to know

How to watch and listen to the 2026 NFL Draft beginning on April 23

news

3 latest mock draft trade predictions for the Browns' first-round picks | Mock Draft Roundup

Draft analysts project trades for the Browns' No. 6 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

news

4 recent predictions for the Browns' 2026 draft picks | Mock Draft Roundup

The Browns hold four picks in the first three rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft

Advertising