Spencer Fano feels prepared to step into role at left tackle for the Browns 

After the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine wrapped up the first weekend of March, OT Spencer Fano hopped in a car and headed to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for a Top 30 visit with the Browns.
While on that visit, Fano envisioned himself as a member of the Browns.
"I feel like that alone, I thought it was pretty cool and I could see myself being here," Fano.
Less than two months later, Fano stood in the media room at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus with a jersey that featured his nameplate and the No. 55. Fano was officially drafted by the Browns as the ninth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
"I'm so excited," Fano said. "I just gotta be honest, one of my first thoughts was I don't have to play Myles Garrett on Sundays. So that's something to be excited about in itself. But I mean just to be here, be with these teammates, to be able to play for these fans, it's an honor."
Now with the Browns, he joins a re-vamped offensive line that saw numerous changes during free agency and has a new position coach in George Warhop. While at the combine and on his visit to the Browns, Fano had the chance to meet Warhop and learn about his "old-school" coaching style.
Fano also will step into the role at left tackle, as head coach Todd Monken said following the pick selection they will have Fano play at left tackle. To Monken, Fano's character, athleticism and toughness were the three traits that stood out and played a large factor in their pursuit of him early in the draft.
"His character was first, I mean, the way he's wired," Monken said. "I think the expectations that we will have for him won't even match that he has for himself. His athleticism, his toughness, I mean, when you want to start off the first year of your regime, you talk about what you want: character, toughness, athleticism, he has it all."
Fano said he feels prepared to step into that position on the offensive line. Not only did Fano start 11 games at left tackle during his collegiate career at Utah, but he also continued to take practice reps at all positions on the offensive line throughout the pre-draft process in order to be prepared for the needs of the team that drafted him. And he believes that wherever he lines up to take reps, he will be prepared to take the field at that position.
Spencer Fano and KC Concepcion Arrive at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus After Being Drafted by the Browns
Check out exclusive photos as Browns first-round picks Spencer Fano and KC Concepcion arrive at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea following the 2026 NFL Draft. See their first moments with the team as they begin their NFL career.
Fano also expressed his excitement to be a left tackle for the Browns and learn alongside a new group of offensive line.
"It's cool not going into a room where everyone's already set in stone, to be able to go in a room where we can all build relationships at the same time," Fano said. "I'm excited to be everybody's shadow, to learn how to be great in this league."
Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry reiterated that while Fano does have the position flexibility to play left and right tackle, they plan to keep him at left tackle and allow him to play and grow at the position.
"We're really excited about Spencer and his potential at left tackle," Berry said. "He's super athletic, very versatile, elite makeup. […] We think that's a big foundational piece to that position group."
Berry emphasized that message to Fano on the FaceTime call, sharing with Fano that they would take him as the ninth overall pick and believed he could be a franchise left tackle for the Browns. As Fano heard that message from Berry, he became emotional as he expressed his excitement to play for the Browns.
"I'm ready," Fano said. "It's such a cool thing to be believed in and I'm not one that likes to let people down."