Spencer Fano feels prepared to step into role at left tackle for the Browns 

Now with the Browns, he joins a re-vamped offensive line that saw numerous changes during free agency and has a new position coach in George Warhop. While at the combine and on his visit to the Browns, Fano had the chance to meet Warhop and learn about his "old-school" coaching style.

Fano also will step into the role at left tackle, as head coach Todd Monken said following the pick selection they will have Fano play at left tackle. To Monken, Fano's character, athleticism and toughness were the three traits that stood out and played a large factor in their pursuit of him early in the draft.

"His character was first, I mean, the way he's wired," Monken said. "I think the expectations that we will have for him won't even match that he has for himself. His athleticism, his toughness, I mean, when you want to start off the first year of your regime, you talk about what you want: character, toughness, athleticism, he has it all."