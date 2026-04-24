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Spencer Fano feels prepared to step into role at left tackle for the Browns 

Fano was selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

Apr 24, 2026 at 06:27 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

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After the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine wrapped up the first weekend of March, OT Spencer Fano hopped in a car and headed to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for a Top 30 visit with the Browns.

While on that visit, Fano envisioned himself as a member of the Browns.

"I feel like that alone, I thought it was pretty cool and I could see myself being here," Fano.

Less than two months later, Fano stood in the media room at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus with a jersey that featured his nameplate and the No. 55. Fano was officially drafted by the Browns as the ninth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

"I'm so excited," Fano said. "I just gotta be honest, one of my first thoughts was I don't have to play Myles Garrett on Sundays. So that's something to be excited about in itself. But I mean just to be here, be with these teammates, to be able to play for these fans, it's an honor."

Now with the Browns, he joins a re-vamped offensive line that saw numerous changes during free agency and has a new position coach in George Warhop. While at the combine and on his visit to the Browns, Fano had the chance to meet Warhop and learn about his "old-school" coaching style.

Fano also will step into the role at left tackle, as head coach Todd Monken said following the pick selection they will have Fano play at left tackle. To Monken, Fano's character, athleticism and toughness were the three traits that stood out and played a large factor in their pursuit of him early in the draft.

"His character was first, I mean, the way he's wired," Monken said. "I think the expectations that we will have for him won't even match that he has for himself. His athleticism, his toughness, I mean, when you want to start off the first year of your regime, you talk about what you want: character, toughness, athleticism, he has it all."

Fano said he feels prepared to step into that position on the offensive line. Not only did Fano start 11 games at left tackle during his collegiate career at Utah, but he also continued to take practice reps at all positions on the offensive line throughout the pre-draft process in order to be prepared for the needs of the team that drafted him. And he believes that wherever he lines up to take reps, he will be prepared to take the field at that position.

Spencer Fano and KC Concepcion Arrive at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus After Being Drafted by the Browns

Check out exclusive photos as Browns first-round picks Spencer Fano and KC Concepcion arrive at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea following the 2026 NFL Draft. See their first moments with the team as they begin their NFL career.

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Browns first round picks Spencer Fano and KC Concepcion during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round picks Spencer Fano and KC Concepcion during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick Spencer Fano arrives in Cleveland during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
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Browns first round pick Spencer Fano arrives in Cleveland during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick KC Concepcion during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round pick KC Concepcion during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick Spencer Fano poses for a portrait during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round pick Spencer Fano poses for a portrait during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick KC Concepcion poses for a portrait during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round pick KC Concepcion poses for a portrait during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick Spencer Fano during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round pick Spencer Fano during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick KC Concepcion during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round pick KC Concepcion during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round picks Spencer Fano and speaks to the media during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round picks Spencer Fano and speaks to the media during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick Spencer Fano during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round pick Spencer Fano during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round picks Spencer Fano and KC Concepcion speak to the media during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round picks Spencer Fano and KC Concepcion speak to the media during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick KC Concepcion during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round pick KC Concepcion during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick Spencer Fano poses for a portrait during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round pick Spencer Fano poses for a portrait during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round picks Spencer Fano and KC Concepcion speak to the media during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round picks Spencer Fano and KC Concepcion speak to the media during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick KC Concepcion during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round pick KC Concepcion during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick Spencer Fano's draft card and jersey during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round pick Spencer Fano's draft card and jersey during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick KC Conception's draft card and jersey during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round pick KC Conception's draft card and jersey during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick Spencer Fano during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round pick Spencer Fano during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick KC Concepcion during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round pick KC Concepcion during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round picks Spencer Fano and KC Concepcion speak to the media during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round picks Spencer Fano and KC Concepcion speak to the media during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick KC Concepcion during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round pick KC Concepcion during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick Spencer Fano arrives in Cleveland during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
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Browns first round pick Spencer Fano arrives in Cleveland during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
JW Johnson during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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JW Johnson during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick Spencer Fano arrives in Cleveland during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
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Browns first round pick Spencer Fano arrives in Cleveland during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Jimmy Haslam during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Jimmy Haslam during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round picks Spencer Fano speaks to the media during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round picks Spencer Fano speaks to the media during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick Spencer Fano arrives in Cleveland during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
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Browns first round pick Spencer Fano arrives in Cleveland during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick Spencer Fano during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round pick Spencer Fano during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round picks Spencer Fano and KC Concepcion speak to the media during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round picks Spencer Fano and KC Concepcion speak to the media during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick KC Concepcion during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round pick KC Concepcion during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round picks Spencer Fano and KC Concepcion speak to the media during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round picks Spencer Fano and KC Concepcion speak to the media during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick KC Concepcion poses for a portrait during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round pick KC Concepcion poses for a portrait during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round picks Spencer Fano and KC Concepcion speak to the media during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round picks Spencer Fano and KC Concepcion speak to the media during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick Spencer Fano poses for a portrait during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round pick Spencer Fano poses for a portrait during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick KC Concepcion during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round pick KC Concepcion during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
KC Concepcion and his family during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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KC Concepcion and his family during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick KC Concepcion's family during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round pick KC Concepcion's family during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick KC Concepcion and Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Monty Gibson during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round pick KC Concepcion and Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Monty Gibson during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick Spencer Fano during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round pick Spencer Fano during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick KC Concepcion poses for a portrait during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round pick KC Concepcion poses for a portrait during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick KC Concepcion arrives in Cleveland during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
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Browns first round pick KC Concepcion arrives in Cleveland during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick KC Concepcion during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round pick KC Concepcion during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Assistant General Manager & Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook and Browns first round pick KC Concepcion during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Assistant General Manager & Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook and Browns first round pick KC Concepcion during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
JW Johnson and Browns first round pick Spencer Fano during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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JW Johnson and Browns first round pick Spencer Fano during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick Spencer Fano during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round pick Spencer Fano during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick KC Concepcion during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round pick KC Concepcion during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick Spencer Fano during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round pick Spencer Fano during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick KC Concepcion during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round pick KC Concepcion during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick Spencer Fano during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round pick Spencer Fano during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round picks Spencer Fano and KC Concepcion speak to the media during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round picks Spencer Fano and KC Concepcion speak to the media during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick KC Concepcion during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round pick KC Concepcion during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick Spencer Fano during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round pick Spencer Fano during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick KC Concepcion poses for a portrait during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round pick KC Concepcion poses for a portrait during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick KC Concepcion and Director of Player Engagement Ron Brewer during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round pick KC Concepcion and Director of Player Engagement Ron Brewer during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Assistant General Manager & Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook and Browns first round pick KC Concepcion during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Assistant General Manager & Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook and Browns first round pick KC Concepcion during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round picks Spencer Fano and KC Concepcion speak to the media during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round picks Spencer Fano and KC Concepcion speak to the media during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick KC Concepcion speaks to the media during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round pick KC Concepcion speaks to the media during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick Spencer Fano poses for a portrait during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round pick Spencer Fano poses for a portrait during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick KC Concepcion and Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Monty Gibson during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round pick KC Concepcion and Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Monty Gibson during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round picks Spencer Fano and his fiancé during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round picks Spencer Fano and his fiancé during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick KC Concepcion and Director of Equipment Operations Kory Gillissie during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round pick KC Concepcion and Director of Equipment Operations Kory Gillissie during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick Spencer Fano during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round pick Spencer Fano during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick KC Concepcion during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round pick KC Concepcion during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick Spencer Fano poses for a portrait during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round pick Spencer Fano poses for a portrait during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick KC Concepcion and Cleveland Browns Play-By-Play Announcer Andrew Siciliano during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round pick KC Concepcion and Cleveland Browns Play-By-Play Announcer Andrew Siciliano during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick KC Concepcion during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round pick KC Concepcion during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick Spencer Fano arrives in Cleveland during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
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Browns first round pick Spencer Fano arrives in Cleveland during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick KC Concepcion poses for a portrait during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round pick KC Concepcion poses for a portrait during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick KC Concepcion and his family during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round pick KC Concepcion and his family during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Browns first round pick KC Concepcion and his family during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Browns first round pick KC Concepcion and his family during day two of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
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Fano also expressed his excitement to be a left tackle for the Browns and learn alongside a new group of offensive line.

"It's cool not going into a room where everyone's already set in stone, to be able to go in a room where we can all build relationships at the same time," Fano said. "I'm excited to be everybody's shadow, to learn how to be great in this league."

Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry reiterated that while Fano does have the position flexibility to play left and right tackle, they plan to keep him at left tackle and allow him to play and grow at the position.

"We're really excited about Spencer and his potential at left tackle," Berry said. "He's super athletic, very versatile, elite makeup. […] We think that's a big foundational piece to that position group."

Berry emphasized that message to Fano on the FaceTime call, sharing with Fano that they would take him as the ninth overall pick and believed he could be a franchise left tackle for the Browns. As Fano heard that message from Berry, he became emotional as he expressed his excitement to play for the Browns.

"I'm ready," Fano said. "It's such a cool thing to be believed in and I'm not one that likes to let people down."

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