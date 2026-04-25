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10 players to watch on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft

The Browns hold five picks on the final day of the draft 

Apr 25, 2026 at 02:21 AM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

PlayersDay3_4.25.26

The Browns enter the final day of the 2026 NFL Draft with five total picks in the final four rounds.

They have four picks in the fifth round at Nos. 146, 148, 149 and 152 overall, and one in the seventh round at No. 248. The Browns made three trades on the second night of the draft to move around the board and add draft capital.

So, as Day 3 gets ready to kick off at 12 p.m. ET, here are 10 players to keep an eye on as the final four rounds of the draft unfold.

CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

The Browns could look to add more depth to the secondary, this time in a cornerback. McCoy played just two collegiate seasons, first at Oregon State in 2023 and then at Tennessee in 2024. While at Oregon State as a freshman, McCoy recorded 31 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, seven passes defensed and one fumble recovery. Then at Tennessee, McCoy totaled 44 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions and nine passes defensed. McCoy then tore his ACL in January 2025 and missed the entirety of the 2025 season.

DE Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State

Dennis-Sutton played all four years at Penn State, appearing in 55 games. He totaled 127 tackles, 34.5 tackles for loss, 23.5 sacks, two interceptions, eight passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and seven forced fumbles. During the 2025 season, he generated 45 total pressures as a pass rusher, according to PFF.

CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State

Another option at corner is Abney. IIn his three seasons at Arizona State, Abney recorded 98 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, six interceptions, 21 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In the 2025 season, Abney broke up nine passes in coverage and gave up 32 receptions in coverage, according to PFF.

LB Kyle Louis, Pitt

The Browns drafted their starting linebacker Carson Schwesinger just one year ago, but depth at the position is an option. Louis played all four years at Pitt, appearing in 37 career games. He totaled 201 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six interceptions, six passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles. He also recorded an interception returned for a touchdown during the 2024 season.

CB Malik Muhammad, Texas

Muhammad played three seasons at Texas, appearing in 41 career games. He recorded 97 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions and 16 passes defensed. According to PFF, during the 2025 season, Muhammad allowed a 57.8 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks.

C Sam Hecht, Kansas State

As the Browns have re-built their offensive line, and depth across the line is an important attribute. After redshirting in 2021, Hecht played all four years at Kansas State, appearing in 42 career games with 25 earned starts. He was the full-time starter in 2024 and 2025 and allowed zero sacks during those two seasons.

TE Justin Joly, North Carolina State

If the Browns look to add depth to their tight end room, Joly could be an option on the final day of the draft. Joly began his collegiate career at Connecticut where he spent two seasons before transferring to North Carolina State in 2024. He played his final two collegiate seasons and started 24 of 25 games played. While at North Carolina State, he recorded 92 receptions for 1,150 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

DT Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State

Jackson began his collegiate career at Maryland in 2021 before he transferred to Miami for one season in 2022. He then transferred to Florida State, where he played three seasons from 2023-25. While at Florida State, Jackson appeared in 25 career games and recorded 80 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one pass defensed and one forced fumble.

G Billy Schrauth, Notre Dame

Schrauth played three seasons at Notre Dame, appearing in 32 career games. He started 22 games, including six at right guard and 16 at left guard. During the 2025 season, he allowed two total pressures in pass protection, including zero sacks and zero hits allowed to opposing pass rushers, according to PFF.

QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

The option to add a quarterback in the draft could still be on the table on the final day. Nussmeier spent his entire college career at LSU, playing in 40 career games over five seasons and was the starting quarterback in 2024 and 2025. He posted a 15-8 record while the starting quarterback, and became only the third 7,000-yard passer in school history. During the 2024 season, Nussmeier led the SEC with 337 completions, throwing for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns. Then in 2025, he completed 194 of 288 passing attempts for 1,927 yards and 12 touchdowns through nine games played.

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