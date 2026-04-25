10 players to watch on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft

TE Justin Joly, North Carolina State

If the Browns look to add depth to their tight end room, Joly could be an option on the final day of the draft. Joly began his collegiate career at Connecticut where he spent two seasons before transferring to North Carolina State in 2024. He played his final two collegiate seasons and started 24 of 25 games played. While at North Carolina State, he recorded 92 receptions for 1,150 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

DT Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State

Jackson began his collegiate career at Maryland in 2021 before he transferred to Miami for one season in 2022. He then transferred to Florida State, where he played three seasons from 2023-25. While at Florida State, Jackson appeared in 25 career games and recorded 80 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one pass defensed and one forced fumble.

G Billy Schrauth, Notre Dame

Schrauth played three seasons at Notre Dame, appearing in 32 career games. He started 22 games, including six at right guard and 16 at left guard. During the 2025 season, he allowed two total pressures in pass protection, including zero sacks and zero hits allowed to opposing pass rushers, according to PFF.

QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU