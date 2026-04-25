5 things to know about S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Browns No. 58 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft 

The Browns added to their safety room with their selection of S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren with the 58th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Here are five things to know about the newest safety in the secondary.
McNeil-Warren second consecutive MAC player drafted by the Browns
McNeil-Warren joins a group of local MAC players on the Browns' roster. After Cleveland selected TE Harold Fannin Jr. with the 67th pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, McNeil-Warren marks the second consecutive player from the MAC selected by the Browns. Their roster features a third MAC player in WR Luke Floriea from Kent State, who has spent time on the Browns' practice squad and active roster.
McNeil-Warren added to Toledo's drafted defensive players
With the Browns drafting McNeil-Warren at No. 58, he became Toledo's sixth defensive player drafted over the past five years. He joins a group that consists of DT Darius Alexander (2025), CB Quinyon Mitchell (2024), DT Desjuan Johnson (2023) and S Tycen Anderson and CB Samuel Womack (2022).
McNeil-Warren utilized the "peanut punch" in college
Over the course of his collegiate career at Toledo, he totaled nine forced fumbles, often utilizing the "peanut punch" method of knocking the ball free.
The Browns select S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren with the No. 58 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Check out photos from college, Pro Day and the NFL Combine.
McNeil-Warren comes from a big family
McNeil-Warren is one of nine children, including four brothers and four sisters.
McNeil-Warren stayed at Toledo for entire collegiate career
After a strong junior season in which McNeil-Warren started all eight games played and recorded 61 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble, five passes defensed and one interception, he could have made the decision to transfer and move to a major conference. However, McNeil-Warren decided to stay at Toledo, turning down transfer opportunities and finished out his collegiate career.