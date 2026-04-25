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5 things to know about S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Browns No. 58 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft 

McNeil-Warren became Toledo's sixth defensive player drafted over the past five years

Apr 25, 2026 at 12:31 AM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

5thingsEmmanuel_4.24.26

The Browns added to their safety room with their selection of S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren with the 58th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Here are five things to know about the newest safety in the secondary.

McNeil-Warren second consecutive MAC player drafted by the Browns

McNeil-Warren joins a group of local MAC players on the Browns' roster. After Cleveland selected TE Harold Fannin Jr. with the 67th pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, McNeil-Warren marks the second consecutive player from the MAC selected by the Browns. Their roster features a third MAC player in WR Luke Floriea from Kent State, who has spent time on the Browns' practice squad and active roster.

McNeil-Warren added to Toledo's drafted defensive players

With the Browns drafting McNeil-Warren at No. 58, he became Toledo's sixth defensive player drafted over the past five years. He joins a group that consists of DT Darius Alexander (2025), CB Quinyon Mitchell (2024), DT Desjuan Johnson (2023) and S Tycen Anderson and CB Samuel Womack (2022).

McNeil-Warren utilized the "peanut punch" in college

Over the course of his collegiate career at Toledo, he totaled nine forced fumbles, often utilizing the "peanut punch" method of knocking the ball free.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren Through the Years

The Browns select S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren with the No. 58 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Check out photos from college, Pro Day and the NFL Combine.

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Toledo defensive back Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (40) answers questions during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Toledo defensive back Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (40) answers questions during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren catches a pass during the school's NFL football pro day Monday, March 23, 2026, at the University of Toledo in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
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Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren catches a pass during the school's NFL football pro day Monday, March 23, 2026, at the University of Toledo in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Toledo defensive back Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (40) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Toledo defensive back Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (40) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren takes part in the school's NFL football pro day Monday, March 23, 2026, at the University of Toledo in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
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Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren takes part in the school's NFL football pro day Monday, March 23, 2026, at the University of Toledo in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Toledo defensive back Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (40) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Toledo defensive back Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (40) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (7) gets ready for a play during an NCAA football game between WKU and Toledo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Bowling Green, Ky. WKU came back to beat Toledo 26-21. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
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Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (7) gets ready for a play during an NCAA football game between WKU and Toledo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Bowling Green, Ky. WKU came back to beat Toledo 26-21. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

James Kenney/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren catches a pass during the school's NFL football pro day Monday, March 23, 2026, at the University of Toledo in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
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Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren catches a pass during the school's NFL football pro day Monday, March 23, 2026, at the University of Toledo in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Toledo defensive back Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (40) participates in the Broad Jump at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, in Indianapolis. (Gregory Payan/AP Content Services for NFL)
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Toledo defensive back Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (40) participates in the Broad Jump at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, in Indianapolis. (Gregory Payan/AP Content Services for NFL)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
In this photograph taken with a slow shutter speed, Toledo defensive back Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (40) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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In this photograph taken with a slow shutter speed, Toledo defensive back Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (40) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren catches a pass during the school's NFL football pro day Monday, March 23, 2026, at the University of Toledo in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
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Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren catches a pass during the school's NFL football pro day Monday, March 23, 2026, at the University of Toledo in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Toledo defensive back Emmanuel McNeil-Warren goes through drills and testing at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Toledo defensive back Emmanuel McNeil-Warren goes through drills and testing at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is interviewed during the school's NFL football pro day Monday, March 23, 2026, at the University of Toledo in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
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Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is interviewed during the school's NFL football pro day Monday, March 23, 2026, at the University of Toledo in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (7) intercepts a pass intended for WKU wide receiver Easton Messer (8) during an NCAA football game between WKU and Toledo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Bowling Green, Ky. WKU came back to beat Toledo 26-21. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
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Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (7) intercepts a pass intended for WKU wide receiver Easton Messer (8) during an NCAA football game between WKU and Toledo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Bowling Green, Ky. WKU came back to beat Toledo 26-21. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

James Kenney/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren catches a pass during the school's NFL football pro day Monday, March 23, 2026, at the University of Toledo in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
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Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren catches a pass during the school's NFL football pro day Monday, March 23, 2026, at the University of Toledo in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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McNeil-Warren comes from a big family

McNeil-Warren is one of nine children, including four brothers and four sisters.

McNeil-Warren stayed at Toledo for entire collegiate career

After a strong junior season in which McNeil-Warren started all eight games played and recorded 61 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble, five passes defensed and one interception, he could have made the decision to transfer and move to a major conference. However, McNeil-Warren decided to stay at Toledo, turning down transfer opportunities and finished out his collegiate career.

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