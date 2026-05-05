What does Justin Jefferson add to the linebacker room? | Browns Mailbag

How big of an impact can OT Austin Barber and C Parker Brailsford have? – Harry O., New York City, New York

Time will tell as both Barber and Brailsford carve out their individual roles among the other offensive linemen; however, for a unit that same major changes during the offseason, they have an opportunity in front of them and could make a significant impact in the trenches.

Head coach Todd Monken said after the selection of Barber that they currently view him as a tackle but acknowledged that he has position flexibility. Monken added there is also the potential to move him to the inside of the offensive line.

"We really liked him from the jump," Monken said of Barber. "Certainly, we knew we had to address the offensive line. And so, as he was still up on the board, I think the opportunity to move back and then as it continued then – let's not wait any longer. Let's go up and get him and we're fired up to get him."

Brailsford's athleticism at center could help him create an impact early on, as that skillset gives the Browns optionality in the run game. Monken also highlighted Brailsford's power and how he uses his hands as traits that stand out.

Monken also has previous experience working with centers with a build similar to Brailsford, which could prove beneficial for Brailsford's development.