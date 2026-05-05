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Browns Mailbag

What does Justin Jefferson add to the linebacker room? | Browns Mailbag

Associate editor and staff writer Kelsey Russo answers your questions

May 05, 2026 at 12:14 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

2026MailbagNo1_5.5.26

The Browns wrapped up a successful draft just about two weeks ago, in which they welcomed 10 rookies to the team.

With the selections of OT Spencer Fano, WR KC Concepcion, WR Denzel Boston, S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, OT Austin Barber, C Parker Brailsford, LB Justin Jefferson, TE Joe Royer, QB Taylen Green and TE Carsen Ryan, the Browns addressed numerous position groups on the offensive side of the ball. They also added two key players to their defense.

The next step for the newest members of the Browns will come in rookie minicamp, set to take place at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus from May 8-10. Ahead of rookie minicamp, we opened up the mailbag to answer your questions.

How is Justin Jefferson's game? What does he add to the linebacker room? – Gordon B., Minneapolis, Minn.

As defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg implements his defensive scheme, he wants his players to play fast and hard, looking to attack the ball.

Jefferson brings those specific qualities to the linebacker room, as both Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry and Director of Player Personnel Adam Al-Khayyal pointed out following his selection in the draft. They value his speed and athleticism as key traits of his game.

"Really nice scheme fit, first and foremost," Al-Khayyal said of Jefferson during the draft. "We signed Quincy Williams. Both of those guys are around the same size, six foot, really fast, really athletic. So just a real clean vision for how he fits into the scheme. And then when you have guys who can run 4.4 and like to hit, that translates pretty well on special teams. So, I think, Justin, both on defense and on special teams will have a nice role."

Jefferson appeared in 41 career games in three seasons at Alabama. He recorded 149 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, five sacks, one interception, six passes defensed and three forced fumbles.

That speed translates to more than just the defense, too. Jefferson carved out a role for himself on special teams early in his career at Alabama before he stepped into a full-time starter during the 2025 season, in which he started all 15 games. Now in Cleveland, he can continue to utilize his speed and find his role both on special teams and among the linebacker room.

"I think with Justin (Jefferson), he's a DNA match for this defense because we'll prioritize speed, range, athleticism, and sacrifice a little bit of size because of how we play," Berry added. "But then also, his ability in the kicking game is certainly a bonus because it gives a relatively high floor for his year one role."

A look at Monday's Workout - Offseason Workouts

Check out photos of Browns players working during Phase II fieldwork at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

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Head Coach Todd Monken during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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The defense during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Malachi Corley (83) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (83) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Kalia Davis (93) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Kalia Davis (93) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Jack Stoll (89) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Tight end Jack Stoll (89) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Michael Burton (34) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Fullback Michael Burton (34) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Donovan McMillon (31), Safety Daniel Thomas (24), Pass Game Coordinator Ephraim Banda, Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33), Safety Christopher Edmonds (41) and Player Development Coordinator Hajriz Aliu during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Donovan McMillon (31), Safety Daniel Thomas (24), Pass Game Coordinator Ephraim Banda, Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33), Safety Christopher Edmonds (41) and Player Development Coordinator Hajriz Aliu during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Analyst Travis Monken during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive Analyst Travis Monken during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Raheim Sanders (35) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Raheim Sanders (35) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Jack Stoll (89) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Tight end Jack Stoll (89) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Gage Larvadain (84) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Gage Larvadain (84) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Nathaniel Watson (40) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Nathaniel Watson (40) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Pass Game Coordinator Ephraim Banda during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Pass Game Coordinator Ephraim Banda during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Special Teams Coordinator Byron Storer during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Special Teams Coordinator Byron Storer during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Coach Mike Bajakian during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Coach Mike Bajakian during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams' cleats during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams' cleats during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jamari Thrash (80) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Jamari Thrash (80) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant General Manager & Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Assistant General Manager & Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The linebackers during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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The linebackers during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Raheim Sanders (35) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Raheim Sanders (35) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Sal Cannella (87) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Tight end Sal Cannella (87) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Analyst Travis Monken during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive Analyst Travis Monken during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Isaiah Wooden (85) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Isaiah Wooden (85) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Ahmani Marshall (23) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Ahmani Marshall (23) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Michael Burton (34) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Fullback Michael Burton (34) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio (54) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio (54) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Chief of Staff John Carr during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Chief of Staff John Carr during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
A football during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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A football during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers (63) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers (63) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Raheim Sanders (35) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Raheim Sanders (35) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Run Game Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Jeff Blasko during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Run Game Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Jeff Blasko during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The defensive line during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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The defensive line during fieldwork in Phase II of the offseason on May 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
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How big of an impact can OT Austin Barber and C Parker Brailsford have? – Harry O., New York City, New York

Time will tell as both Barber and Brailsford carve out their individual roles among the other offensive linemen; however, for a unit that same major changes during the offseason, they have an opportunity in front of them and could make a significant impact in the trenches.

Head coach Todd Monken said after the selection of Barber that they currently view him as a tackle but acknowledged that he has position flexibility. Monken added there is also the potential to move him to the inside of the offensive line.

"We really liked him from the jump," Monken said of Barber. "Certainly, we knew we had to address the offensive line. And so, as he was still up on the board, I think the opportunity to move back and then as it continued then – let's not wait any longer. Let's go up and get him and we're fired up to get him."

Brailsford's athleticism at center could help him create an impact early on, as that skillset gives the Browns optionality in the run game. Monken also highlighted Brailsford's power and how he uses his hands as traits that stand out.

Monken also has previous experience working with centers with a build similar to Brailsford, which could prove beneficial for Brailsford's development.

"You have seen Coach Monken play with an athletic center with a range and do a lot of creative stuff in the run game," Al-Khayyal said. "And that certainly is appealing in terms of Parker and how we would deploy him."

Do you think (Todd) Monken and OL coach (George Warhop) will combine and see who does best at positions, or do they absolutely go Fano at LT? – Johnny U., Columbus, Ohio

Who the starting five offensive linemen in Week 1 of the regular season will be is still to be officially determined, as the Browns will use all of OTAs, minicamp and training camp to work with their new additions to the group and find the best combination of players to put out on the field. Berry emphasized during the draft that their goal is to have quality production from all five spots on the offensive line.

However, with viewing Fano was as one of the top prospects in the draft and taking Fano as the ninth overall pick, the Browns are excited about his potential as their left tackle. He has the opportunity in front of him to be their starting left tackle when the 2026 season kicks off.

"I think the expectations that we will have for him won't even match that he has for himself," Monken said during the draft. "His athleticism, his toughness, I mean, when you want to start off the first year of your regime, you talk about what you want: character, toughness, athleticism, he has it all."

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