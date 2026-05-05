What does Justin Jefferson add to the linebacker room? | Browns Mailbag

The Browns wrapped up a successful draft just about two weeks ago, in which they welcomed 10 rookies to the team.
With the selections of OT Spencer Fano, WR KC Concepcion, WR Denzel Boston, S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, OT Austin Barber, C Parker Brailsford, LB Justin Jefferson, TE Joe Royer, QB Taylen Green and TE Carsen Ryan, the Browns addressed numerous position groups on the offensive side of the ball. They also added two key players to their defense.
The next step for the newest members of the Browns will come in rookie minicamp, set to take place at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus from May 8-10. Ahead of rookie minicamp, we opened up the mailbag to answer your questions.
How is Justin Jefferson's game? What does he add to the linebacker room? – Gordon B., Minneapolis, Minn.
As defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg implements his defensive scheme, he wants his players to play fast and hard, looking to attack the ball.
Jefferson brings those specific qualities to the linebacker room, as both Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry and Director of Player Personnel Adam Al-Khayyal pointed out following his selection in the draft. They value his speed and athleticism as key traits of his game.
"Really nice scheme fit, first and foremost," Al-Khayyal said of Jefferson during the draft. "We signed Quincy Williams. Both of those guys are around the same size, six foot, really fast, really athletic. So just a real clean vision for how he fits into the scheme. And then when you have guys who can run 4.4 and like to hit, that translates pretty well on special teams. So, I think, Justin, both on defense and on special teams will have a nice role."
Jefferson appeared in 41 career games in three seasons at Alabama. He recorded 149 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, five sacks, one interception, six passes defensed and three forced fumbles.
That speed translates to more than just the defense, too. Jefferson carved out a role for himself on special teams early in his career at Alabama before he stepped into a full-time starter during the 2025 season, in which he started all 15 games. Now in Cleveland, he can continue to utilize his speed and find his role both on special teams and among the linebacker room.
"I think with Justin (Jefferson), he's a DNA match for this defense because we'll prioritize speed, range, athleticism, and sacrifice a little bit of size because of how we play," Berry added. "But then also, his ability in the kicking game is certainly a bonus because it gives a relatively high floor for his year one role."
Check out photos of Browns players working during Phase II fieldwork at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
How big of an impact can OT Austin Barber and C Parker Brailsford have? – Harry O., New York City, New York
Time will tell as both Barber and Brailsford carve out their individual roles among the other offensive linemen; however, for a unit that same major changes during the offseason, they have an opportunity in front of them and could make a significant impact in the trenches.
Head coach Todd Monken said after the selection of Barber that they currently view him as a tackle but acknowledged that he has position flexibility. Monken added there is also the potential to move him to the inside of the offensive line.
"We really liked him from the jump," Monken said of Barber. "Certainly, we knew we had to address the offensive line. And so, as he was still up on the board, I think the opportunity to move back and then as it continued then – let's not wait any longer. Let's go up and get him and we're fired up to get him."
Brailsford's athleticism at center could help him create an impact early on, as that skillset gives the Browns optionality in the run game. Monken also highlighted Brailsford's power and how he uses his hands as traits that stand out.
Monken also has previous experience working with centers with a build similar to Brailsford, which could prove beneficial for Brailsford's development.
"You have seen Coach Monken play with an athletic center with a range and do a lot of creative stuff in the run game," Al-Khayyal said. "And that certainly is appealing in terms of Parker and how we would deploy him."
Do you think (Todd) Monken and OL coach (George Warhop) will combine and see who does best at positions, or do they absolutely go Fano at LT? – Johnny U., Columbus, Ohio
Who the starting five offensive linemen in Week 1 of the regular season will be is still to be officially determined, as the Browns will use all of OTAs, minicamp and training camp to work with their new additions to the group and find the best combination of players to put out on the field. Berry emphasized during the draft that their goal is to have quality production from all five spots on the offensive line.
However, with viewing Fano was as one of the top prospects in the draft and taking Fano as the ninth overall pick, the Browns are excited about his potential as their left tackle. He has the opportunity in front of him to be their starting left tackle when the 2026 season kicks off.
"I think the expectations that we will have for him won't even match that he has for himself," Monken said during the draft. "His athleticism, his toughness, I mean, when you want to start off the first year of your regime, you talk about what you want: character, toughness, athleticism, he has it all."