5 things to know from Day 1 of Browns-Buccaneers practice

Aug 23, 2016 at 08:57 AM
Versatile WRs room on display**

TAMPA —Like Sunday's practice back in Berea, Tuesday saw the likes of Andrew Hawkins, Terrelle Pryor, Josh Gordon and Corey Coleman all on the field, giving the Browns a potentially explosive and versatile unit.

And while much has been made about Pryor and Gordon — whose unusual combination of size and speed could create matchup problems for opposing defenses — and Coleman, the first-round draft pick expected to play a key role this season, Jackson stressed the receivers room is a diverse group of talents.

"We have a lot of good guys, a lot of different pieces that we can use so again those guys are just part of it," he said. "Again, we have some other guys we just have to keep getting better."

Among them, Hawkins was highly active after coming off a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the first two preseason games. He caught a handful of passes during 11-on-11 drills and showed off his 4.3 speed without any issue.

Biking to work

Pryor, whose transformation from quarterback to receiver has been well-documented, continued to shine with another strong practice Tuesday. "It's always fun to go against another competitor, guys like that, Pro Bowlers, guys that make big plays," said Pryor, who faced off against veteran cornerback Brent Grimes. "To go out and make some plays on them and then they make plays on you, it's all about competing. It was a good day."

And after the session, he outlined one of the keys to his recent success, a commitment to keeping his cardio in tip-top shape.

To do so, Pryor has started bicycling to work.

"It's different because I can get my legs loose a little bit, get cardio as well," he said. "You know you can never get enough cardio."

After all, receivers run as much as anyone on the field.

**

A time for bonding**

Besides the work the Browns will get on the field, Jackson said the trip to Tampa is also an opportunity for the team to bond over the next few days.

"We're going to meet with them obviously, but I'm also going to give them a chance to be around each other a little bit more in a different setting," he said.

"I think that's important, too, because we need to know how to handle this. We're going to go on the road quite a bit early so we need to learn how to handle it and handle it right it is tomorrow going to come back out here and do it again and get better."

The Browns play five of their first seven games on the road, including the season opener Sept. 11 at Philadelphia.

**

Joe Haden: 'Felt good to be back out there'**

The Browns have handled Joe Haden's return to the practice field with a measured approach. On Tuesday morning, it paid off as Haden — the Pro Bowl cornerback who had ankle surgery in March — looked like his old self and notched an interception during 11-on-11 drills.

"I looked back for the ball and the tip was coming to me in the air so it felt good to get my hands on the ball," he said.

After the pass was tipped by linebacker Demario Davis, Haden planted his feet, changed direction and leaped into the air for the ball.

"I'm just trying to get back at it. I'm really trying to get myself in the mode just like in Berea, locking in trying to do my backpedaling and everything," he said. "It just felt good to be out there with my boys."

Haden, who hasn't played since last November, said Sunday his goal is to hopefully play in Friday night's game against the Buccaneers.

Big day for the corners

Speaking of Haden, it was a good day for the Browns cornerbacks as he and fellow first-teamer Jamar Taylor notched interceptions during practice. They also showed their skills in coverage against Buccaneers receivers like Mike Evans, who is coming off back-to-back 1,000-plus yard seasons.

"I can't wait to go back and watch our defense but that's what we expect from our corners. They have to get their hands on the ball," Jackson said, stressing the need for the Browns defense to create turnovers.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Advertising