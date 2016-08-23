5 things to know from Day 1 of Browns-Buccaneers practice

Versatile WRs room on display**

TAMPA —Like Sunday's practice back in Berea, Tuesday saw the likes of Andrew Hawkins, Terrelle Pryor, Josh Gordon and Corey Coleman all on the field, giving the Browns a potentially explosive and versatile unit.

And while much has been made about Pryor and Gordon — whose unusual combination of size and speed could create matchup problems for opposing defenses — and Coleman, the first-round draft pick expected to play a key role this season, Jackson stressed the receivers room is a diverse group of talents.

"We have a lot of good guys, a lot of different pieces that we can use so again those guys are just part of it," he said. "Again, we have some other guys we just have to keep getting better."

Among them, Hawkins was highly active after coming off a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the first two preseason games. He caught a handful of passes during 11-on-11 drills and showed off his 4.3 speed without any issue.

Biking to work

Pryor, whose transformation from quarterback to receiver has been well-documented, continued to shine with another strong practice Tuesday. "It's always fun to go against another competitor, guys like that, Pro Bowlers, guys that make big plays," said Pryor, who faced off against veteran cornerback Brent Grimes. "To go out and make some plays on them and then they make plays on you, it's all about competing. It was a good day."

And after the session, he outlined one of the keys to his recent success, a commitment to keeping his cardio in tip-top shape.

To do so, Pryor has started bicycling to work.

"It's different because I can get my legs loose a little bit, get cardio as well," he said. "You know you can never get enough cardio."

After all, receivers run as much as anyone on the field.