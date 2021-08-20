53 more dogs adopted at Sugardale Puppy Pound at 2021 Browns Training Camp

625 puppies from the Northeast Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) have been adopted by Browns fans at training camp practices since the Puppy Pound was launched in 2015

Aug 20, 2021 at 10:24 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

Photos: Sugardale Puppy Pound

19 puppies so far have been adopted from Sugardale Food's Puppy Pound!

Sugardale Puppy Pound on July 29, 2021.
1 / 20

Sugardale Puppy Pound on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Sugardale Puppy Pound on August 2, 2021.
2 / 20

Sugardale Puppy Pound on August 2, 2021.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Sugardale Puppy Pound during the fourth day of training camp on July 31, 2021.
3 / 20

Sugardale Puppy Pound during the fourth day of training camp on July 31, 2021.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Sugardale Puppy Pound on August 2, 2021.
4 / 20

Sugardale Puppy Pound on August 2, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Sugardale Puppy Pound on August 3, 2021.
5 / 20

Sugardale Puppy Pound on August 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Sugardale Puppy Pound on August 2, 2021.
6 / 20

Sugardale Puppy Pound on August 2, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Sugardale Puppy Pound on August 2, 2021.
7 / 20

Sugardale Puppy Pound on August 2, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Sugardale Puppy Pound on July 29, 2021.
8 / 20

Sugardale Puppy Pound on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fans during the fourth day of training camp on July 31, 2021.
9 / 20

Fans during the fourth day of training camp on July 31, 2021.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Fans during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
10 / 20

Fans during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Sugardale Puppy Pound on July 29, 2021.
11 / 20

Sugardale Puppy Pound on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fans during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
12 / 20

Fans during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Fans during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
13 / 20

Fans during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Sugardale Puppy Pound on July 31, 2021.
14 / 20

Sugardale Puppy Pound on July 31, 2021.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Sugardale Puppy Pound on August 2, 2021.
15 / 20

Sugardale Puppy Pound on August 2, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Sugardale Puppy Pound on August 2, 2021.
16 / 20

Sugardale Puppy Pound on August 2, 2021.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Sugardale Puppy Pound on August 2, 2021.
17 / 20

Sugardale Puppy Pound on August 2, 2021.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Sugardale Puppy Pound on August 2, 2021.
18 / 20

Sugardale Puppy Pound on August 2, 2021.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Sugardale Puppy Pound on August 2, 2021.
19 / 20

Sugardale Puppy Pound on August 2, 2021.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Sugardale Puppy Pound on August 2, 2021.
20 / 20

Sugardale Puppy Pound on August 2, 2021.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
The Puppy Pound, presented by Sugardale, returned to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for the seventh consecutive year in 2021, and fans who made the trek to Berea to watch the Browns in action during training camp stepped up yet again in giving the furry friends a new home.

A total of 53 puppies were adopted at the Browns Puppy Pound at training camp this year. Since the program's launch in 2015, 625 puppies from the Northeast Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) have been adopted by Browns fans at training camp practices. 

The Northeast Ohio SPCA is a non-profit, no-kill pet shelter located in Parma. This year, Sugardale will also provide new owners with a puppy starter kit (while supplies last), as well as host a station for the family's first photo together. 

For more information on the Northeast Ohio SPCA (9555 Brookpark Road, Parma, OH 44129), visit the organization's website.

