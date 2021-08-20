53 more dogs adopted at Sugardale Puppy Pound at 2021 Browns Training Camp

The Puppy Pound, presented by Sugardale, returned to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for the seventh consecutive year in 2021, and fans who made the trek to Berea to watch the Browns in action during training camp stepped up yet again in giving the furry friends a new home.

A total of 53 puppies were adopted at the Browns Puppy Pound at training camp this year. Since the program's launch in 2015, 625 puppies from the Northeast Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) have been adopted by Browns fans at training camp practices.

The Northeast Ohio SPCA is a non-profit, no-kill pet shelter located in Parma. This year, Sugardale will also provide new owners with a puppy starter kit (while supplies last), as well as host a station for the family's first photo together.