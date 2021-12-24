6 questions for Wyatt Teller, who wants to keep climbing after earning his 1st Pro Bowl nod

Teller: It's an honor. I'm not going to sugarcoat it. I'm not going to play some high moral game and say I don't care about it. Of course you care about it. It's an amazing honor and feat. Every kid when you're writing down I want to be a pro football player, your mindset is being one of the big names, being one of the guys who wins in the playoffs, gets championships but also is the best at the position. You might not say you want to be a Pro Bowler, but once you start growing up that's the goal. Last year was kind of weird where I was All-Pro but not Pro Bowl, and it's a little harder to be All-Pro. It was definitely a blessing but I truly mean it that it's a long path and this is another step. It's a nice step, and it's an amazing step and an amazing feat, but there's still so much more to climb. This is Year 4, and I've done a lot of good things, but I've also done a lot of inconsistent, not great things. My mindset is to continue to get better until I hit that 100 percent, 10 times out of 10. That's the game. Continue to get better and play at a high level as long as you can. You see Joel doing that. I think he got his first Pro Bowl four years ago and now he's continued to play well. He's a great guy to watch and a great guy to learn from.