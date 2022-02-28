7 DT prospects to watch at the NFL Combine

With the NFL Combine less than a week away, we're taking a look at prospects from some of the most intriguing positions from the lens of the Browns, who are set to pick 13th overall in the 2022 draft.

We've already taken a look this week at WRs and DEs, and now we're focusing on the interior D-line, where the Browns could be looking for as many as two new starters.

Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Wyatt is considered one of, if not the best interior D-lineman of the class and led Georgia defensive tackles last year with 39 tackles while recording 27 QB pressures and 1.5 sacks. NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah projected Wyatt to land 16th overall to the Eagles in his most recent mock draft and believes he could be one of the biggest standouts at the Combine.

Jordan Davis, Georgia

Davis collected 32 tackles last season and had seven sacks across four seasons with the Bulldogs, who have three of the top D-line prospects in the draft. Wyatt, Davis and Travon Walker, an edge rusher whom we highlighted Thursday in our defensive end prospects list, are all guys the Browns likely will watch closely in Indy.

Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

Winfrey won MVP at the Senior Bowl and delivered a big boost to his draft stock with an impressive week in Mobile. He'll look to keep it going at the Combine and has been moving up draft boards after he recorded 5.5 sacks in his senior season.

Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

Mathis was a wrecker for the Crimson Tide in 2021 and produced nine sacks, which was second on a defense that had five players record four or more sacks. Alabama has had eight interior defensive linemen go in the first two rounds of the last six drafts, and Mathis could be another.

DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

Leal, a 2021 All-America first-team selection, had one of the best seasons of any DT in the country in 2021 with 58 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for a loss.

Haskell Garrett, Ohio State

Garrett appears poised for a Day 2 or 3 selection after he made the most of his second senior season in Columbus, posting a career-high seven sacks and 22 tackles (seven for a loss).

Travis Jones, Connecticut

Jones stood out at UConn in 2021 by leading the defense with 4.5 sacks, although NFL.com's