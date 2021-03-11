75th anniversary puts fans at the center

Fans will have plenty of opportunities to reminisce and debate about the 75 best moments in Browns history, which will be unveiled throughout the spring and summer on the Browns' social media channels and website. It will all culminate with a special, Best of the Browns edition of Browns Countdown that will reveal the top 10 moments in franchise history. The list is currently being cultivated by an esteemed panel of historians, alumni and journalists, but will be ultimately ranked by the fans. Browns Countdown: Best of the Browns will air on News 5 this summer in the Cleveland area and also will be available on the Browns' website, mobile app and YouTube channel.