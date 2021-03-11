75th anniversary puts fans at the center

The video that officially kicked off the Browns 75th Anniversary celebration begins with a memorable turn of phrase from longtime Voice of the Browns, Jim Donovan.
"It's often said, Football was born in Ohio, but the soul of it lives in Cleveland. The land of hopes, dreams and true believers."
It has always been the fans' passion and devotion to the Browns that have made the franchise a centerpiece for Cleveland. So, it's only fitting the list of ways fans can engage with the 75th Anniversary celebration continues to grow.
It starts tonight with a special, 75th Anniversary edition of Browns Live. The livestreamed, fan-focused show — which will be available on the Browns' website, mobile app and YouTube Channel — will premiere at 8 p.m. and be broadcast live from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The hour-long episode will look back on the team's rich history and forward to the year ahead while featuring a slew of special guests, including Coach Kevin Stefanski, Denzel Ward and longtime NFL writer Peter King.
And for our Season Ticket Members, as well as those on the Season Ticket Waitlist, we're holding a special, invite-only edition of Browns Live: Overtime directly following tonight's show. Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta will join Jim Donovan and Nathan Zegura and field questions from Season Ticket Members. Season Ticket Members should have already received a personal invitation via email for their exclusive access or can call their ticket representative for a personalized invitation and to submit questions.
As the year unfolds, the Browns will unveil even more programming that taps into the franchise's rich history while keeping eyes locked on the bright future of 2021 and beyond.
Browns Breakdowns, which features in-depth analysis of the team's draft picks, will return for a second year and include "Legends" episodes, which will focus on the best players who donned the brown and orange over the past 75 years. Nathan Zegura will be joined by Browns position coaches and some of the spotlighted former players to break down film and highlight the players' everlasting impact. Browns Breakdowns will be released periodically throughout the spring and summer and be available on the Browns' website, mobile app and YouTube channel.
Fans will have plenty of opportunities to reminisce and debate about the 75 best moments in Browns history, which will be unveiled throughout the spring and summer on the Browns' social media channels and website. It will all culminate with a special, Best of the Browns edition of Browns Countdown that will reveal the top 10 moments in franchise history. The list is currently being cultivated by an esteemed panel of historians, alumni and journalists, but will be ultimately ranked by the fans. Browns Countdown: Best of the Browns will air on News 5 this summer in the Cleveland area and also will be available on the Browns' website, mobile app and YouTube channel.
In the meantime, fans can spruce up their phones, computers and more by downloading a host of new 75th Anniversary-themed mobile wallpapers, desktop wallpapers, virtual meeting backgrounds and social media icons available on our pages.
Samples of the 75th anniversary collection now available at the Brown's online store through Fanatics.
Special 75th anniversary merchandise will be available throughout the year at the Browns' Pro Shop, in partnership with Legends, and online through Fanatics. The Pro Shop is located next to the FirstEnergy Stadium ticket office on Alfred Lerner Way and open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All Browns net proceeds from the Pro Shop at FirstEnergy Stadium benefit the the team's efforts toward education and youth football in Northeast Ohio.
For the latest news and upcoming announcements around the 75th Anniversary, download our mobile app and sign up for our newsletter, as we'll be sharing more updates throughout the year.