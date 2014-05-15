AFC North Draft Wrap

Already featuring strong defenses, the Ravens, Bengals and Steelers added a combined five defensive players with their first six draft picks. Let's take a look at what the Cleveland Browns' rivals are working with in terms of rookies.

Baltimore Ravens

Round Pick Name Position College 1 17 C.J. Mosley Linebacker Alabama 2 48 Timmy Jernigan Defensive Tackle Florida State 3 79 Terrence Brooks Safety Florida State 3 99 Crockett Gilmore Tight End Colorado State 4 134 Brent Urban Defensive Tackle Virginia 4 138 Lorenzo Taliaferro Running Back Coastal Carolina 5 175 John Urschel Offensive Guard Penn State 6 194 Keith Wenning Quarterback Ball State 7 218 Mike Campanaro Wide Receiver Wake Forest

Top pick: C.J. Mosley – He has the smarts and talent to be the anchor of the Ravens defense for a long time. He's fast in coverage, firm against the run and was the leader of the most ferocious defense in the country at Alabama. If not for the concerns about his durability, specifically his shoulder, Mosley probably would've been a top 10 pick.

Interesting pick: Timmy Jernigan – Two weeks before he was picked, every mock draft had Jernigan as a top 20 pick. A diluted drug test raised red flags. There's no doubting Jernigan can maul offensive lineman. He's slated to play nose tackle behind Haloti Ngata. But can the Florida State Seminole stay out of trouble?