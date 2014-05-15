2020 NFL Draft

AFC North Draft Wrap

May 15, 2014 at 02:11 AM
Already featuring strong defenses, the Ravens, Bengals and Steelers added a combined five defensive players with their first six draft picks. Let's take a look at what the Cleveland Browns' rivals are working with in terms of rookies.

Baltimore Ravens

RoundPickNamePositionCollege117C.J. MosleyLinebackerAlabama248Timmy JerniganDefensive TackleFlorida State379Terrence BrooksSafetyFlorida State399Crockett GilmoreTight EndColorado State4134Brent UrbanDefensive TackleVirginia4138Lorenzo TaliaferroRunning BackCoastal Carolina5175John UrschelOffensive GuardPenn State6194Keith WenningQuarterbackBall State7218Mike CampanaroWide ReceiverWake Forest

Top pick: C.J. Mosley – He has the smarts and talent to be the anchor of the Ravens defense for a long time. He's fast in coverage, firm against the run and was the leader of the most ferocious defense in the country at Alabama. If not for the concerns about his durability, specifically his shoulder, Mosley probably would've been a top 10 pick.

Interesting pick: Timmy Jernigan – Two weeks before he was picked, every mock draft had Jernigan as a top 20 pick. A diluted drug test raised red flags. There's no doubting Jernigan can maul offensive lineman. He's slated to play nose tackle behind Haloti Ngata. But can the Florida State Seminole stay out of trouble?

Sleeper pick: Lorenzo Taliaferro – The Ravens running back situation is in desperate need of some assistance, meaning Taliaferro might see the field right away. The 230-pounder bulldozed defenders at Coast Carolina and falls forward when tackled. His style is similar to both Bernard Pierce and Ray Rice, though. He's not a typical third down running back.

dennard_576.jpg

Cincinnati Bengals

RoundPickNamePositionCollege
124Darqueze DennardCornerbackMichigan State
255Jeremy HillRunning BackLSU
388Will ClarkeDefensive End

West Virginia4111Russell BodineCenterNorth Carolina5164AJ McCarronQuarterbackAlabama6212Marquis FlowersLinebackerArizona7239James WrightWide ReceiverLSU7252Lavelle WestbrooksCornerback

Georgia Southern

Top pick: Darqueze Dennard – The Bengals' division possesses two Super Bowl winning quarterbacks, and now Duke Johnson Jr.. Defending the pass will be paramount to winning games in the fourth quarter. Enter Darqueze Dennard. He has anticipation skills in coverage, is a reliable tackler and was Michigan State's first ever unanimous first-team All-American selection.

Interesting pick: AJ McCarron – It's hard to believe there were 163 better college football players than AJ McCarron in the draft. The two-time national championship winner ran a pro-style offense with the Crimson Tide, and rarely made mistakes. McCarron entered one of the better situations for himself personally. Bengals fans are growing weary of Andy Dalton's shortcomings in the playoffs, and will call for McCarron next season if 2014 ends prematurely.

Sleeper pick:Marquis Flowers – The Bengals have hit grand slams when picking players on day three in the draft. Their plug-and-play defense has produced Geno Atkins (fourth round), Domata Peko (fourth round) and even Vontaze Burfict (undrafted). Flowers can fly around in coverage and level tight ends and running backs. There will be a place for him in Cincinnati.

shazier_576.jpg

Pittsburgh Steelers

RoundPickNamePositionCollege
115Ryan ShazierLinebackerOhio State
246Stephon TuittDefensive EndNotre Dame
397Dri ArcherRunning BackKent State
4118Martavis BryantWide ReceiverClemson
5157Shaquille RichardsonCornerbackArizona
5173Wesley JohnsonOffensive TackleVanderbilt
6192Jordan ZumwaltLinebackerUCLA
6215Daniel McCullersDefensive TackleTennessee
7230Rob BlanchflowerTight EndMassachusetts

Top pick:Ryan Shazier – He's just one of those football players who is involved in almost every single play. Shazier's athleticism is off the charts, literally. His 42-inch vertical led any player at the scouting combine. He led the Big Ten in tackling last season and one day he'll likely the AFC North in the same category.

Interesting pick: Martavis Bryant – NFL Network's Mike Mayock said maturity issues dropped Bryant to the fourth round. Talent and size-wise (6-foot-4, 211-pounds), Bryant has the look of a first rounder. Bryant had a penchant for the big play at Clemson opposite Sammy Watkins. Not many can air it out quite like Ben Roethlisberger.

Sleeper pick: Dri Archer – It's quite simple: the Steelers need more playmakers to strike fear in defenses. Archer fits the bill. A hybrid running back-wide receiver, we could see Archer lining up anywhere in a formation. Some had him clocked his 40-yard dash at 4.16.

