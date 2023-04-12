AFC North Reset: Assessing the free agency moves of Browns' division rivals 

Checking out the biggest deals, biggest losses and one under-the-radar move from each AFC North rival since free agency began

Apr 12, 2023 at 04:22 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

041223_AFCNorthReset

The first month of free agency is nearly complete, and each AFC North team has been active in grabbing some of the top names off the market.

Every team in the division has a realistic shot of cracking a playoff berth, and now that the first few waves of free agency have settled, we have a better look at how each of the Browns' division rivals will stack up.

Cincinnati Bengals

Biggest deals: OT Orlando Brown Jr., S Nick Scott, TE Irv Smith Jr., OT Cody Ford

Biggest losses: S Jessie Bates III, S Vonn Bell, TE Hayden Hurst, CB Eli Apple, RB Samaje Perine

Under the radar: Re-signed HB Trayveon Williams

After a rough start to free agency that saw them lose their top two starting safeties, the Bengals made a splash by signing Brown, a four-time Pro Bowler expected to dramatically improve the offensive line and keep Joe Burrow's blind side clean. The Bengals replaced one of their starting safety holes with Scott, who became a starter for the first time in his four-year career last season, and believe 2022 first-round pick Dax Hill can step into the other starting safety role in 2023, but both players will have to take big steps to fill the gap from Bates and Bell. The Bengals also lost top starters at tight end and cornerback and could opt to fill one of those holes with their 28th overall pick in the draft, and unless they add another running back, Williams could be in line to fill the gap leftover from Perine, the backup to Joe Mixon last season.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Biggest deals: CB Patrick Peterson, G Isaac Semaulo, S Keanu Neal, LB Cole Holcomb, G Nate Herbig

Biggest losses: CB Cameron Sutton, LB Myles Jack, CB William Jackson, LB Robert Spillane, LB Devin Bush, S Terrell Edmunds

Under the radar: Re-signed S Damontae Kazee

The Steelers rebuffed their defense with the addition of Peterson, who will be 33 next season but can still play at a superb level after snagging five interceptions and 15 pass breakups last season. They also signed Holcomb, who was a steady front-seven force the last four years with the Commanders, to make up for the loss of three linebackers. Semaulo was the biggest addition on the offense, which needed to bolster its offensive line for QB Kenny Pickett to take the jump Pittsburgh needs to be an improved team.

Baltimore Ravens

Biggest deals: WR Odell Beckham Jr., WR Nelson Agholor

Biggest losses: OG Ben Powers, DE Calais Campbell, TE Josh Oliver

Under the radar: Re-signed S Geno Stone

The Ravens haven't been particularly active in free agency as they continue to navigate contract and trade request hurdles from QB Lamar Jackson. Baltimore did make a splash move, however, with the signing of Beckham, who didn't play last season as he recovered from his second ACL injury in the last three years. Could Beckham's signing push Jackson and the Ravens to work out a deal? It'll be tough to evaluate the Ravens' offseason moves until the QB situation is finalized.

Related Content

news

Fanatics, Cleveland Browns Enhance Fan Experience through Expanded Partnership

Fanatics becomes the Browns' retail partner throughout FirstEnergy Stadium, adding to e-commerce partnership

news

Assistant GM Glenn Cook reflects on Browns' offseason moves

Cook explained why the Browns are high on Dalvin Tomlinson, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Juan Thornhill and Elijah Moore

news

7 notable players to be picked at No. 74 overall

Past draft picks at No. 74 overall include four Hall of Famers

news

Book your trip on the inaugural Browns Fan Cruise!

Cabins go on sale to the general public on Saturday, April 8

Advertising