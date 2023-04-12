AFC North Reset: Assessing the free agency moves of Browns' division rivals 

The first month of free agency is nearly complete, and each AFC North team has been active in grabbing some of the top names off the market.

Every team in the division has a realistic shot of cracking a playoff berth, and now that the first few waves of free agency have settled, we have a better look at how each of the Browns' division rivals will stack up.

Cincinnati Bengals

Biggest deals: OT Orlando Brown Jr., S Nick Scott, TE Irv Smith Jr., OT Cody Ford

Biggest losses: S Jessie Bates III, S Vonn Bell, TE Hayden Hurst, CB Eli Apple, RB Samaje Perine

Under the radar: Re-signed HB Trayveon Williams

After a rough start to free agency that saw them lose their top two starting safeties, the Bengals made a splash by signing Brown, a four-time Pro Bowler expected to dramatically improve the offensive line and keep Joe Burrow's blind side clean. The Bengals replaced one of their starting safety holes with Scott, who became a starter for the first time in his four-year career last season, and believe 2022 first-round pick Dax Hill can step into the other starting safety role in 2023, but both players will have to take big steps to fill the gap from Bates and Bell. The Bengals also lost top starters at tight end and cornerback and could opt to fill one of those holes with their 28th overall pick in the draft, and unless they add another running back, Williams could be in line to fill the gap leftover from Perine, the backup to Joe Mixon last season.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Biggest deals: CB Patrick Peterson, G Isaac Semaulo, S Keanu Neal, LB Cole Holcomb, G Nate Herbig

Biggest losses: CB Cameron Sutton, LB Myles Jack, CB William Jackson, LB Robert Spillane, LB Devin Bush, S Terrell Edmunds

Under the radar: Re-signed S Damontae Kazee

The Steelers rebuffed their defense with the addition of Peterson, who will be 33 next season but can still play at a superb level after snagging five interceptions and 15 pass breakups last season. They also signed Holcomb, who was a steady front-seven force the last four years with the Commanders, to make up for the loss of three linebackers. Semaulo was the biggest addition on the offense, which needed to bolster its offensive line for QB Kenny Pickett to take the jump Pittsburgh needs to be an improved team.

Baltimore Ravens

Biggest deals: WR Odell Beckham Jr., WR Nelson Agholor

Biggest losses: OG Ben Powers, DE Calais Campbell, TE Josh Oliver

Under the radar: Re-signed S Geno Stone