Alliance Travels to Marlington for the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week

Oct 31, 2019 at 03:49 PM
Records: Alliance (6-3, 5-0 Conference), Marlington (7-2, 5-0 Conference)

What: Northeastern Buckeye Conference Game

Date: Friday, November 1, 2019

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m.

Location: Marlington Stadium  

              10320 Moulin Ave NE  

  Alliance, OH 44601 

This week's Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week presented by Ohio Cat in association with Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) will feature cross-town rivals Alliance Aviators at Marlington Dukes.

In this week's matchup, the Dukes will host the Aviators for the conference championship. The cross-town rivalry also has playoff implications as the winner will possibly secure a playoff berth. The Dukes are coming off a 31-24 victory over West Branch Warriors. Marlington was led by quarterback CJ Greiner who completed 20-of-24 passes for 298 yards and two touchdowns. Greiner also rushed for 48 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Senior running back Anthony Sabatino also rushed for 97 yards on 22 attempts and a score. The Dukes led 24-10 at the half and cruised to victory over the 2-7 Warriors. 

The Aviators are also coming off of a victory in which they defeated the 1-8 Minerva Lions 55-21. Aviators quarterback Braidyn Hartsoe lead the offense on 11-of-15 pass attempts for 290 yards and four touchdowns. Three additional running backs scored touchdowns and two separate receivers went over 100 yards on the night for the Aviators. 

In 2018, the Aviators defeated the Dukes 29-8 at home. The Aviators racked up 322 yards on the ground during the contest. The Dukes are trying to end their losing streak against the Aviators as well as possibly end the cross-town rivals' playoff chances. It should be an intriguing matchup Friday night at Marlington High School Stadium.   

Good luck to both teams and stay tuned for a post-game report.

