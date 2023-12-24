WR Amari Cooper becomes first Browns receiver to break the 1,000 receiving yard mark in consecutive seasons

Cooper caught a 53-yard pass from QB Joe Flacco to break the 1,000-yard mark

Dec 24, 2023 at 01:24 PM
Doc Louallen

Staff Writer

WR Amari Cooper has done something that no other Browns player in franchise history has done. And he did so on the first offensive drive against the Texans on Sunday.

Cooper, in his second year with the Browns, became the first pass catcher in Browns' history to have consecutive 1,000 receiving yard seasons. On their first offensive drive of the first quarter, Cooper caught a 53-yard pass from QB Joe Flacco, putting him over 1,000 yards for the season. The catch also set the Browns up for a touchdown a few plays later.

In 2022, he finished with 78 catches for 1,160 receiving yards. This season, Cooper has 62 catches for 1,038 after his 53-yard pass reception.

Cooper has caught over 1,000 receiving yards in six seasons throughout his career. He has 657 receptions, 9,274 receiving yards and 58 touchdowns in his career.

