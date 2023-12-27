Amari Cooper named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Cooper set a single-game franchise record with 265 receiving yards during the Browns 36-22 victory at Houston. He added 11 receptions (tied for third most in a game in Browns history) and two receiving touchdowns. His 265 receiving yards are the most by any player in the NFL this season. Cooper's 75-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter was the longest reception by a Browns player since Dec. 6, 2020. He also hauled in a 53-yard reception on the first play of the game to set up a touchdown. Cooper became the first Brown to record two 50-yard receptions in a game since Travis Benjamin in 2015. Cooper's 1,250 receiving yards on the year are the third-most by a Brown in a season.