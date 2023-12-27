Amari Cooper named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Cooper set a single-game franchise record with 265 receiving yards in Week 16

Dec 27, 2023
Cleveland Browns WR Amari Cooper has earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week for games played Dec. 21-25 (Week 16), the National Football League announced Wednesday.

Cooper set a single-game franchise record with 265 receiving yards during the Browns 36-22 victory at Houston. He added 11 receptions (tied for third most in a game in Browns history) and two receiving touchdowns. His 265 receiving yards are the most by any player in the NFL this season. Cooper's 75-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter was the longest reception by a Browns player since Dec. 6, 2020. He also hauled in a 53-yard reception on the first play of the game to set up a touchdown. Cooper became the first Brown to record two 50-yard receptions in a game since Travis Benjamin in 2015. Cooper's 1,250 receiving yards on the year are the third-most by a Brown in a season.

Cooper joins K Dustin Hopkins (Weeks 6-7) and DE Myles Garrett (Week 7) as Browns weekly award winners this season. Cooper has won four career weekly awards (AFC Offensive Player of the Week twice and NFC Offensive Player of the Week twice). He is the first Brown to win AFC Offensive Player of the Week since QB Baker Mayfield in Week 7 in 2020.

