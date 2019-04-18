Analyzing the Browns' strength of schedule: Super Bowl LIII combatants highlight Cleveland's list of foes

Players come and go. Figuring out which departures or arrivals translate into wins -- which should also include coaching changes -- is the difficult part. This is why "on paper" is a phrase, and why they play the games.

In 2019, the Browns face the entire NFC West and AFC East, as well as the Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos (due to similar finishes in overall record in 2018) and the usual AFC North opponents twice each. That group includes both participants in Super Bowl LIII: the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.

As for the grand reveal, the Browns' opposing win percentage for 2019 comes out to...

0.484.

That number would have landed the Browns in the range of 21st to 24th toughest in the league in 2018. The four teams that occupied those spots -- Baltimore, New England, Indianapolis and the Los Angeles Chargers -- all made the playoffs in 2018.